Election 2020: Green Party picks up the pieces after a damaging week sparked by the Green School 'mess'

Green Party co-leader James Shaw lays out reasons why the Government invested money into the Green School, but admits it was an error of judgment.

Marama Davidson was steaming.

The Green Party co-leader sat in her seat in Parliament for possibly the last time, yelling invective at equally incensed Nicola Willis, National’s education spokeswoman.

Willis was giving one of the last speeches in the last debate of the reanimated Parliament, and was unleashing on the scandal-du-jour: Green Party co-leader James Shaw’s decision to push for $11.7m of funding for the private Green School as part of the Government’s construction programme.

The National MP talked about two public schools she had visited and their deep and understandable concern about the funding going to private schools, when they had infrastructure issues themselves. Davidson yelled that Kiwis would be “smart enough to remember National gutting their public education”.

The anger at the National Party was visceral, different to the usual brightness of Davidson, borne of what she saw as rank hypocrisy: The National Government spent far less than this one on public schools, and supported the creation of charter schools.

But Willis is far from the only person angered by Shaw’s decision, which goes against a long-standing policy of the Greens to oppose private schools. The decision, and the messy week of media stories following it, come at a precarious time for the Green Party, which is hovering near the 5 per cent threshold in most polls, meaning a slightly lower vote could see it exit Parliament.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green co-leader Marama Davidson watches as James Shaw apologises.

‘It’s ammunition’

“It’s a f...-up. And it’s a really avoidable one from our point of view,” said Justine Sachs, a Green Party member from the left of the party and a union organiser.

Sachs said the issue appeared to have had a far reach with the public – “more so than probably anything this year the Green Party has done”.

“I was speaking to a public housing tenant and she brought it up out of nowhere that she’s really upset that this money is going to a private school in Taranaki. These are the kinds of working-class people and union members that the Green Party has been trying to build a relationship with.”

Sachs said this was frustrating because the Green Party had done sustained work to win over these voters, who traditionally back Labour, including with a very muscular workplace relations policy.

LAWRENCE SMITH Green Party candidate Ricardo Menendez March said the issue had detracted from the party’s other policy announcements.

She appreciated the apology from Shaw to the members but remained angry.

“It’s ammunition. And it comes at a really precarious time for the party and I think it was avoidable.”

It’s understood the Green Party head office is more sanguine on the matter, having not seen any appreciable dip in support or donations since the story broke.

Green Party Maungakiekie candidate Ricardo Menendez March said the issue had “detracted” from recent policy announcements but wasn’t coming up to a huge degree on the campaign trail – and when it did, those who were worried about it were able to be persuaded back.

“People care deeply about public education but they know the Green Party is not just one person,” Menendez March said.

“But people do want to have a conversation about our commitment to public education which is absolutely fair.”

“Our policy platform goes beyond decisions that were made at a Cabinet and Ministerial level.”

Ministers v party

The disconnect between the ministers in the Green Party and the membership has been a sore-spot for the party all term. Davidson ran her successful co-leadership campaign against Julie Anne Genter with an explicit promise to be a voice of the membership in the caucus, removed from the mucky world of coalition governing.

Shaw has come in for a lot of criticism from his left, although the membership have continued to re-elect him as co-leader at every year’s AGM, and ranked him at number two in this election’s party list.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Marama Davidson ran for the leadership as a voice for the members in a caucus that featured ministers.

“James [Shaw] has always had that part of the Green Party that thinks he’s a Tory in Green clothing – that deep suspicion of him,” said David Cormack, a former communications director for the Greens who now works as a lobbyist and left-wing commentator.

“A lot of them will have been waiting for him to make a slip-up to pounce.”

The prospect of Shaw losing his job over the issue has taken a hold on the political right, with gleeful tweets encouraging the membership to dump Shaw over the matter – the clear implication being that losing him at this point would also mean losing the election. National leader Judith Collins has also called for Shaw to resign over the issue.

But Sachs, who is clearly from the part of the party who supports Davidson over Shaw, said there was no real appetite to get rid of him before the election.

“That would just cause more damage to the party. We have to put out a unified front to try our best to get over the line,” Sachs said.

One long-standing member who did not wish to be named said it was actually quite ironic because Shaw had been doing something the membership had been calling for: Throwing his weight around to make sure less Government money went to carbon-intensive projects like roads.

“He’s doing what the membership wanted – after the huge cock-up with the New Zealand Upgrade [the pre-Covid-19 $12b stimulus package, which was very roads-focused] – we don’t want carbon-intensive funding.”

“It has just spectacularly backfired.”

THE STORY DRAGS ON AND ON

Stuff broke the news of the spend on Wednesday August 26. More than a week later it remains in the headlines, partially helped by the fact it took until Tuesday for Shaw to publicly apologise, following a private apology to members on the Friday night.

The long-standing member was angry the party had not acted more quickly to get out ahead of the story, instead letting it drag on much as the Metiria Turei saga had dragged on at the last election.

“The last week has just been a f...... mess. We should have learnt from 2017 how to do crisis comms. Every day there seems to be a new story, a new angle. Everything hasn’t been as up front as it could have been,” the member said.

“James has now done all he can. There is much more scandalous use of money over the last year from other Government parties.”

The member was unhappy with a leak of the membership call to RNZ on Thursday, which seemed aimed at calling the Labour Party position into question but also led to the story staying in the media for another day.

“For God’s sake can we move on from this ridiculous story.”

SUPPLIED David Cormack said the Greens had more integrity than other parties.

Sachs said the potential Green voter she had talked to about the matter did appear to be sticking with Labour now, which was a pity because Labour was not embracing left-wing issues such as a wealth tax and a more expansive welfare system, while the Green Party was.

“It’s a real missed opportunity to focus on that uber-environmentalism over something that could be really popular.

“There is space on the left,” Sachs said – pointing to polling showing a sizeable portion of the public would support higher taxes in order to pay for a larger welfare system.

The Greens have polled about three times as high as they are now over the past decade, but that was always when the Labour Party was weak. Analysis from 2017 has suggested a large part of the increased Labour vote came at the expense of Green Party voters. Those still with the party did not appear to be so easily swayed away from the party – the party’s polling has not moved a huge amount around throughout this term.

Cormack said the Greens were “still the party with far more integrity than anyone else in the House” and he suspected many of those core supporters would “stick with their side even when they are down”.

“If private schooling is your make and break then there isn’t any other party for you.”

Ironically, the far-away election date which the Greens fought against would probably help.

“They’ve still got a month. Todd Muller, was what, two months ago? People have forgotten about that. People tend to forget about these political scandals.”