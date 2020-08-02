Judith Collins accuses opponents of stealing billboards, suspects they will show up again on election day

Judith Collins putting up one of her billboards (file photo).

National leader Judith Collins suspects her opponents of setting her up by stealing her election hoardings only to set them up again on election day.

It is illegal to display election advertising on the actual day of the election.

Collins tweeted on Sunday morning about having two hoardings and all of their wooden backing stolen in her electorate of Papakura.

She said this was “stupid behaviour from our opponents.”

“We expect they will turn up on Election Day in contravention of the rules.”

Collins told Stuff that this scenario had played out in the past.

“It’s my seventh election. This happens regularly,” Collins said.

“We always number our hoardings and report them stolen when they are stolen. In the past we have that happen with hoardings popping up on election day. That’s why we are so careful.”

Collins said it was the first time she could remember all the wood being stolen too.

supplied Labour billboards have been heavily vandalised.

As to whether it was her “opponents” Collins said whoever took it down was “certainly highly unlikely to be National supporters.”

She said she “wouldn’t countenance it from National supporters and I believe every other party leader should follow my commitment.”

National is not alone in having its billboards tampered with.

Labour billboards were defaced with a swastika last month in the Bay of Plenty, and others of candidate Tamati Coffey destroyed.

National’s Chris Bishop had his billboards destroyed within 24 hours of them being put up in Hutt South.

Ardern helped deface her own billboard in 2011, adding an eyepatch after a vandal removed one of her eyes.

At the time Ardern told the NZ Herald she didn’t condone vandalising signs but in politics “it does happen from time to time and you roll with it.”

Party billboards come out of each party’s legal limit for advertising expenses, but replacements for vandalised or stolen signs do not.

Each billboard costs around $25 for a printed panel then more for the timber backing, National’s campaign manager told TVNZ.