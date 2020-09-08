Election 2020: Labour promises to slash paywave, credit card fees and lend billions to small businesses

‘Girls can do anything’: Jacinda Ardern offers message of inspiration on campaign trail.

Labour is promising an end to expensive fees for things like paywave and card transactions, and an extension of an expensive loan scheme as part of its small business package announced on Tuesday.

The party wants to regulate Merchant Service Fees (MSF), which are high in New Zealand compared to other countries such as Australia.

These are fees charged by banks for services including card transactions and paywave, and force retailers to either absorb the hefty cost themselves, or pass it on to consumers.

Labour’s small business spokesperson, Stuart Nash, said Labour would bring those costs down.

“We will tighten regulations around merchant service fees charged by banks to retailers. Retailers are estimated to pay on average $13,000 more than their Australian counterparts each year on merchant service fees. This needs to change,” Nash said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Labour reckons the fees cost the average retailer roughly $13,000 more than in Australia.

A survey by Retail NZ showed retailers were paying as much as 1.1 per cent on every contactless debit card transaction and 1.5 per cent on every credit card transaction to their banks.

Over there, retailers are charged just 0.6 per cent for each contactless debit transaction, and 0.8 per cent for credit cards.

In the UK, fees are even lower, at 0.3 per cent for contactless debit and 0.6 per cent for credit cards.

Labour can’t get rid of the fees completely, but it wants to bring them down through regulation.

It won’t say how, but it says the regulation is likely to be undertaken by the Reserve Bank and the Financial Markets Authority, with input from the Commerce Commission.

In Australia, regulation has taken the form of a rule that fees be set on a cost-based benchmark to prevent price gouging.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has the power to cap interchange fees.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the big banks removed paywave fees temporarily to encourage contactless payments and reduce the opportunity of spreading Covid-19 via payment terminals.

ROSA WOODS Labour’s small business spokesperson Stuart Nash

Nash said bringing the cost of paywave down would encourage the uptake of contactless payments, which had added health benefits.

“The point where customers transact with businesses is a source of both health and economic concern,” Nash said.

“Contactless payments give customers and businesses greater peace of mind as we all work to eliminate the virus.”

Labour’s small business package also includes a billion-dollar extension to its small business cashflow loan scheme.

The scheme was established earlier this year to allow small businesses to access cheap or free loans of up to $100,000 from the IRD to help them meet the costs of Covid-19.

The loans are free if repaid within the first year and interest is charged at a rate of 3 per cent after that – although interest accrues from the day the loan is taken out. Businesses have five years to repay the loan.

The scheme is currently slated to run for a year, but Labour is promising to extend it for three years and increase the interest-free period from one to two years.

The party says the extension will cost $1.5b, assuming 1000 new applications a week, to be paid for by the Covid-19 recovery fund.

Treasury’s initial estimate for the loan scheme said it could cost anywhere between $3.25 and $6.5b.

Nash said the party would also look at making some form of finance support for small businesses permanent.

“Labour will expand the small business cashflow loan scheme. It will be available for a further three years,” he said.

“The second year of the loan will be interest-free. We will also investigate more permanent sources of finance for SMEs.”