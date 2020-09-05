Twitter toxicity and the 2020 election

There are things Louise Hutt has tried to forget since her first foray into politics last year. Losing the count for a Hamilton City Council seat by a sparse 80 votes is one of them.

Twitter’s visceral reaction to her decision to stand in the first place is another.

“The night I made the decision, I tweeted that I was running for mayor and I said, ‘you can only be asked so many times to stand up for the issues you care about’.”

Simple, heartfelt, honest – and, you’d imagine, uncontroversial. That tweet garnered about a thousand “likes” – a good tally for someone who had just over a thousand followers at the time. But Hutt was retweeted by Greens co-leader Marama Davidson, who, with 20,000 followers, had far greater reach.

READ MORE:

* Greens co-leader Marama Davidson receives violent threats on social media

* Social media giant explains why it won't block US President Donald Trump (or any world leader)

* Twitter 'failing women' by leaving vicious abuse online

* #EndViolenceAgainstWomen: Thousands join social media campaign to name the men who troll them online



“That meant so much to me. I was like, oh my God, Marama Davidson retweeted me! And then, immediately, someone replied saying, ‘What a f...ing c....’

Stuff Louise Hutt gave up Twitter for months after abuse dogged her campaign for a seat on Hamilton City Council

“Being a woman on the internet, I was aware that this happens. But to have it come at you so quickly was surprising.”

That phrase – “a woman on the internet” – has become a handy shorthand for the sexism, racism, body shaming, belittling, threats and slurs an overwhelming number of women see when they open a social media app, whether it’s directed at them personally or at other women in their feed.

In March 2018, Amnesty International released a 16-month study in which 62 per cent of women polled reported they had been the target of abusive tweets. Forty-one per cent said the abuse had made them fear for their physical safety.

A separate data analysis of Twitter engagement with women MPs in the UK and the US between January and June 2017 found 256,000 of 900,000 tweets to them were abusive, including threats of violence and targeted harassment. The higher profile the woman, the worse the abuse.

The news was grimmer still, for women of colour. Diane Abbott, the first black woman to be elected to the UK parliament, was the target of almost a third of all abusive tweets sent to the MPs in the first six months of 2017. In the six weeks before the June general election, that shot up to almost half. Abbott received 10 times more abuse than any other women candidate. Other black and Asian women candidates in the 2017 campaign copped 35 per cent more abusive tweets than their white counterparts.

“I’ve had death threats, I’ve had people tweeting that I should be hung if ‘they could find a tree big enough to take the fat b....’s weight’… I’ve had rape threats… and n....r, over and over and over again,” Abbott, the then shadow Home Secretary, told parliament the following month.

Supplied “Brown women get a whole lot more abuse... I don’t see the brown men getting it to the same extent,” says Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, a frequent target.

Here, Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman – a frequent target in #nzpol threads on Twitter – says gender, appearance and race are also major factors.

“Brown women get a whole lot more abuse, and we get more misogynistic abuse as well. It might be more race-based, but I don’t see the brown men getting it to the same extent.”

It gets worse when the issue being debated is a perceived as “feminist” or controversial in any way, she says.

“We are allowed to be women and we’re allowed to be in politics but only as long as you are quietly getting on with things and not raising those issues. Celebrating a win is not allowed, criticising is not allowed.”

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE MEN?

Ghahraman admits her male colleagues are also subject to vilification online, but “the sheer volume of negativity” she and Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson face on Facebook and Twitter, compared to their white male colleagues, James Shaw and Gareth Hughes, is disproportionate. It has even shaped the party’s communications plan.

“We have to get people in, to moderate [the Greens Facebook page] on the days I’m putting something up there.”

Social media expert and committed Twitter user since 2008, David Cormack, once a Greens comms person himself, echoes the point.

“People are awful to politicians of all genders online,” Cormack says.

“That said, you see far more direct abuse towards women than men. For men, it’s often the argument that’s attacked – for women, it’s the MPs themselves. This is particularly true of the prime minister [Jacinda Ardern], and Golriz Ghahraman, but also for others.”

Two current male MPs from opposite sides of the House had startlingly similar things to say. Both accepted public officials were up for scrutiny – a good thing “in moderation”, offered Justice Minister Andrew Little.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Justice minister Andrew Little believes he receives less personal abuse online than his female colleagues do.

“In my experience it comes from those who have a tendency to spout abuse online, but wouldn’t say it to your face. Nevertheless, I can say with some confidence that the level of personal abuse I receive is not to the same degree as that experienced by my female colleagues across the House.”

ACT leader David Seymour said he treated abuse as “water off a duck’s back”.

“I just feel sorry for people who are so poor at persuading others to their point of view that they waste their time making personal attacks on me. [But] I have noticed that women in politics get nastier and more personal, including more sexualised, abuse.”

Analysis from the 2020 US presidential race shows that is more than a feeling; policy forum The Wilson Centre used artificial intelligence, to track a week’s Twitter conversations after six candidates announced their run, and found conversations about women candidates “focused more on character and identity, while conversations about men were more about policy and electability”.

IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT

In the six weeks that remain before Kiwis head to the polls, it is fair to assume the 86 women candidates can look forward – if that’s the phrase – to a piece of that.

So, what to do? In the shortish history of social media, the dominant train of thought has been to make the women responsible for dealing with the nastiness – this is the “get out of the kitchen” option.

National MP Nikki Kaye, who has been called a flake, scum, a “poisonous bleached mop” and told to inject chlorine into herself, admits to dealing with it by not engaging at all.

“Twitter is terrible. I use Instagram and Facebook, and basically use Twitter [only] as a broadcast option. I rarely engage, which is the opposite of what it’s supposed to be for. There’s a reason for that – I’ve had quite a few bad experiences. There’s just more bad behaviour on that platform, where people are just nasty.”

