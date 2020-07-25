Green Party farewells MP Gareth Hughes as he heads to Quarantine Island

The Green Party has farewelled the longest-serving MP in its caucus, Gareth Hughes, who will not stand at the 2020 election.

The party is this weekend gathering for its 2020 annual general meeting, where members get to meet and talk to their MPs.

Co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson paid tribute to Hughes, who was just 28 when he joined the Green caucus in 2010 on the retirement of former leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. Hughes had worked for Fitzsimons as a staffer since 2005.

Shaw said Hughes was known “as the only MP who knew what the internet was”, when he came to Parliament.

Monique Ford/Stuff Hughes will deliver his final to Parliament in the next few weeks.

Hughes did the “lion’s share” of the work on the party’s 2017 energy policy, much of which the current Government was implementing, Shaw said.

“He doesn't get as much credit as he ought to for the things he has done when we were in opposition or as part of our team now in Government.”

Hughes had also been active in pushing forward animal welfare policy, reforms dealing with energy hardship, food labelling and a campaign against oil giant Anadarko.

Davidson said Hughes had sacrificed a huge deal as an MP with a young family.

“As we all know, this life takes a toll on everyone. Gareth has been part of an incredibly demanding role,” Davidson said.

Hughes joined the party in 2000, and came to work with the Greens after writing a letter of complaint to then-leader Fitzsimons that the party’s billboards and campaign materials were sub-standard.

“In 2005 I sent a complaint to the party about why our billboards weren’t better,” Hughes said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Hughes was active in pushing for animal welfare policies.

After becoming an MP in 2010, Hughes said there was something of a culture shock, coming from a background of activism and campaigning.

“As the youngest MP, I could climb buildings and join protests but I couldn’t tie a tie.”

Hughes ran for the job of male co-leader in 2005, but lost out to Shaw.

Last year, he decided not to contest the 2020 election.

Talking to Stuff on the news of his retirement, Hughes said the Green party hadn’t been transformational enough in Government.

"I don't think the Government has been transformational. There's been pockets of transformation, but you know, I don't think historians are going to look back at it and say: 'This was a turning point on the scale of the 1930s or 1980s'. And I think that's desperately needed,” Hughes said.

"It's a disappointment that we aren't seeing the change I think we need. As a father, I'm desperately worried about the future of the world.”

Hughes will deliver his valedictory speech to Parliament in the next fortnight, before the House rises on August 6.

He had planned to spend his time out of Parliament sailing around the world with his family, but the pandemic has scuppered that.

Instead, Hughes will be heading to Quarantine – not one of the Government’s managed isolation facilities – but a small island in the Otago Harbour.

He’ll be in charge of looking after the island with his family.