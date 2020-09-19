Health Ministry investigating Advance NZ campaign video featuring clip of Dr Ashley Bloomfield

A screenshot of the video of Dr Ashley Bloomfield used by Advance NZ.

The Ministry of Health is investigating an Advance NZ campaign video that broadcasts comments made by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The three-and-a-half minute video appears on the party’s website under the title ‘This is what’s coming next...’ and ‘No jab no job’.

It features a seven-second clip of Dr Bloomfield speaking that was taken from a five-minute presentation he made on equity perspectives in July last year.

In the presentation Bloomfield is discussing the low rates of immunisation of Māori and Pasifika children compared to others in the 1990s and the moves taken to improve equity.

He talks about the efforts made by health officials to reach the hardest-to-reach children, and how this could require those officials going into the community to locate those people who needed, and wanted, to be vaccinated.

SUPPLIED A screenshot from the campaign video used by Advance NZ.

The Advance NZ video plucked the short segment, and followed it up with a dark screen with the words “If you were required to be vaccinated to keep your job... Would you do it”.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said the Ministry had been made aware of the posting of a video.

“Protecting the integrity of the Ministry’s documents and communications is important to us. We will be undertaking an investigation to ensure no misrepresentation has taken place,” she said.

She said it was clear from the video that Dr Bloomfield’s comments “relate to the effort of ensuring access to health care for all New Zealand children”.

”This includes instances where it can be more appropriate for care to be delivered in a home setting, rather than a clinic or hospital. There is no suggestion that this would be forced or would take place without the usual patient consent,” she said.

Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross defended the party’s use of the clip of Bloomfield.

Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross said “the Ministry of Health should stay in their lane and away from trying to intervene in political parties right to free speech”.

He said the clip of Bloomfield showed the Ministry's desired approach to vaccinations including that “dedicated teams may be required to find children, go into their homes, and vaccinate them”.

“We remain concerned about the erosion of rights and freedoms in New Zealand and the wide-ranging powers under the Covid-19 Public Heath Response Act. Any desire by the Government to make a rushed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory, or use coercive measures, is an assault on New Zealanders’ medical freedom,” Ross said.

Earlier this month another of Advance NZ’s videos was removed from Facebook.

The video titled, "Say No to Labour’s Forced Vaccination Agenda" appeared on the party’s webpage and used excerpts of official footage of the New Zealand parliamentary debates which purported to show that forced vaccination has been legislated for.

The video was removed after Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard wrote to the social media giant saying it wrongly framed the Government as legislating forced vaccination.