James Shaw apologises for school decision, saying he wouldn't do it again

The government is refusing to back down on a controversial decision to put nearly $12 million into a privately-owned Green School in Taranaki.

Green party co-leader James Shaw has apologised to party members for approving an $11.7 million grant to a private school, which is against party policy.

The grant to the Green School in Taranaki from the $3 billion “shovel-ready” projects fund was made alongside ministers from other parties, and in his capacity as associate finance minister, rather than Green co-leader, but Shaw told members that wasn’t good enough.

But it caught the ire of some members who pointed out that Green Party policy is to phase out public funding for private schools.

“I want to apologise to you and the wider Green Party whānau for creating a mess right at this time at the start of an election campaign,” Shaw said.

Shaw said he wouldn’t have made the same decision if given another opportunity.

“I want to apologise for the decision itself. If I was in the same position again I wouldn’t make the same decision,” he said.

The remarks were made in a late night Zoom call to party members, many of whom were disappointed with the decision. It was one of the more widely-attended Green Zooms in recent times, with as many as 460 people on the call at one point.

Originally slated to run from 7pm until 8pm, it dragged into extra time thanks to extensive questions from members.

Shaw told the call he was trying to fix the damage.

Robert Kitchin Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson fronted a late night call with party members.

“We are working to fix it,” Shaw said.

Stuff understands other parts of the Government have been asked about the possibility of removing the Green School from the list of projects, something the rest of the Government is less keen on.

Shaw suggested getting out of the agreement would be difficult.

“We entered this in good faith, we can’t simply say we’d dump it. It would ultimately be unfair to the other side and be exposed to legal risk,” Shaw said.

Nevertheless, members were told there would be a wider public apology and “resolution” sometime next week.

In recent days, teachers, principals and Green Party members have voiced their angst at the decision, noting that they were granting that amount of money to a private school, which charges more than $20,000 a year in fees.

The funding came from the Government’s $3 billion fund for “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects. That fund was designed to get money out the door quickly to stimulate the economy and prevent unemployment.

Aware that Green members had been disappointed with previous carbon-intensive infrastructure commitments, Shaw said he tried to make sure this set of projects had a greener, less carbon-intensive tinge. He created an exclusions list of projects he didn’t want funded, like roading, irrigation, and private university halls – the school, he says, was something he missed.

“To be honest with you, I missed it,” Shaw said.

He told the call that other, greener projects were funded, including transport projects for Julie Anne Genter and conservation projects for Eugenie Sage.

“We were thinking about it in terms of building and constructions, not education.

“As long as it’s not a motorway, an airport, a convention centre,” Shaw said, referencing projects he wanted excluded from funding.

He said that the speed of the process had resulted in some poor decisions.

“I have to say I’m unimpressed with the whole decision-making process,” Shaw said, referencing the speed with which decisions were made.

“There were a number of decisions that weren’t high quality decisions, that were made in haste to support the country during a crisis,” he said.

Shaw said the error came about because the shovel-ready projects had emphasised construction over education.

Green co-leader Marama Davidson acknowledged Shaw for owning the mistake.

“I acknowledge James for owning that error,” she said.

“I want to acknowledge the party, caucus, Parliamentary team who helped to fix the situation,” she said.

Davidson tried to galvanise members for the upcoming election campaign.

“We know that the best chance of getting us to election in ship shape and getting back into parliament and being in a strong position to be in government for our party is to be united.”

She said it was important the party owned up to mistakes.

Dom Thomas James Shaw said the decision to fund the school was made as a budget minister, rather than as Green co-leader.

“Thank you James for making that clear, a decision driven by a desire to have a stable climate, we acknowledge that funding for a private school however, loses all of that importance and that nuance,” she said.

Shaw’s explanation appeared to go down well. More than 400 people attended the call initially, with as many as 370 sticking around more than an hour later for questions.

Wiremu Winitana, one of the party’s co-convenors, told the Zoom that many people on the call had messaged in to appreciate Shaw owning his mistake.