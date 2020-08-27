National's education spokeswoman calls $11.7m Taranaki Green School funding “rank hypocrisy”

National’s education spokeswoman has weighed in on the furore surrounding a private Taranaki school receiving $11.7 million of Government shovel-ready funding, calling it “rank hypocrisy”.

Nicola Willis said funding the Green School, in Oakura, which has annual fees of between $16,000 and $43,000, for an expansion that is set to create about 200 jobs, flew in the face of the Green Party's policy of opposing state funding for private schools.

POOL Education minister Chris Hipkins says he would not have prioritised funding for a privately owned 'green school' in Taranaki.

“That amounts to $200,000 per student on the roll of that school," Willis said.

“I’ve already been on the phone to the principal of New Plymouth Boys’ High School who said to me, ‘Well, Nicola, should I just say that I’m going to build a green hut and then will I get the funding I want?’

“I’ve had other schools write to me saying ‘We are desperate for more school property. What do we have to do? Call it the Green Party school?

"It's an extraordinary decision - frankly rank hypocrisy," she said.

Willis said the decision also contradicted the government's opposition to private-public partnerships for even the building of schools.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said Green Party had pushed for the funding.

Hipkins said it was not education money, but came from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure to help the country's coronavirus recovery and met the "shovel-ready" criteria.

“Is it a building project? Yes. Is it ready to go? Yes. Can it be done quickly? Yes.”

Andy Jackson Taranaki’s Green School received $11.7m in Government shovel-ready funding.

But he said he could see that it would be galling for principals of lower-decile schools to see that amount of money going to a school like Green School.

“It’s not necessarily a project I would have prioritised," he told a Beehive press conference.

“That was something the Greens advocated strongly for.”

National MP for New Plymouth Jonathan Young said the government was sending a mixed message on education funding.

“This is a departure from policy over successive Governments, that taxpayers don’t fund buildings or their maintenance in private schools that are the private property of those schools.”

Young said he could understand the considerable outrage in the community and educational sector as state-owned schools were crying out for investment in critical infrastructure.

He said he believed state owned schools should receive a funding package to meet infrastructure needs.

The Green Party said it had no plans to rescind the money.

”We pushed for it as part of a wide range of projects, including many more cycleways, a hydrogen refuelling network, and electric transport," co-leader James Shaw said.

He said the government's Infrastructure Reference Group of advisors had said projects like the Green School would create the most jobs benefit.

“Building infrastructure is a key component of our Government’s economic recovery plan.”

He said the government was putting more than $1.7b into the repair and maintenance of schools, partly to make up for what he called National's underfunding.

“We continue to push for increased funding to the education portfolio, so all kids have a good education that sets them up for life."