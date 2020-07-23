Fifth woman alleges disgraced National MP Andrew Falloon was inappropriate

Former MP Andrew Falloon is now the subject of complaints from “at least five” women, Judith Collins said.

National Party leader​ Judith Collins​ says at least five women have now complained about former MP Andrew Falloon​, who quit after being accused of sending sexual images to young women.

"Actually, another one came through last night and I’ve talked to the family and I’ve suggested they go to the police,” Collins told reporters on Thursday morning​.

Collins said the latest complainant was, like the others, a young woman.

Judith Collins says New Zealand is "sick" of people like Mr Falloon, whose conduct has come into question.

The National leader said anybody else who believed they might be a victim of inappropriate behaviour should come forward.

“The offer is still there ... Where people ask for help, we're providing it.”

Mark Mitchell Judith Collins speaks to reporters about former MP Andrew Falloon.

Collins claimed Falloon engaged in a habit of inappropriate behaviour and then lied to her about his actions.

“New Zealanders are sick of people like Andrew Falloon,” Collins added.

She said behaviour of the sort Fallon was accused of indulging in was typically secretive and “manipulative”.

Collins said police told her they intended to re-open an investigation into the former MP.

Stuff previously reported Falloon was accused of taking part in a booze-related incident involving him sending at least one indecent picture, not of himself, to a woman whose parents notified the prime minister's office.

Falloon was also lambasted for blaming some of his behaviour on mental health issues.

Collins mentioned the latest complaint at a press conference discussing a $300m Wairarapa transport projects plan.

Asked if a "grubby election" was expected, Collins said she believed people who had been "quite revolting in their behaviours" could be dispensed with.

Falloon's resignation was one of several sordid sagas enveloping Parliament recently.

Labour's Iain Lees-Galloway​, the Workplace Relations Minister​, was sacked from Cabinet on Wednesday after revelations of an inappropriate relationship.

The Palmerston North​ MP admitted wrongdoing, said he’d let his family down, and was not expected to contest the election this September.

And barely a fortnight ago, Clutha-Southland​ MP Hamish Walker​ and veteran National Party political operative Michell Boag​ fell from grace after a leak of Covid-19 patient information.

Boag left the party and said she’d developed an “unhealthy” relationship with politics.

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards​ called the leak indefensible and then-National leader Todd Muller​ said Walker’s actions were an “error in judgement”.

Walker apologised and said he wouldn’t stand for re-election.