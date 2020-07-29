Paula Bennett bows out of Parliament 'half the size but twice the woman'

Former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett delivered her valedictory speech on Wednesday evening ahead of retiring at the election, saying she was leaving politics “half the size but twice the woman”.

Bennett used her speech to recount her 15 years in Parliament since she was elected on National the party list in the 2005 election – a situation she said had happened by accident.

“I ran for the experience, not expecting to be an MP that year. But National’s result meant that I quietly snuck in. Of course, for the next 15 years I didn’t do anything quietly,” Bennett said.

Former Prime Minister Bill English as well as many former top staffers were in the public gallery for the speech.

Much of the speech – outside of the usual thank you’s to assorted colleagues, family, and staff – was spent discussing her time as Minister of Social Development between 2008 and 2014.

Bennett significantly and controversially reformed the welfare system, increasing sanctions, work obligations, and removing some benefits. Sole-parents were expected to look for part-time work when their child turned six instead of 18, and those on the sickness benefit were placed on the new Jobseeker benefit, while the Supported Living Payment covered those previously on the invalid’s benefit.

In her speech Bennett said the system “seemed to throw people into welfare and then not offer them a path off it.”

"Those on welfare don't need sympathy they need to be backed.”

"We need to understand dependency. Equally, we have to be careful that that understanding doesn't turn into an excuse."

Bennett decried the current Government’s approach to welfare, directly addressing English in the gallery and saying she wished the pair had the chance of another three years to bed in their social investment approach.

"Money is being thrown around, we've got no accountability...Where is the accountability for the taxpayer, but more importantly where is the accountability for the people who need it?"

Bennett thanked former Prime Minister John Key for putting her in his “kitchen cabinet” – the tight-knit circle of ministers making the big decisions during his government. Current-leader Judith Collins alleged in her recent book that Key’s kitchen-cabinet was a boy’s club, something Bennett has rejected.

“John Key backed me and believed in me. He didn't just open the door to me he whacked a wedge in it,” Bennett said.

She thanked former leader Simon Bridges, saying their years as a leadership team had “really been something” and she had learned more through them than in any other time.

"This place is brutal. It will pick up the spade and bury you if you let it,” Bennett said of Parliament.

"I end this chapter half the size but twice the woman thanks to this experience."

Bennett decided to resign from Parliament after being ousted from the deputy leadership by Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye in a caucus coup in May.