Election 2020: Judith Collins fronts National's first TV ad

National has launched its first election ad for the 2020 election

National leader Judith Collins is urging Kiwis to trust her party with the country’s “historic” levels of Government debt.

Political parties have been launching their TV ads ahead of the beginning of the period in which parties and candidates are allowed to broadcast election advertisements on TV and radio.

It’s an important milestone in a campaign as it gives a glimpse into what each party thinks its strength will be going into the election.

Labour’s ad, launched Friday, focused squarely on leader Jacinda Ardern and borrowed heavily form US-style presidential campaign ads.

National’s ad is similar, and focuses heavily on Collins although finishes with a shot of the National front bench, highlighting some of National’s higher profile MPs.

“New Zealand, let me be straight with you. Communities, livelihoods, futures are at stake.

“Yes, it requires historic debt, but more importantly a team you can trust to manage it,” Collins says in the ad.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff National leader Judith Collins has aired the party’s first TV ad of the 2020 campaign.

“It means giving Kiwi businesses confidence, backing Kiwis to retrain or go out on their own.

“Delivering infrastructure, a secure border, and a greener, smarter future.

“It is a big job, but with our plan to get New Zealand working you can trust us to get it done,” she said.

The ad wrapped up with the party’s 2020 election slogan imprinted at the bottom of the screen: “Strong team. More Jobs. Better Economy”.

The ad will be rolled out on TV shortly, and Kiwis would likely see a lot of it ahead of the election on October 17.