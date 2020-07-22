Politics is worth saving. Is Parliament?

OPINION: What an awful place.

That’s what any right-thinking individual would have to think about Parliament reading the horrid river of news stories from the last month.

First National MP Hamish Walker, facing pressure over a scare-mongering press release that implied there was some kind of problem with New Zealanders coming home from “India, Pakistan, and Korea,” passed on leaked Covid-19 patient information to media.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Parliament certainly has its problems.

When this was clearly going to be revealed he attempted to spin the leak as some kind of virtuous attempt to prove the Government’s data security wasn’t up to scratch.

The public outcry was immediate, and the matter went on to ruin his career, end the leadership of Todd Muller, and take down the party president who nabbed John Key for the National Party for good measure.

One would think that was enough scandal to be going on, even for an election-year July. The “Muller era” – a somewhat chaotic two months of book-length speeches and silly unforced errors – was over. Judith Collins was in power now and the conversation would go back to the things that we all like to think voters actually care about: Policy and the plan to handle a post-Covid world.

Kevin Stent/Stuff MP Hamish Walker was the first one to fall, it didn’t take long for others to follow.

But no.

The day after Collins ascended to the leadership a complaint was sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the conduct of one of Collins’ MPs – National MP Andrew Falloon. The complaint alleged Falloon had sent an unsolicited sexually explicit image to a 19-year-old woman. By Friday this complaint had made its way to Collins’ office and by Monday and Falloon had been confronted.

He appears to have told her it was a one-off mistake and was thus allowed to announce his resignation with some measure of dignity, pointing to several suicides of those close to him and mental health pressure alongside some “mistakes”.

This story fell apart in hours: There were other young women, other alleged incidents, and some screenshots. Collins did two rounds of morning media on Tuesday, making clear that she had lost total confidence in anything Falloon had said to her and wanted him gone by lunchtime, not the election. He duly obliged.

Again, enough to go on? Turns out no. That very morning Collins’ office received a complaint about an affair between Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway and a staffer.

The affair was consensual and the complainant was not the staffer themselves – but there was clearly a serious power imbalance in the relationship.

Collins told Ardern, who met with Lees-Galloway that very night, but before she had a chance to make any kind of statement Collins beat her to it, telling The AM Show she had received a complaint about a “Labour minister”.

By the end of the morning Ardern had fired Lees-Galloway from his posts and he had announced his eventual exit from politics.

Monique Ford/Stuff Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was called in to see the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening, and gone by the next morning.

Collins’ decision to reveal the matter on live TV, something Ardern pointedly didn’t do with the Falloon matter, feels misguided: Lees-Galloway was likely going to be fired anyway, and if he wasn’t she could have made the prime minister look much worse. But it certainly kept the scenes of chaos in the halls of Parliament alive.

As ever in Parliament, the muck becomes a joke. MPs from all sides jest about being the only ones left in their parties by the election, or of going through two or three more leaders.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Andrew Falloon resigned in disgrace.

Behind this humour is a palpable sense of fear: rumours about the personal lives of MPs are rife, and while plenty of them are utterly untrue, enough have been borne out to make any party leader nervous. A lot of MPs have been here for a very long time, through social and professional eras with very different rules.

There’s also a kind of an agreed-upon sociopathy within Parliamentary politics. MPs can wake up one morning good friends with a colleague and find themselves unleashing on them on live TV by the end of the day.

Everyone has enough personal ambition to constantly see themselves in their bosses jobs, and know their colleagues have similar feelings.

And because most of them fly in for three days then fly out, with long nights of drinking in between, a sort of debate-club-on-tour atmosphere can sometimes intrude. It’s insular little world that also happens to be watched very closely by the nation’s media. No wonder it’s so weird.

The easy answer here would be burn it all down and start again, or to assume that all MPs are as bad each other. They are not. Parliament as an institution certainly encourages the worst in a lot of people.

But it’s also all we really have: The place where societal waves of change are cemented in law and some of our country’s most committed public servants spend long days and night attempting to make the country a better place.

For every horrid incident you can usually find some backbench MP plugging away on a worthy issue a constituent has raised, with little media attention.

The grubby stuff is what people remember, but there’s a lot more to the circus.