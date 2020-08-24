Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern faces little opposition to alert level extension

PM Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 3, while the rest of the country stays at level 2 until September 6.

The Government’s decision to keep Auckland locked down until Monday, and the rest of the country under level 2 restrictions until at least September 6, went virtually unchallenged on Monday night.

National Party leader Judith Collins said businesses would find the decision tough but declined to directly criticise it, while ACT leader David Seymour said the lockdown could not be lifted if contact tracing was not “ahead” of the virus.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins said National would have to trust the PM had made the right call based on information Collins did not have.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday afternoon that the Auckland alert level 3 soft-lockdown would be extended four days, ending on Sunday evening at 11.59pm.

The rest of the country would remain in level 2 for at least a week following the lifting of the level 3 restrictions in Auckland, and gathering limits would remain in Auckland.

Face-coverings would also be made mandatory on public transport from next Monday, including in taxis and Ubers.

Collins told Stuff that it was not her decision to make and she did not have the level of information the prime minister did.

“We have to trust that the prime minister has made the right decision based on the information that she has got,” Collins said.

“It is not for us to call it, we don’t have the information. We have to trust that the prime minister has got the information and has taken the advice of public health officials and others.”

Collins said she had discussed the matter with her health spokesman, Dr Shane Reti, and he agreed with her that the party lacked enough information to have a firm view.

Collins said the mandate for face-coverings on public transport was “absolutely sensible” – pointing out that this rule existed in Taiwan, which had dealt with the virus better than New Zealand.

She said she had a lot of sympathy for struggling businesses in Auckland and their staff however.

“We have got people saying they just can’t keep going with this uncertainty. Even another four-day extension will essentially finish them off.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extending the Auckland level 3 restrictions.

She also said many people in the South Island would “find it hard to understand why they are still in level 2” but did not criticise the decision directly.

Collins promised on Monday that if elected in October her Government would conduct a summit that brought together health officials, businesses, iwi groups and trade unions to “work our how the economy can flourish when it is clear Covid-19 will be with us for some time”.

She said the alert-level system was “quite ad-hoc” and presented clear inequities – such as dairies being allowed to remain open while greengrocers could not.

Seymour was more direct in his criticism of the Government but did not call for the lockdown to be lifted early.

“It appears that the spread of the virus is getting ahead of the contact tracing, and as long as that remains the case we can't afford to lift the lockdown – that is the very harsh truth that is facing a lot of people in New Zealand right now,” Seymour said.

He said the prime minister on Monday sounded like she was talking to children when describing the “trickiness” of the virus' spread. “No-one has talked to me like that since I was at Horahora kindy in 1987. It is 'trickiness' that is to blame? Give us a break.”

Business lobby group the Employers and Manufacturers Association welcomed the “certainty” of the alert level change on Sunday in a press release but said issues around Auckland’s border remained.

“The problems with the regional border will continue to have a major impact on businesses in the upper North Island, not just Auckland, until midnight Sunday, and we must do better not only in the next six days, but in future," chief executive Brett O’Riley said.

Ardern on Monday defended the decision to have the Ministry of Health control border exemptions, rather than the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, saying the decisions being made were at their core health ones about which businesses could operate safely.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the extended restrictions gave the city “the best chance” of managing the current outbreak.

“We know the resurgence of community transmission has been hard for people to deal with, and we are grateful to those making sacrifices to protect people’s health,” Davidson said.