Nelson projects prominent in $53m top of the south Government investment

Port Nelson with the Calwell Slipway, centre. The port and Aimex Service Group will receive a $9.8 million investment for service upgrades as part of a $53 million Government funding announcement.

Nelson’s marine and aviation technology industries stand to receive more than $12 million while two key flooding protection projects and a kanuka processing facility are also in line for assistance as part of a $53.3 million Government investment in the top of the south.

The funding was announced by under-secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau on a visit to Blenheim on Friday morning.

He confirmed a total of $53m for projects in Marlborough, Kaikōura and Nelson, funded by a combination of loans and investments from the Provincial Growth Fund and Infrastructure Reference Group’s “shovel-ready” projects.

The projects would transform Te Tauihi (top of the south) and make it an even more attractive place to live and work, Fletcher said.

The Kaikaiawaro Charitable Trust will receive a PGF Whenua Māori grant of $700,000 to help establish a Kanuka processing facility built on Ngati Kuia land, to enable the Trust and iwi to develop their own dedicated facility using products harvested from their own land.

Eighteen million has been allocated to three flood protection projects at Saxton Creek Flood Protection Upgrade, Wairau River Scheme and the Lower Motueka River Flood Bank improvement project.

Tabuteau expected these to create a total of 65 jobs and work is expected to begin by March next year.

Hawk Eye Limited and Apollo Autonomy will receive an IRG investment of $3m to further develop software that will enable unmanned airfreight operations, with an operation run out of Nelson and initial piloted flights between Nelson, Westport and Christchurch.

The project will create up to 10 jobs in the short term, and between 25-40 permanent jobs as the project develops.

Port Nelson Ltd and Aimex Service Group will also receive a $9.8m IRG investment to replace “an aged and inadequate small marine slipway” with a state-of-the-art replacement.

Marlborough projects also featured prominently in the announcement.

The Marlborough Kaikoura Trail Trust (MKTT), set up by the Kaikōura, District Council and Marlborough District Council, will also receive an IRG investment of $18m to develop the Whale Trail, a 194 kilometre cycling and walking trail from Picton to Kaikōura.

Also announced was $3.79m PGF loan to The Marlborough Research Centre Trust to establish a New Zealand Wine Centre in Blenheim.