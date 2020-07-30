Hamish Walker says stress of being called racist impaired his judgement in Covid-19 patient leak

The Privacy Commissioner is set to look into the leak, which resulted in the ouster of National MP Hamish Walker.

A report into the leaking of private personal information of Covid-19 patient details that claimed the careers of MP Hamish Walker and former National Party president Michelle Boag has been referred to the privacy commissioner.

The report found Boag had been given the list of patient details in her role as acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (AHRT). She then passed those details on to Walker who leaked them to the media.

The report’s authors called the leak politically driven and unjustified.

Walker was facing questions at the time over a press statement some had alleged was racist.

Walker said he found those allegations “extremely upsetting” and unfair. In his distress, he spoke to Boag, who forwarded him the list of patients. Walker then passed this list to the media, believing it would justify his claims, when it did not.

”I accept that my judgement was impaired due to the pressure and distress of being labelled a racist,” he told the probe.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The leak scandal cost Hamish Walker his political career.

Mike Heron QC, who conducted the investigation made some recommendations around how patient data could be better protected, but he said ultimately no system was safe from people with a political motive.

“Their motivations were political. Their actions were not justified or reasonable,” Heron said of the pair.

The report was conducted on behalf of the State Services Commission, who will now refer it to the privacy commissioner, who may decide the need to further investigate whether there has been a privacy breach.

The report has also been given to the leader of the National Party, Judith Collins and Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Heron found a list of patient details was given to Boag in her role as acting CEO of the ARHT. As acting CEO, she did not have an AHRT email address and so it was sent to an address that belonged to Boag, not the AHRT.

Boag sent the list to Walker who provided it to the media, after Walker faced questions from media about a press release described as racist.

Alden Williams The saga also claimed the career of former National Party president Michelle Boag.

The practice of sharing details of active cases was meant to ensure emergency services could mitigate the risks of widespread community transmission.

The Ministry of Health did not escape scrutiny on this point, with Heron noting that it would have been “best practice” for the Ministry to stop sending the information once the direct threat of transmission receded.

“In any event, the information should not have been sent in such an insecure and open manner,” the report said.

The report also backed up criticism that the information should have been encrypted or password protected was unfounded.

“The distribution of such information by email with unencrypted or unprotected attachment does not appear to be reasonable in the circumstance, particularly where widespread community transmission was not an immediate risk”.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins described the leak as a “disgraceful and grubby act”.

Hipkins said Boag and Walker gave no thought to the stress and harm of the individuals whose details they leaked when they "hatched their plan" to gain political advantage.

Yet, the Ministry appears to have been let off with a warning by the State Services Commission.

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter said the policy should have been reviewed before and said the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield was currently reviewing it.

But the criticism ended there.

“I am not going to criticise the Ministry of Health beyond that when lives have been saved as a result of their actions on the broader Covid-19 front,” she said.

The scandal has claimed a number of political careers already.

Walker effectively resigned, saying he would not contest the 2020 election, Boag also resigned from a number of roles she had, and stepped away from politics.

Then-National leader Todd Muller also resigned, giving up the National Party leadership, although he did not resign directly over issues related to the leak. Then-health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse was reshuffled out of the health portfolio by new leader Judith Collins.