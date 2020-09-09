Election 2020: Labour rules out Green Party's wealth tax in any Government it forms

The Labour Party has ruled out implementing the Green Party’s wealth tax in any Government it is a part of.

Labour released its tax policy on Wednesday, which would introduce a new top income tax rate of 39 per cent on income over $180,000, only hitting the top 2 per cent of earners.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said no new taxes or other changes to income tax would be introduced in the term.

He was asked if that included proposals from possible coalition partners, such as the Green Party who are campaigning on a substantial wealth tax on millionaires.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw brushed off Robertson’s words on Wednesday.

Robertson said Labour’s tax policy would be the full extent of any tax changes.

“This is Labour’s tax policy. We are committing to not implementing anything other than this if we are in Government,” Robertson said.

He was asked again if this meant he was ruling out giving some ground to the Green Party in possible coalition talks.

“What I’m saying is that this is the policy that Labour is campaigning on, and we will only implement the changes that Labour is campaigning on,” Robertson said.

In a recent UMR corporate poll, obtained by Stuff, Labour could easily govern alone and the Greens would not make it back into Parliament. Labour was at 53 per cent, National at 29 per cent, and the Greens at 3.2.

The poll was conducted during the height of the controversy over the “Green School” between August 2 and September 2.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw brushed off Robertson’s words on Wednesday, saying voters would have a chance to have their say.

“There’s an election to come. There is obviously a clear difference in our tax policies and ultimately the voters get to determine how that pans out,” Shaw said.

“Structural reform of our tax system is one of our top priorities going into this. The more MPs we have the more ability we wil have to get some or all of that programme over the line.”

Asked if this was a “bottom-line” for potential coalition talks – perhaps the difference between the Green Party being in a coalition or sitting on the crossbenches – Shaw described it as a “top priority”.

He noted the Green Party membership ultimately would be the ones who voted on whether to accept any potential deal with the Labour Party.

Shaw said he didn't think it was credible to go into an election with a tax package that didn’t meet the scale of the problems facing New Zealand and continued to allow inequality between people who earn money from things they own rather than by working.

“People who own are doing okay. People who are earn are doing it tough,” Shaw said.

“I’m glad they are seeking to make the income tax system more progressive, but the structural inequality remains in that we tax people who earn but don’t tax people who own.”

National leader Judith Collins essentially rejected the idea of Robertson ruling it out, saying the tax from Labour would be “just the start” and the Greens were “bosom-buddies” with Labour.

“They are around the coalition table. Anything is up for grabs,” Collins said.

She said Robertson’s words could not be trusted given Robertson had also campaigned on KiwiBuild and ending child poverty and hadn’t achieved those goals.