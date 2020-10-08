Election 2020: Kaikōura candidates for local MP

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 general election.

At the October 17 election, New Zealanders will have the opportunity to choose their regional spokesperson.

Through the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) voting system, those enrolled can vote for the party they want as well as a local representative.

Why does my MP matter?

The person elected will be the voice for your region in Parliament. If you’re having trouble getting entitlements or dealing with Government departments, they can help. If your community needs funding for certain projects or activities, or there isn’t enough healthcare in the area, the elected MP can step in and help.

To be elected, the candidate needs to secure the most votes.

What regions are part of the Kaikōura electorate?

Kaikōura is New Zealand's fourth-largest general electorate by area, covering Marlborough, Hurunui and Kaikōura districts. Its biggest town is Blenheim, and other towns include Amberley, Ashley, Cheviot, Culverden, Hanmer Springs, Havelock, Kaikōura and Picton.

Here are the candidates for Kaikōura.

Christine Cornege/stuff The candidates in the running for the Kaikōura electorate have been finalised.

Jamie Arbuckle

NZ First

No public information on this candidate is available from the Electoral Commission or their party website.

Prince Bhavak

Money Free Party

No public information on this candidate is available from the Electoral Commission or their party website.

Richard Evans

ACT

Evans is a practicing chartered professional engineer, and employees more than 25 staff in the Kaikōura electorate.

As a 1990s immigrant, he sees himself as a conscientious Kiwi with a passion for his region and our country.

As a long-standing resident of the Marlborough/Kaikōura area, he wishes to see the region recover from Covid-19 impacts quickly, with Kiwi ingenuity rather than government intervention.

Matt Flight

Labour

Flight was raised in a share-milking family and knows about hard work, his party says.

He did an electrical apprenticeship and currently manages maintenance across trades for Housing New Zealand homes in the Marlborough/Kaikōura region.

Flight is active in the community, with experience as a rugby referee and a radio announcer.

He dutifully carries out the MC role at many weddings, school and charity events.

David Greenslade

New Conservative

Greenslade has lived in Blenheim for a long time and his lifelong interests include sport, a wide range of music and travel.

He has had a variety of work experience throughout his life, including in the areas of sales, budget advice and education.

Between 1988 and 2015, Greenslade was self-employed in the business of industrial safety equipment and first aid supplies.

He became involved with New Conservative because its are important to him, including those relating to family, justice, democracy and community.

Ted Howard

Independent

No public information on this candidate is available from the Electoral Commission or their party website.

John McCaskey

Social Credit

McCaskey was born and raised in North Canterbury and still lives and farms at Waipara.

He instigated the Glenmark Irrigation Scheme in 1974 and founded the globally recognised Waipara Valley wine industry in 1981.

He is a past chairman of the Young Farmers Club and Federated Farmers and was its provincial agriculture representative.

He founded the Weka Pass Railway Society in the 1980s and is a passionate campaigner for commuter rail on the existing Christchurch network.

Richard McCubbin

Green

No public information on this candidate is available from the Electoral Commission or their party website.

Don Moore

ONE Party

Moore grew up on a family farm in Kekerengu (Kaikōura Coast) and obtained a bachelor of agricultural science at Lincoln University in 1971. He went farming in 1972 and continued until 2016, when he moved to Blenheim.

Having been involved in party politics in recent years, the One Party caught his attention as both a political and spiritual movement that could restore New Zealand to the position that God originally wanted when the gospel first came to Aotearoa shores in 1814, he says.

Darlene Morgan

NZ Outdoors Party

Morgan has been involved in a variety of community groups and organisations, which spurred her love of learning.

As a qualified early childhood teacher since 2005, she has developed trusting relationships with children, their families and many colleagues.

She served two terms as a councillor for the Kaikōura District from 201 to -2016, where she challenged rigid thinking and the status quo.

Morgan stood as a mayoral candidate three times, seeking to improve community participation, greater transparency and accountability.

Lisa Romana

Advance NZ

Romana is from a tight-knit bicultural family with foundations centred around strong moral values.

She has a Bachelor of Visual Arts degree and works as a graphic designer doing commission work for brands and businesses across New Zealand and abroad.

“I am driven by my faith in Jesus Christ and my passion for equality, justice, and human rights.”

Stuart Smith

National

Smith moved to Marlborough in 1994 and began growing grapes.

In 1996, he and his wife established their own wine label, and Smith became interested in the wider viticulture industry. He had early involvement with the Marlborough Grape Growers Association.

Since then, he has held several local and national roles including being president of the New Zealand Grape Growers Council and chair of New Zealand Winegrowers.

He entered Parliament in 2014 – winning with a majority of about 11,000 votes – and successfully held his seat in the 2017 election by a similar number.

He is National's spokesperson for Civil Defence, the Earthquake Commission and viticulture.

