Election 2020: Light vs heavy rail to determine future of Auckland transport

Labour’s light rail proposal would connect Auckland’s CBD and the airport with a tram running down Dominion Road.

An arm wrestle over public transport in Auckland will take place in the September election with both major parties presenting a different vision for the city's future.

The Labour government’s announcement its flagship infrastructure policy light rail was "on hold" in May presented National with the opportunity to pounce with its own promise of heavy rail.

An expert on transport engineering has weighed in on both proposals, and says each will lead to drastically different outcomes for Auckland.

Dr Doug Wilson, the director of the University of Auckland's Transport Research Centre, summarised that light and heavy rail “meet different objectives”.

READ MORE:

* Labour say National would have to cut a lot of projects for its $31b infrastructure plan

* National Party launch petition to make Horowhenua expressway a four-lane road

* Is Auckland's light rail the Government's biggest bungle?



“Heavy rail is much greater capacity in terms of being able to move people in peak hour, and it’s got a separated corridor so it’s not affected by normal congestion of vehicles and buses,” he said.

“That’s a significant benefit of heavy rail, it has its own right of way, but the issue is it is not close to where people are living.”

A heavy rail system has capacity to handle heavy volumes of traffic, while light rail systems are designed for lower capacity and lower speed.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Transport Minister Phil Twyford says light rail will deliver better outcomes than a heavy rail while taking up far less land.

National announced plans to build a heavy-rail line from Puhinui to the airport in 2026, which would later be extended to Onehunga, as part of a $31 billion infrastructure package last week.

Wilson said light rail involves much more integrated land use, and gives people the option to walk much shorter distances to get to it.

“Heavy rail is point-to-point and along the stations, but it doesn’t really pick up people where they are living,” he said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images National transport spokesperson Chris Bishop says heavy rail has a greater capacity, faster speed and will allow for rapid transit around the city.

“Light rail does, but for most of the route it is going to be mixed with traffic, so travel times are affected and you’re going to have a fairly slow journey to the city,” he said.

Labour wants to build light rail connecting Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and had promised to have the first stage of the scheme built by 2021.

But while the government says it is still committed to the project, it has been forced to kick it into the next election cycle after being unable to decide on two competing proposals to build the scheme.

AT/Supplied Labour ran on delivering light rail in 2017, but in May announced no progress would be made on the project until after the election.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the light rail will carry as many people as a motorway, while taking up far less land and reducing emissions.

“A heavy rail spur from the airport wouldn't increase the overall transport network capacity,” he said.

“Instead, it would mean trying to send more trains into the CBD on the already near capacity southern line, slowing down those services.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff National leader Judith Collins announced heavy rail for Auckland last week as part of a $31 billion infrastructure package.

Twyford said heavy rail would not deliver any of the benefits light rail will bring to the communities it will run through.

“A Māngere to CBD light rail line will connect Aucklanders to jobs, schools and communities along the route. A heavy rail spur is only really useful to airport users going to and from the CBD,” he said.

But National transport spokesperson Chris Bishop called light rail in Auckland a “failed experiment”.

“Auckland has a very good existing heavy rail network, in fact quite some considerable money has been poured into that over the last ten years, and it makes sense to build on those investments,” he said.

“Nothing moves people like heavy rail. It’s got a greater capacity, and it can go at a faster speed, so you get those benefits of quick rapid transit around the city.”

Bishop said heavy rail to the airport from Puhinui and to Onehunga had been the “plan for Auckland rail for 40 years since the 1970s”.

“The reason for that is that part of south Auckland is poorly served by public transport,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Newly elected Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash is keen to see the overnight sleeper Wellington to Auckland train service restored.

“Putting heavy rail down that route means you will get urban regeneration, and you will make it easier for people to get to and from different parts of Auckland.”

Wilson, who is also a senior lecturer in transport engineering at the university, said determining the better option was “not as simple as a yes or no question”.

“If the objective is to connect people from the city to the airport, then the most efficient and shortest travel time path of doing that is the heavy rail option,” he said.

“But light rail will be more integrated, so there will be many more interchanges or stops, and people will be living closer to it.”