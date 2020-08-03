Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says Victoria outbreak pushes trans-Tasman bubble well into the future

The Prime Minister says a trans-Tasman bubble is a while away in the wake of an explosion of Covid-19 cases across the ditch.

The community outbreak of Covid-19 in Melbourne has driven the possibility of a trans-Tasman travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia well into the distance, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Before such travel was possible, Australia would need to have 28 continual days with no community transmission, Ardern said, suggesting that could be at least several months away.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews long before the virus outbreak.

Ardern was asked on her Monday morning media slots about the developing situation in Melbourne, where the state government is stepping up its lockdown in response to a worsening community outbreak of Covid-19.

There are 760 active cases of Covid-19 with no known source in Melbourne, meaning they were acquired in the community. It has been 93 days since New Zealand last saw a case of Covid-19 with no known source.

Breakfast Melbourne has been put under strict curfew for at least six weeks.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Victoria records high of 428 Covid-19 cases and three more deaths

* Bubble trouble: How the idea of flights to Raro next week crashed landed in four short hours

* Coronavirus: PM says trans-Tasman bubble could move quickly if state-by-state, not Australia as a whole



A “state of disaster” has been declared in Victoria, with a curfew imposed on Melbourne and schools shut down. The city’s lockdown is not as strict as New Zealand’s level 4 lockdown at this point.

Speaking to RNZ, Ardern said outbreak was a “major step back for trans-Tasman travel”.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images An 8pm to 5am curfew has been introduced in Melbourne.

“Obviously this is going to be some time away now,” Ardern said.

She expanded her comments on The AM Show, saying Australia would need to be free of unknown locally acquired cases – community transmission – for at least 28 days.

“Anywhere where we have Covid-free travel they have to be free of community transmission for a period of time – that will be some time for Australia,” Ardern said.

“It will be on the backburner for several months.”

She said, based on her understanding, Victoria could be some months away from that, but the harsher lockdown could speed that up.

The Government has earlier mused about the possibility of opening up to Australia state by state, as many states are in a much better position than Victoria.

This would have to be approved by the Australian national cabinet however, and New Zealand would also need to be satisfied that restrictions on interstate travel were very strict. It appears that this strategy has been abandoned for the time being.

Ardern refused to put a timeframe on a travel bubble with the Cook Islands, which is free of the virus.

She said setting up airports so that travellers from the Cook Islands did not interact with other international travellers was the source of the holdup.

Audio provided by RNZ.