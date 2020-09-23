Election 2020: Wellington wonks turn out in force for electorate debate on sewerage, quakes and public transport

Wellington's median house price in August was over $700,000. The city's candidates discuss how to make the city more affordable for hopeful homeowners.

Campaign diary: Wellington is a city in strife. The former cultural capital is a deflated pavlova of crumbling, overpriced and underinsured buildings, built on congested streets, layered over rotting sewer pipes, latticed over symphonic fuel lines.

The manifold crises facing the city were addressed by the candidates vying for the Wellington Central seat in the Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s Wellington Central debate on Wednesday night.

The city has been a safe Labour seat since 1999, having spent time in the hands of ACT after the first MMP election (and National before that) – a race so riveting it inspired its own film. But despite being a safe seat, parties have a habit of running some of their most promising list candidates in the seat, making the race for it one of the most fun in the country, even if you always know who will win.

Wellington Central can lay claim to being one of the most educated seats in the country. It has the most inhabitants with either a post-graduate honours or Master’s degree and the second highest number of PhDs.

The debate candidates were a fairly over-qualified bunch too: NZ First’s Tracey Martin (not running in Wellington Central, but neighbouring Ōhāriu) is a minister and former deputy leader of her party; ACT’s Brooke van Velden – the only debater not yet an MP – is her party’s deputy leader and almost certain to be an MP after the election; the Greens’ James Shaw is his party’s co-leader, and incumbent Grant Robertson is not only finance minister but his party’s effective deputy leader.

National candidate Nicola Willis has skyrocketed up her party’s rankings this term. In 2017, she was knocked out of Parliament thanks to special votes robbing National of her list seat, she’s now the party’s education spokesperson, after entering Parliament thanks to a few National resignations.

She’s a fearsome debater too – standing in for Jacinda Ardern in Judith Collins’ prep for the televised leaders debates.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington’s many problems were litigated in the city’s first electorate debate hosted under level 1 conditions.

This debate was one of the most energised of the election so far. It took place across the road from Parliament in front of a packed lecture theatre of students, business-owners, professors, and the otherwise politically-inclined, which in this part of town means basically everyone.

Thanks to the Covid alert levels – this was one of the first debates to be held before a full crowd of people.

And what a difference it made; crowds cheered for wealth taxes and public transport (Wellington being Wellington, even Chamber of Commerce debates skew Labour-Green and the wonkish audience was on tenterhooks for Shaw’s explanation of the wealth tax, a reaction unlikely to be repeated elsewhere in the country.).

The problem with having a stable of candidates who all have national profile (Robertson and Shaw had both been in Queenstown the previous night for a finance debate; van Velden has been helping ACT throughout the country; and Willis has been touring as education spokesperson) is that local problems have a tendency to get lost within national-level policy debates.

STUFF Labour's Grant Robertson, National's Nicola Willis, Act's Brooke van Velden, the Green Party's James Shaw, and NZ First's Tracey Martin share their views on how Wellington can and should grow, while considering the city's major water problems.

On the city’s earthquake woes, for example, the candidates broadly agreed that resilience was an issue and questioned insurance prices, but concrete solutions were hard to come by.

Where the parties showed some real difference was on transport, with Willis urging work to get started on the second Mt. Victoria Tunnel immediately rather than later in the decade, as preferred by the current Government.

The candidates also used transport to talk about the other big issues facing the city: ailing water infrastructure and housing. Shaw said that his party’s idea of light rail through Newtown to the airport would encourage densification and affordable housing in the city. Shaw has backed that plan ever since he ran for a spot on the city council in the 1992.

Willis wanted to talk about the funding split for Let’s Get Wellington Moving, currently 40 per cent funded by the city and regional councils, she said that lifting the funding burden from the city council by getting central government to cover the cost of state highways would free up more funding for things like fixing Wellington’s wastewater.

“The pipes are rotting under our feet,” she said.

The audience responded well to jibes lobbed by van Velden and Willis, but there’s still enough discontent with the record of the previous government to fill the sails of candidates from the three governing parties, and give Robertson and Shaw in particular victory on the night.

Willis brought her best game, but opprobrium from Robertson, Shaw and Martin directed at the record of the previous government were met with the warm applause of the audience.

For Willis, it's a tough hill to climb, but hill climbing is something of a speciality for candidates in this electorate.