Ginny Andersen, undeclared donations, and the mysterious 1993 property transaction

The National Party is calling on Labour’s Hutt South branch to be upfront about the sweetheart deal they’ve been getting in rent for the last 27 years, and whether the party should have declared thousands of dollars in effective donations, which could be subject to disclosure rules.

Labour’s Hutt South wing has been getting a good deal from the taxpayer and from their local firefighters’ union.

On Thursday, Stuff exposed a scheme in which the local Labour Party sublet office space to list MP Ginny Andersen at a much higher cost than it paid the original landlord, the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU).

Parliamentary Service pays the rent on Andersen’s office space, as it does for all MPs. That money goes to the Labour Party, which is able to pocket the difference as profit for its electorate expenses.

The arrangement, though apparently unusual, is perfectly legal, and Labour sternly denies that it hasn’t declared donations.

Chris Bishop, who represents the seat for National, asked Labour for a “please explain”.

“The Hutt South Labour Party needs to explain why it looks like they’ve arranged their affairs so that the taxpayer funds the party to the tune of thousands of dollars per year.”

“Taxpayer funding for offices is meant to be for rent charged, not the rent plus a top up for the Labour Party on the side,” Bishop said.

Accounts seen by Stuff show that at least as recently as 2018 and 2019 the NZPFU charged just $1500 a year in rent – well below the market rate for office space in Petone. A shop at 264 Jackson Street, just up the road from Andersen’s office, is currently for lease at $18,200 per annum.

The NZPFU says that agreement is now out of date but it won’t disclose details of the new agreement.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Labour MP Ginny Andersen has been getting a good deal on her Hutt South office.

National argues that such a low sum is effectively a donation under New Zealand electoral laws.

Electoral Commission rules, published in the commission’s candidate’s handbook, say that goods and services received at a discounted rate are treated as donations.

The rules say, “[I]f you get a discount on goods or services from a New Zealand person with a reasonable market value over $300, the difference between the market value and the price you pay is a donation”.

Andersen disputes that any rent should be treated as a donation, and says that the low rate dates back to a “commercial agreement Labour reached with the firefighters back in 1993”.

Labour has a long association with the building. The party’s property owning branch, Labour Party Properties acquired it in 1977. It was transferred to the NZ Labour Party Petone Branch in 1988.

In 1993, it was sold to the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union for $80,000, its RV at the time.

Andersen said the low rent was all part of a commercial agreement negotiated between the NZPFU and the Labour Party when the building was sold. That would mean the rent is not a donation, but simply part of a commercial agreement between a tenant and a landlord.

“The ongoing provision of office space to Labour formed part of a commercial agreement when Labour sold the building to the Firefighters Union in the early 1990s.

“That provision was reflected in the building’s sale price. As such that commercial arrangement doesn’t constitute a donation,” Andersen said.

While the electoral law around donations-in-kind is mostly black and white, the original sale of the building back in 1993 complicates matters.

If years and years of low rent was part of the original sale agreement, arranged on a commercial basis, then it might not need to be disclosed.

Andrew Geddis, a Law Professor at the University of Otago, said it wasn’t clear what bearing agreements negotiated as part of the building’s 1993 sale would have on donation disclosure requirements today.

“It depends whether we’re talking about the reasonable market value of the immediate transaction, the rent that’s been paid from the candidate or party to firefighters, or whether you see that as part of a larger transaction going all the way back to the sale of the building,” Geddis said.

He said the law was “ambiguous” on this point.

“You could read it either way,” he said.

“The only real question would be whether the sale of the building from the Labour Party to the union was a genuine arm’s length transaction or whether the union paid as much as they would have paid anyway for the building and added a benefit to the party which was to say ‘we’ll give this to you cheap’.”

If the cheap rent should have been disclosed, it could mean Labour has unreported thousands of dollars of donations, stretching back years and affecting multiple elections.

The wider political issue for the Labour Party is whether the issue goes wider than one single electorate. The party owns or leases property throughout the country.