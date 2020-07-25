Family allegedly fled quarantine after being declined permission to attend funeral

It will only be granted under “exceptional circumstances”, officials say.

The family who allegedly absconded from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton on Friday night wanted to visit the body of a deceased family member, said Minster Megan Woods.

Woods held a press conference on Saturday morning at Parliament to detail what happened overnight after a family fled managed isolation, triggering a manhunt.

The family arrived in New Zealand on July 21 from Brisbane following the death of what Woods described as a “close family member”.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, who is in charge of the managed isolation facilities, said the family immediately applied for an exemption “to spend time with a family member and a recently deceased close relative and to attend a funeral”.

That first request was declined as the health risk was too high – the family had not yet been tested for Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Government reacts after five people allegedly breach Hamilton Covid-19 managed isolation

* Police charge four people who allegedly escaped Covid-19 isolation in Hamilton

* Police union slams Government for posting 24/7 cop 'babysitters' at Covid quarantine facilities



However, a further request was made on Friday to attend the funeral, which will take place on Saturday afternoon.

“A detailed plan was being considered to enable this to happen. This involved extensive work, discussion with iwi, Maori wardens, police and the funeral home itself,” Webb said.

Webb said the family’s request was likely to have been granted. All five had tested negative for Covid-19 at their day three test.

The family was told at 6.15pm on Friday that the request was being considered and that the “application process was looking positive” and that they would be given a response to the request by 8pm. While the request was looking positive it appears the family would only have been allowed to view the deceased’s body, not attend the funeral itself.

Instead, the family allegedly absconded.

Minister Megan Woods, and Air Commodore Darryn Webb deliver an update on the latest people to flee isolaton.

Webb said at 6.58pm on Friday a police officer doing a routine patrol saw people climbing over the perimeter fence. The officer and a member of the defence force chased the family. Four of the five were found and returned to managed isolation by 7.50pm.

Woods said that it appeared the family forced open a window, breaking it off its security latches, before climbing a six foot fence.

One of the five, a 17- year-old, allegedly managed to escape and was said to have been picked up in Auckland in the early hours of Saturday.

“These facilities are not prisons and nor should they be. This was a premeditated attempt to break the law and leave the facility,” Webb said.

After leaving the facility, Webb said the family fled to a nearby park.

The family consisted of a mother and four children aged 12, 15, 17, and 18. All have now been charged with breaching the Health Act.

The 17 year-old was charged on Saturday in the Youth Court.