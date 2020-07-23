Coronavirus: Greens opposed to $3000 fee for returning Kiwis

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman said her party was not keen to sting returning Kiwis with a $3000 fee, as proposed by the National Party.

The Green Party is opposed to charging returning Kiwis $3000 for their managed isolation or quarantine.

A policy to do just that is currently being considered by the wider Government and actively supported by the National Party. Labour is in support of some kind of charge for returning Kiwis, as is NZ First.

Both major parties are clearly keen to harness a wave of voter anger about the expensive managed isolation and quarantine hotels all returning New Zealanders need to stay in for two weeks.

The hotels are expected to cost the Government around half a billion dollars by the end of the year.

A Cabinet paper circulating the Government parties proposes a $3000 fee, which is also the National Party’s policy.

National’s policy is based on the charge in the Australian state of New South Wales: with individual adults charged $3000, additional adults in the same room another $1000, and children aged three or over $500.

Green Party justice spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said in a statement that the Greens had “no intention” of hitting returning Kiwis with a $3000 fee.

“Government discussions are ongoing and we can’t comment on that other than to say the Greens have no intentions of leaving overseas New Zealanders stranded because of a $3000 bill,” Ghahraman said.

“We’re focused on making sure that if New Zealanders need to come home, that they can.”

Stuff understands the Greens are more comfortable with charging people who leave New Zealand for short-term holidays or business trips.

It is not clear that the Greens’ support would be needed to impose fees.

Victoria University public law associate professor Dr Dean Knight said legislation would likely be needed to set up a charging regime – but Labour would be able to pass a bill with National’s support, as Housing Minister Megan Woods noted on Sunday when National released its policy.

Woods has promised that Cabinet will consider the matter before the end of July – likely on Monday.

It’s understood the matter has thrown up a lot of legal complexity for the Government, as citizens have a legal right to return to their country without a legal barrier.

Woods said the Government would make sure that any price charged was fair.

“We would have to make sure that we weren’t economically rationing the ability of New Zealanders to return home,” Woods said.

“We have to be making sure that we are considering this policy from all aspects of fairness – fairness for people returning home but also fairness for people paying for it.”

Expat Kiwis have begun to organise against the proposed policy, with one Facebook group called “Team of Six Million – Kiwis United against Quarantine Fees” amassing almost 2000 members.