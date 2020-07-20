Government setting aside remaining $14b of Covid-19 fund in case of second wave

The Government is setting aside the remaining $14b of the $50b Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, with no plans to spend it ahead of the election.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement following Cabinet on Monday.

“If the money is not needed, it will not be spent, it will not be borrowed,” Robertson said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson said $14b would be set aside for the “rainy day” of a second Covid-19 wave.

He said the fund was not set up for projects in the “never-never” and might be needed for the “rainy-day” of a second wave of Covid-19.

Following the announcement of the fund at Budget 2020, $20.2b of the fund was left, with much already being spent on the wage subsidy, infrastructure, and expansive trades training programme.

A further $6b has been announced or allocated since, with around $3b of that allocated to projects which will be announced in the next three weeks.

That left $14b of the fund to spend in the case of a possible second wave, or other calamity.

The money has not been borrowed yet but the Government has the legal authority to borrow it if needed.

“When we set up the Covid Response and Recovery Fund, the Government was clear that it was to be used for our response to keep New Zealanders safe and for immediate support to help the economic recovery,” Robertson said.

“We are sticking to our word on this. We are investing money where it is needed to respond to Covid-19, and we are setting aside a significant sum of money to be used as needed in the future. This is the fiscally and socially responsible thing to do.”

Roberston said the fund was not there to be used on “any old project” and keeping debt low was a worthy aim.

“As we look around the world, it is clear that this global pandemic is continuing to grow. In the face of this, and ongoing uncertainty, now is the time to be cautious and keep our powder dry. Keeping debt under control, and supporting jobs and businesses are both important. We are committed to getting the balance right, to give New Zealand options,” Robertson said.

“We are doing everything we can to keep Covid-19 at our border – nobody wants a second wave. The responsible course of action is to make sure we are prepared for the worst – to give confidence to New Zealanders that we will be able to continue to act swiftly and decisively in our ongoing fight against this virus.”

Robertson took an implicit swipe at the National Party, who have promised to use money from the fund for Auckland infrastructure projects.

“I will not be using this fund for political projects that will not be started for a decade,” Robertson said.