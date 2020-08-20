Government plans to roll out CovidCard, thermal CCTV as part of big push to secure the border

Minister responsible for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods talks about passing the bill to charge returnees. (First published August 5, 2020)

The CovidCard, a Bluetooth-enabled gadget that allows rapid contact tracing, will be rolled out to managed isolation facility staff as part of a big Government push to strengthen the border.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the pilot use of the card for managed isolation staff would be done with a view to its wider use “in the coming months”.

Woods announced the trial of the card alongside a suite of improvements to the border, including the installation of additional thermal CCTV cameras that will automatically raise the alarm if returnees break out of one of the facilities.

The Government will also install CCTV in public and exercise areas, and in corridors to watch that people weren’t moving between rooms.

The Government says the CovidCard will “add a layer of assurance to ensure we can track movements within facilities to enable rapid contact tracing and builds on the various other initiatives we have been rolling out to minimise risk of an outbreak coming from our facilities”.

A CovidCard would be carried by workers, and it would record when it comes close to another card carrier – that means that contacts can be traced and notified far more quickly than with other systems.

The Government has been scrambling to bolster its border defences.

Yesterday, the Government announced it would send 500 troops to strengthen the operation of managed isolation facilities. Woods said that security at the hotels needed to be strengthened.

“Managed isolation and quarantine facilities are commercial hotels with security systems that support the hotel function, but there is room to improve these systems to better protect our communities from Covid-19,” Woods said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Housing Minister Megan Woods announced a large shake-up of the border.

“While no system is foolproof, these additional security arrangements add an extra layer of protection to help keep Covid at the border.

“We are mindful of the privacy of returnees and any additional surveillance will take place only in the public areas of the facilities, not in rooms,” Woods said.