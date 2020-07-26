'Game on': National voters galvanised by change of leader

It’s ‘game on’ for the election in September, with Judith Collins at the helm of the National Party.

Judith Collins is fizzing. After a horror week, you might think she had run out of steam. But she’s had her first taste of life on the campaign trail, and it’s energised her.

“People are smiling at me... wanting to come and shake hands; have selfies… I’m feeling a real energy. It’s absolutely catching... people can see a way through.”

When it comes to National voters at least, the 2020 Stuff/Massey Univeristy election survey seems to agree. The change of leadership appears to have had a rallying effect on the party’s supporters.

More than 70,000 people responded to the survey; a huge increase on the last election, when more than 40,000 took part.

Launched in the days before Todd Muller stepped aside from the National Party leadership for mental health reasons, it recorded an immediate surge in National’s support after Collins replaced him.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Collins on the campaign trail in Masterton.

Prior to the leadership change, the number of people responding to the survey who said they would probably vote National stood at 23.7 per cent support. After Collins took over, that number jumped to 40.2 per cent. Likewise, when people were asked about which leader they felt closest to, only 10 per cent named former leader Todd Muller, while 52 per cent named Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. But those numbers changed markedly after the leadership change, with 31.7 naming Collins, while Ardern dropped to 47.2 per cent.

But Collins still has her work cut out.

Ardern is still hugely popular with respondents, and backing for the Government’s handling of Covid-19 is overwhelmingly positive.

SUPPLIED A Massey University word cloud response when people are asked about the National Party.

Of those who responded, 68.2 backed the Government’s Covid response. While support for the Government’s handling of the economic impact of Covid was lower, it was still a majority at 51 per cent.

These numbers are not scientific, of course – the survey is self-selecting and not representative – and can not be taken as an indication of party or preferred prime minister support.

It is also worth noting that there were around 14,500 respondents before Muller stood down and more than 55,000 respondents after the announcement, so direct comparisons can’t be made.

But past surveys have been surprisingly accurate at picking up trends in voter sentiment. In 2017, for instance, when Andrew Little was Labour leader and none of the major polls were picking up a mood for change, the Massey survey tapped into a powerful groundswell of discontent. But it needed a lightning rod – and found one in Jacinda Ardern.

SUPPLIED A Massey University word cloud response when people are asked about the Labour Party.

Collins is confident, however, that National voters are responding to her direct style.

Her response to the survey was: “Game on.”

“They like my plain speaking about pretty much everything. People just are so sick of... too much waffle. They want someone who will get stuff done. And they see in me someone who does get stuff done.”

But it’s hardly been smooth sailing in Collins’ first days on the job, which were beset by internal scandals and a slew of high-profile resignations.

The National team has lost two of its senior MPs Paula Bennett and Amy Adams, who quit after Collins took charge. The party has also been rocked by the resignation of Southland-Clutha MP Hamish Walker for leaking private Covid patient details, and the shock resignation of backbench MP Andrew Falloon, who police are now investigating over allegations that he sent sexual images to young women.

Collins told Stuff she believed voters were supportive of her handling of those matters and also dismissed criticism of her role in unmasking a love affair that resulted in a Labour minister, Iain Lees-Galloway, being sacked.

Collins said she was asked if she had any information about Labour scandals after the Falloon affair and gave the truth.

While she did not name Lees-Galloway, Collins told reporters she had referred a complaint to Ardern.

“If I’m asked a direct question….I’m going to give a direct answer. People expect that I won't pussyfoot around.”

She had put her MPs on notice, meanwhile, that bad behaviour would not be tolerated.

That was why she had signed up to a Code of Conduct in Parliament announced on Friday by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Some MPs behaved like they were Gods and above the law.

“It’s a generally toxic work environment for some people in Parliament. It’s just not OK to have the sort of bullying and sexual harassment that has gone on. I can’t fix what was in the past but it needs to be knocked on the head.”