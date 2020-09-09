Election 2020: Labour to bring back top 39 per cent income tax rate

Labour’s Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson has unveiled the party’s long-awaited tax policy, announcing a return of the 39 per cent tax bracket.

But Robertson sweetened what would otherwise be a bitter pill by saying the top rate would only apply to income earned above $180,000 - meaning that only 2 per cent of taxpayers would actually pay it. Everyone else’s tax rates remain the same.

He justified the additional bracket by saying the country needed to keep debt under control, while continuing to spend on health and education. He said the new rate would generate roughly $550 million a year in revenue.

“This policy is about maintaining investment in important services that are so crucial for New Zealanders like health and education, while keeping tax rates exactly the same as they are now for 98 per cent of people,” Robertson said.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Labour softens political risk of tax hike by only socking the rich

* Many Kiwis pay the top tax rate, but the flipside is that rate is low

* How not to budget



“I have made it my focus over this term of government to manage our books carefully and bring down debt. That focus will continue. Generating extra revenue now will help keep debt under control.

“The new rate will cost $23 a week for an individual earning $200,000, but it will make a big difference to the country’s ability to maintain the investments needed for the economy to bounce back, Robertson said.

He also ruled out any new taxes or further income tax increases next term – that includes increases to fuel taxes.

Robertson challenged National to show how it would pay for the cost of Covid-19.

“Our plan strikes a balance as we recover from Covid-19. It will avoid the cuts to services being suggested by the National Party, and also help keep a lid on debt as we support the economic recovery from a 1-in-100 year shock,” Robertson said.

Ross Giblin Grant Robertson wants a new top tax rate of 39 per cent.

Revenue spokesperson Stuart Nash said the tax rate compared well to rates in Australia.

“Australians earning over A$180,000 pay a much higher rate of 47 per cent (including the 2 per cent Medicare levy),” Nash said.

Australia has however, legislated tax cuts that will see people earning less than $200,000 pay no more than 30 cents for each dollar they earn.

The last time New Zealand implemented a top tax bracket at 39 per cent was under the leadership of Helen Clark. John Key inherited that bracket, but eventually brought the top rate down to 33 per cent.

But that tax rate only applied to income earned above $70,000 (or roughly $82,000 in today’s money). In 2005, National also campaigned on a top rate of 39 per cent, but it only applied to income earned above $100,000 (the equivalent of $135,000 in today’s terms).

Nash touted the economic success of the Clark Government as reason to be optimistic about a new bracket.

“We know from the experience of other countries – like Australia, Canada and the UK – that their economies grow strongly when higher earners are paying tax rates above 39 per cent. When New Zealand previously had a 39 per cent top rate, it certainly didn’t stop GDP from growing at annual rates of 3 per cent and 4 per cent,” Nash said.

National finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said that Labour’s “instinct” was to raise taxes.

“This is just the beginning. Labour will eventually widen the net and come after middle income earners,” Goldsmith said.

“Labour has predictably gone back to old habits after the failure of its Capital Gains tax this term,”

“It opens a door for tax avoidance that we haven’t seen for many years, which brings into question Grant Robertson’s revenue estimates,” he said.

Labour also plans to work with the OECD on the issue of multi-national corporations not paying their share of tax. OECD nations have wanted to move together on these taxes, but Robertson said that if an international solution couldn’t be found, Labour would go it alone.

“Labour will continue to work to get an international agreement that will see a comprehensive regime for multinational corporations to pay their fair share.

“But we also need to be prepared to put in place our own rules to ensure fairness, if that agreement is not possible,” Robertson said.

“We will be prepared to implement a Digital Services Tax (DST). Current projections from IRD estimate a DST will raise between $30 million and $80 million of revenue a year.

“A DST would be very narrowly targeted and would not apply to sales of goods or services, but rather to digital platforms which depend on a base of users for income from advertising or data,” he said.

Robertson tried to neutralise criticism that the new tax rate would bring income tax out of alignment with the flat tax charged on trust income. That could incentivise people to funnel money into trusts to shirk the new tax rate.

Robertson said he wouldn’t change the trust rate, but the Government would move to crack down on people who exploited the system.