National supported 'water-only' policies it has attacked Green Party over in Government

Sugar being poured out of a can. Sugary drink. Sugar tax. Photo: 123rf.com

The National Party in Government supported “water-only” policies for schools that Judith Collins took aim at on Friday.

The Green Party are hitting back at National after leader Judith Collins attacked its support for “water-only” policies in schools, hospitals, and sports clubs on Friday, telling The Hits that parents should be allowed to have a coffee while watching their children play sport.

"So what does that mean? No coffee, so there you are, a poor parent on the sidelines watching your kid get pummelled in rugby or hockey or whatever, and you're standing there with no coffee,” Collins said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff National leader Judith Collins attacked the Green Party’s support for ‘water-only’ policies.

She also complained that players would not be able to have a beer after games.

Collins rejected any charge of hypocrisy as she said her comments only referred to sports clubs.

Despite the name, water-only policies do not generally mean literally only water, but instead are aimed at removing fizzy drinks and sugary juices from easy availability.

READ MORE:

* Junk food tax would help people lose weight and save thousands - study

* Noodles and bread among food most at risk of causing tooth decay in children



The Green Party is not calling for these policies to be made compulsory by the Government, but instead to be “supported”.

“Of course mums and dads would still be able to get coffee or beer at the local game. It’s about kids not drinking as many sugary drinks to reduce obesity,” Green Party health spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said.

“It’s about encouraging organisations to develop their own healthy beverage policies. It’s up to those organisations what is best for them.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Green Party health spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said National was intentionally misleading the public.

She said Collins was intentionally misleading the public about a policy her own Government had supported.

National explicitly supported water-only policies in schools while last in Government, and the Ministry of Health produced guidelines for other organisations that also encouraged water or milk to be the main drink available.

Two press releases from then-Health Minister Jonathan Coleman in 2017 mentioned numbers of “water-only” schools as an indicator in the fight against childhood obesity. A 2016 release from the Ministry of Education’s Education Gazette asked if 2016 was the “year of the water-only school” alongside a resource encouraging this.

A Healthy Food and Drink Policy developed for all organisations to voluntarily use by the Ministry of Health in 2016 suggested that “water and unflavoured milk” should be the “predominant cold drink option” with “no sugar-sweetened drinks” available.

Genter said that because Collins should know what a water-only policy is given her Government also supported them, she was intentionally misleading voters.

“National’s characterisation of this policy is a complete lie. I think she’s just deliberately misleading and trying to scare-monger,” Genter said.

Collins said in response that it was “up to schools and parents what they decide.”

“It’s up to schools and parents what they decide. We trust them to make good decisions,” Collins said.

She rejected any charge of hypocrisy for going after a policy her Government had supported, saying her comments referred specifically to sports games and Genter was misleading the public herself.

“National has always been about fairness and in this case parents deserve to have choice, be it a coffee or a beer after the game.”

Genter conceded that the term “water-only” could be confusing but said it was well-established in New Zealand.