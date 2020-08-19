Coronavirus: Heather Simpson to spearhead border response, some Māori health leaders 'gutted'

The Government has drafted in Helen Clark’s former chief of staff Heather Simpson and NZTA chair Brian Roche to shake up the beleaguered border system.

But some Māori health professionals have raised concerns at the pair’s appointment with one saying they “have shown little understanding of equity or Māori health,” while another said they were “gutted,” when they got the news Simpson and Roche would be looking after the border.

Ministers are currently scratching their heads as to why people working at the border are not being tested after apparently very clear instruction from Cabinet that they should be.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made clear her displeasure on Wednesday with the way the testing arrangements were being rolled out on the ground. Cabinet on June 22 approved and funded a plan that should have seen border workers tested, but Air Commodore Darren Webb said that until testing became mandatory on August 12, only some 40 per cent had been.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern on border testing: 'It was what we had instructed'

* Coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield blames 'miscommunication' for quarantine testing confusion

* Coronavirus: Here's how the Government is making the Covid-19 lockdown decision



“As has been discussed, Cabinet signed off a good solid testing plan for border and isolation workers drafted by the Ministry of Health in late June, but as has been discussed it has not been executed at the scale and speed necessary,” Ardern said.

Simpson and Roche will co-chair a small team of people who will make sure that this time, the testing plan is actually carried out.

Simpson and Roche were both part of a landmark review into the health and disability sector for the current Government.

That group recommended the creation of a Māori health agency, but Simpson and Roche backed away from giving it extensive powers.

Ross Setford/NZPA Heather Simpson in 2007 – Simpson has been drafted in to fix problems at the border.

Other members of the advisory group and the Expert Māori Advisor Group said the Agency should have far more decision-making powers.

Teresa Wall, co-leader for Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, a group of Māori health experts, said she had some “concerns” about the appointment of Simpson and Roche.

Those concerns dated back to Simpson’s report, when Simpson and Roche’s dismissal of the proposal for a stronger Māori health agency forced the Expert Māori Advisor Group to submit its proposal to the Government as an “alternative view” and not the main report.

Wall said this was particularly concerning given the high number of Māori and Pasifika caught up in the current cluster

The-Dominion-Post Sir Brian Roche has been appointed to fix up problems with the Government’s border testing regime.

“The Government has obviously expressed confidence in Heather Simpson and Sir Brian Roche, as evidenced by their appointment to this group.

“However, given that it appears that Māori and Pasifika are the most impacted in the current cluster, it would be remiss of the government to solely depend on two people who have shown little understanding of equity or Māori health,” she said.

Further members of the team will be announced on Friday.

Wall said she hoped that members of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā would be among those appointees.

“Given our broad range of expertise and the trust and confidence we have gained from whānau, hapū and iwi, you would expect that at least a few of our members would be considered and appointed to be part of this group,” she said.

AUT Associate Professor Dr Jacquie Kidd said she was “gutted actually” to hear Simpson would be leading the testing team. She believed Simpson had previously refused to accept the Māori commissioning alternative view set out by the majority of the panel and the Māori Expert Advisory Group.

“Marginalising Māori knowledge and experts who were telling her very clearly and with heaps of evidence about how it needs to be,” said Kidd.

Kidd said the testing review was the perfect opportunity for the Prime Minister to demonstrate a Treaty partnership by using a Māori and non-Māori co-chair.

Ardern has created a new response group to better manage the border. She’s kitting it out with 500 extra defence force staff to make sure nothing slips through the cracks.

Roche will report to Health Minister Chris Hipkins.

Ardern said the border testing plan was difficult because it involved multiple different arms of the Government.

“Health is deeply imbedded in our resurgence plan roll out, and we need to support them as we implement a plan that cuts across multiple Government agencies,” Ardern said.