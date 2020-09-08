Election 2020: Judith Collins says prospect of Labour-Green government should 'scare the bejesus' out of NZ

The National Party tour visited Tumu Timber in Hastings, before sitting down for a cuppa with workers.

National leader Judith Collins says the alternative to a National government is a Labour-Greens government and that should “scare the bejesus” out of people.

Collins was speaking to reporters in the Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday, responding to a broadside from Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who has repeatedly attacked the lack of clear costings for National’s election policies.

The National leader said National would release a fully-costed plan after it saw the pre-election economic and fiscal update from Treasury, and that Robertson didn’t understand “money that is borrowed needs to be paid back”.



Given Robertson has ruled out writing off the debt the Government is currently racking up, Collins was challenged on whether mentioning such a thing was a “boogeyman”.

She said it was not because the Green Party was more fond of such an idea and the two parties were “basically in bed together when it comes to policy”.

The Green Party has not campaigned on writing off public debt, but does have a policy to allow the Reserve Bank to directly fund some public spending – essentially creating money to spend on Government spending.

“What we’re seeing is the Labour Party announcing the odd bit of Green Party policy and claiming it as their own,” Collins said. Labour announced its support for making Matariki a public holiday on Monday, a policy the Green Party has supported for months.

“I would say to people: The alternative to a National Government is a Labour-Green government, and that should scare the bejesus out of people,” Collins said.

On the most recent public TV polls, Labour could govern alone without the need for any support partners, although these polls predate the August Covid-19 cluster and subsequent election delay.

NZ First, which is part of the current coalition Government, has kiboshed several policies favoured by Labour and the Greens, such as the Capital Gains Tax and the Feebate scheme for electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about the comments and said Kiwis had already had three years to judge how a Labour-led Government would operate.

“We create stability and certainty in a time when that is exactly what we believe New Zealanders need,” Ardern said.

Robertson has said a National Government would be “chaotic” and a “risky alternative” – pointing to the party’s shifting positions on a debt target and lack of costings.

“It’s this kind of inconsistency that means National is a risky alternative. They will increase debt by raiding the Covid Recovery Fund to pay for roads, but will make cuts to important services like health and education,” Robertson said.

“National’s team and its financials are in chaos. It’s incredible that a party that used to pride itself on its economic credentials can’t even put a price on their policies or say how they are going to pay for them.”

National’s finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith has pledged not to directly reduce the current funding going to core public services, but is looking to trim $21 billion off projected operating costs over the next 11 years.

Goldsmith has indicated National is keen to get net debt down to 30 per cent of GDP within about a decade, meaning there would be about $80b less borrowed than is currently forecast.

Collins distanced herself from the target, saying it was not “set in stone”, but has since said the party wouldn’t be abandoning the target.