Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern makes big push for Labour win in Wairarapa

CAMPAIGN DIARY: Jacinda Ardern usually follows a less-is-more style of campaigning.

At the last election Bill English would pack every hour of the day with another cafe, another business, another factory. Ardern would visit one or two places, announce a policy, do a press conference, and leave it there. There is only so much of your day that is going to make the 6pm news, after all.

That was not the case today in Wairarapa, a rural-ish seat in the lower North Island Labour thinks it has a very good shot of winning. Ardern made six stops all over the sprawling electorate, took a ride in her candidate’s beaten-up ute, and posed for photos in the pouring rain with every local business who asked.

Loren Dougan/Stuff Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern takes a selfie in Masterton.

Wairarapa is far from monolithic. Ardern’s day started in the northern more rural half of the electorate at Pahiatua, a shrinking town of 2500, the kind of place where some mispronounce “kia ora”. It ended in Featherston, a town public servants commute to Wellington from that has an artisan cheese store.

Electorates do not decide who wins Government, of course. But winning them is a huge deal to the local candidate and local party, and the campaigns fought over them can boost the country-wide party vote significantly. And as Labour starts to embrace being far-and-away the most popular party in the country again, the party will be keen to notch up wins outside of its urban strongholds, just as National sought to win urban Labour seats like Hutt South when it was dominant.

Loren Dougan/Stuff List MP Kieran McAnulty, Jacinda Ardern and Meka Whaitiri chat over coffee in Eketahuna.

In local races, candidates matter a lot. Kieran McAnulty, the list MP who is standing here, has done his best to brand himself as a Labour MP who feels nothing like a typical Labour MP. He’s from Eketahuna, not Auckland. His career before politics was as a TAB bookmaker, not a union organiser. And he is refreshingly loose in conversation, not the kind of man you would worry about offending with an off-colour joke.

Famously, he owns a red ute with 413,000km on the clock and the back window smashed out, that he once got into a fight to save from a thief.

McAnulty closed the gap with National considerably at the last election, to 2900 from 6700 at the election prior, and outperforming his party vote considerably. But he was running against the perfect foil: Alastair Scott, a patrician winery owner who actually lived in Wellington.

Scott is retiring at this election so McAnulty is facing Mike Butterick, a local farmer who was instrumental in the 50 Shades of Green movement against rural afforestation. Both men claim to basically like each other, and neither seem likely to arouse serious negative feelings in the populace.

“If I don’t win it this time, I probably never will,” McAnulty told Stuff.

He’s “taking nothing for granted” – but as a former bookie is also happy to do some idle statistical speculation: Specifically around the fact that Labour typically underperforms its national party vote by about 5 per cent in this electorate and, on of the most recent polling the party is about 20 per cent ahead of National.

“The reason I am confident is because of the work Kieran has put into this seat,” Ardern said of the race.

“I’ve had people come up to me and say ‘look Kieran’s earned it.’ And that's what we are all about for us, we never take anything for granted, we assume nothing - we just work hard.”

Loren Dougan/Stuff Prime MInister Jacinda Ardern speaks to a child as athe rain came down in Wairarapa.

McAnulty started the day looking rather put out, standing in gumboots and a suit underneath a Speights-branded umbrella. The Prime Minister was in Pahiatua to open a water-treatment plant, and the heavens were providing plenty of untreated rainwater. The Prime Minister doesn’t come to your electorate every day, and the day she was it was raining on his parade.

Ardern said she always felt like a “Johnny-come-lately” at opening events for rural projects, as the locals were the ones who put years of work into projects – “Then I come along and unveil a plaque”. This seemed more pertinent later in the day when Ardern announced that Labour would be effectively ending the $3 billion Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) if elected, replacing it with a more targeted and much-smaller $200 million regional development fund. The money already-committed under the PGF would be paid out, but a new version would not be created.

You might expect this to cause some outrage, but it doesn’t appear to have. The businesses Ardern talked to in the electorate were far more interested in a more expensive and far-less complicated stream of funds from Wellington – the wage subsidy. Even the head of the local regional development board was just pleased that the PGF’s unit would remain active in Government.

McAnulty’s mood seemed to pick up down the road in his hometown of Eketahuna, where the Prime Minister stopped for a cuppa and a photo with the huge Kiwi statue on the main drag. He took off his gumboots to visit a cafe with Ardern, despite its concrete floor, showing off a pair of socks made in the electorate. A local vet, extremely pleased to meet Ardern and get a selfie with her, told Stuff she was definitely “two ticks red” after seeing Ardern in the flesh. Another local sat bemused while the TV cameras and pack of reporters surrounded his breakfast table.

Ardern jumped into McAnulty’s famous ute for the next leg, a situation which clearly did not excite her bodyguards, who had chatted to him about the car ahead of the trip.

“They said ‘We understand the boss is going in there, we just want to make sure you don’t take off on us.’ I said mate that thing hasn’t gone past 110kmh in a decade, I’m not going to take off on you.’”

The next stop was Masterton, where Ardern stopped at Bear Flag Books and Retro, a vintage store that had relied on the wage subsidy. Ardern expressed her love for paper plate holders, a bygone instrument for stiffening paper plates at barbeques, while MacAnulty asked why one wouldn’t simply use a plate, if paper plate rigidity was such an issue. Ardern explained that she in fact uses them for photo frames.

After a few selfies on the pavement outside she was off to Greytown and the White Swan Hotel, which – you guessed it – was massively helped by the wage subsidy. (It’s almost like they plan these trips out in advance.) Wairarapa is a tourist region better able to weather the Covid-19 storm than most, as much of its tourism dollars come from over the hill in Wellington, where the public sector wages are still flowing.

This could be a problem for the National challenger, as the party’s country-wide campaign is built on criticising the economy this Government is delivering.

“At this stage we are chugging along pretty good,” Butterick said.

“We're very very lucky, and I say touch wood, 80 per cent of our tourism has been domestic. The southern end of the electorate is geographically-favourably located.”

He was adamant that there was not much of a divide between the more rural parts of the electorate and the more urban, as a “business-is-a-business” and the region was interconnected.

McAnulty was more willing to chop it up a bit, noting that in 2017 he had won the bits closer to Wellington and lost the more rural areas.

“I actually won Wairarapa. The area south of Eketahuna I won. It was the northern part that wasn’t so flash,” McAnulty said.

His pitch to voters is fairly simple: Labour is probably going to win the election. Would you rather have a backbench opposition MP as your local representative or someone “at the heart of the Government”.

He is careful to not let his confidence slip over into an actual prediciton however.

“Let’s not forget that at the last election we were polling at 23 per cent. Then six weeks later Jacinda Ardern was prime minister.”