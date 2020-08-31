Election 2020: Judith Collins says she can't control husband after series of anti-Jacinda Ardern Facebook posts

National Party leader Judith Collins says she's never been able to get her husband to do anything she tells him to do.

National’s Judith Collins has defended her husband, David Wong-Tung, after he posted a series of off-colour Facebook posts mocking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

One shows a green-tinged Ardern with the caption “the incredible sulk,” a play on the comic book character the Incredible Hulk.

Another depicts Ardern as a milkmaid with a caption saying, “Cindy is milking the WuFlu for all it’s worth now,” alleging Ardern was “milking” Covid-19 for political purposes.

The WuFlu is a reference to the city of Wuhan in China, where the first outbreak of Covid-19 occurred.

Another post accuses Ardern of “making it easier for unemployed ferals to continue getting the benefit without any sanctions on those who don't seek work” and describes Māori as “Natives”.

Collins said the posts weren't something she’d do herself.

“We’ve been together for 41 years I’ve never been able to get him to do anything I tell him to do,” she said.

“It’s not something I would do, but he’s an adult, he makes his own decisions I think he gets sick of people having a go at him and me.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images New National Party leader Judith Collins with her husband David Wong-Tung.

Collins said she didn't think the posts were sexist.

“He’s one of the least sexist men I know, he’s married to me, how could he be sexist?” Collins said.

“He’s an adult, he’ll make his own decisions and let’s put it this way, I don't have to answer for him because I haven't been able to control him in 41 years.

“If you’ve got the secret to how you control a man who is 64 years old, used to play a lot of rugby and was a policeman, good luck and let me know,” she said.

Most of the memes were first posted on the National Party’s Meme Working Group Facebook page and later shared by Wong-Tung. That page is not officially associated with the National Party, but shares National aligned jokes. One was watermarked by BFD, the successor site to Cameron Slater’s blog Whale Oil.

Meme pages have become popular forms of political communication. The pages post short, funny takes on politics, but occasionally get their real-world parties in trouble by posting off-colour humour.

It’s unusual for political spouses to get in on the game and post memes themselves.

A spokesman for the prime minister said they didn't have any comment to make in line with the Ardern’s policy of not bringing family members into the political debate.

Wong-Tung was approached for comment.