Kaye says her Facebook and Instagram followers tend to stay engaged with the issues rather than use it as an “attack platform”, and she gets “quite a few good constituent cases” via direct message on those sites.

The 2018 AI report found more than three-quarters of women who reported copping abuse, stopped posting about certain subjects – and particularly, their opinions about those subjects. Close to half the Kiwi women polled said they used social media less, or completely stopped. The study found worrying implications for already-marginalised groups – women of colour, those from ethnic or religious minorities, women with disabilities, LGBTIQA women and non-binary individuals.

The chilling effect on these voices online also worries Sarah Hendrica Bickerton, a research fellow at Auckland University. Bickerton has just completed a PhD in women’s online political participation at Victoria University Wellington.

Women she interviewed already saw Twitter and Facebook as very different products and used them in distinct ways. “Facebook was… for family, Instagram was the ‘happy place’, and Twitter was the political place,” Bickerton says.

Most wanted to share views and participate in political discussion. All reported experiencing abuse, and if they “had the emotional spoons”, they would step in and support others they saw being attacked.

“They saw the way some female politicians copped it; a number of them talked about Golriz, they noticed the hate she got. [Some] of them would like to be politically involved, but they say what happened on there would colour their choices.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “How you look, how your voice sounds is under scrutiny,” says Labour MP Clare Curran .

If toxic Twitter is stopping women from political participation online, it seems obvious to assume it might also dissuade women for standing for political office. And if they do, it has in some prominent cases, had a hand in tearing them down, too.

Clare Curran, the former minister for broadcasting demoted for failing to properly disclose ministerial meetings, points to attacks on Twitter as part of her demise.

Curran says she was one of the first cohort of politicians with a Twitter account and has always seen social media as an important tool to reach the public “unmediated”. She found discussions about cyber security and the tech environment stimulating, and at one stage a Twitter interaction led her to meet with Kim Dot Com (before his own political run) to better understand the issues of copyright that surrounded his case with US authorities.

“You could actually go through an argument with people, and be seen to change your mind. Those kinds of debates that have consumed the country at times have been driven largely by social media and I find that exciting. But I don’t do it much any more because I’ve been beaten into submission.”

In the lead-up to her resignation, personal attacks on Twitter by right-wing lobbyists and commentators were calculated to close down her voice, she claims.

“Instead of responding to an argument [they] used words like liar, hopeless. I didn’t say much when I was a minister but it was so demeaning and aimed at wearing me down and making me feel useless. Which is what led to me having that incident in the House, because my confidence was eroded.”

She resigned after realising things were not going to get any better, “and Jami-Lee Ross confirmed that”.

Curran says she’s spoken to numerous Labour candidates, who feel an underlying fear of what they’ll face online.

“There is the knowledge that when you do put up your hand, how you look, how your voice sounds, is under scrutiny. It can turn on a dime and you become a parody. The safest thing to do is have a small voice, but then you have to ask yourself why you’re standing for office.”

WORKING TO DETOXIFY THE ONLINE CLIMATE

In mid-2019, policy project The Workshop looked for ways to tackle the issue for its Digital Democracy report. The Workshop’s Marianne Elliott says using online civilian allies – people without lots of followers – to join online conversations and counter fake news and hate speech calmly and factually, is what really works.

“They don’t expect to change the views of the people who are spouting the harmful stuff. The target is the potentially persuadable people who might be engaging with the thread.”

And since early August these online “persuaders” have had help from an unexpected source – a Twitter account run by artificial intelligence – otherwise known as a “bot”.

The @ParityBOT_NZ account debuted on August 13, using machine learning to evaluate tweets sent to women candidates for “toxicity” levels. If a tweet, by ParityBOT’s algorithm, scores an 80 per cent toxicity likelihood, the system pings out a positive tweet in response. A typical ParityBOT tweet reads: “Kudos to all the women stepping up to run for office. Putting your name in the hat to run is a huge accomplishment.”

The idea came from Canada, where it was used in the past two Alberta province elections, and then rolled out for the Canadian general election in 2019. Developers Kasey Machin and Lana Cuthbertson, both diversity campaigners who’ve worked for a range of NGOs and political parties, say their inspiration came from their own experiences struggling to convince women to consider a political run.

“We knew the [online experience] is putting people off going into politics, so keeping it positive made sense.” Speaking on Zoom from Canada, the pair agree that “battling” trolls and haters directly online doesn’t work; they say their system is designed to balance the discourse by creating a separate Twitter thread of positive messages.

Supplied Canadian Lana Cuthbertson of ParityBOT which aims to counter toxic Tweets with uplifting ones.

They built ParityBOT with the help of student volunteer coders, using the New York Times comments section to develop its natural language processing capabilities. In the 2019 Canadian general election, it tracked 228,255 tweets sent to 314 women candidates, 9987 of which were deemed hateful – a “toxicity” rate of 4.38 per cent.

Colleague Jacqueline Comer, now a Wellingtonian, convinced them to launch in New Zealand and in the 23 days since, @ParityBOT_NZ has tweeted around 3000 times, for a slightly lower toxicity rate than in Canada, of 2.75 per cent.

The trio is now hoping to attract “a small amount” of funding, around $15,000, to develop the system’s capabilities in New Zealand.

One of ParityBOT’s standout features is the data it collects as it automatically measures and tweets; by election day, it should have gathered a much clearer picture of online hate towards women candidates than currently exists. Its creators say that’s helpful, but not the whole picture.

“We could have just made a Bot that counts [the abusive tweets] and notes the language used. But women said knowing that each positive tweet is a response to a negative one, was something they really liked. It’s a way to get the message out about women in politics. Quite simply it was about trying to make the online space for women more positive.”

ParityBOT can be supported via its Patreon account here