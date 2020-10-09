Election 2020: Selwyn voting booth locations

The Selwyn electorate comprises the rural communities to the west and south of Christchurch city between the Waimakariri and Rakaia rivers, and extends inland as far as Arthurâs Pass.

In the lead up to the 2020 election, Stuff is keeping voters up to date with what’s happening in their electorate through Neighbourly. Here’s what you need to know about where to vote on Selwyn.

The election date has been set and the campaign trail is back up and running.

At the upcoming election on October 17, enrolled voters will have a few boxes to tick.

There are two referenda on the cards, as well as the regular party and candidate selections.

Here’s a breakdown of what you’re voting for and where you can vote.

What you’re voting for

At this year’s election there are two optional referenda to vote on regarding cannabis legalisation and euthanasia.

The End of Life Choice referendum gives voters two choices – to support it or not. If the majority vote in favour of it, the End of Life Choice Act 2019 will pass within 12 months. The law gives terminally ill people the option of requesting an assisted death.

The cannabis legalisation and control referendum, which asks people to vote on whether recreational use of cannabis should be legalised, works a little differently. If the majority vote “yes”, the Government has the option of passing a law, it isn’t required to.

The final referendum results will be released on November 6.

Matthew Tso/Stuff There are two optional referenda at the upcoming election on cannabis legislation and euthanasia.

Enrolled voters will also get to vote for their chosen party and electorate representative. These votes will choose how many seats a party gets in Parliament and who sits in them.

The Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system is used in New Zealand to elect 120 MPs, 72 of which are from individual electorates.

The party vote is for the political party you want to hold Government, the electorate candidate vote is for the person who you want to represent your region.

You have the choice of voting for both the party and electoral candidate or just one or the other.

What regions are part of the Selwyn electorate?

The electorate includes the settlements of West Melton, Templeton, Prebbleton, Lincoln, Rolleston, Burnham, Leeston, Southbridge, Kirwee, Darfield, Springfield and Lake Coleridge.

Where to vote in Selwyn

Now you know what you’re voting on, here’s where you can do it in the Selwyn electorate.

Some locations will be open for advanced voting from October 3.

Aidanfield Christian School

2 Nash Rd, Halswell October 10: 9am-5pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Air Force Museum of NZ

45 Harvard Ave, Wigram October 17: 9am-5pm



Akaroa Area School Gymnasium

141 Rue Jolie (Selwyn Ave entrance), Akaroa October 17: 9am-7pm



Aldersgate Centre (Garden entrance)

309 Durham St North, central city October 17: 9am-7pm



All Saints Church Hall

1-7 Blakes Rd, Prebbleton October 12 to October 14: 12.30pm-6pm October 16: 10am-4pm



Ara Institute of Canterbury (Rakaia Building)

130 Madras St, central city October 5 to October 9: 9.30am-4.30pm October 12 to October 16: 9.30am-4.30pm



Ararira Springs Primary School

18 Russ Drive, Lincoln October 10: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Arthur’s Pass Community Centre

76 School Terrace, Arthur’s Pass October 10: 10am-1pm



Arts Centre (Maker Workshop)

Corner Rolleston Ave and Hereford St, Central City October 3 to October 16: 9am-5pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Ashburton Baptist Church Foyer

Corner of Havelock and Cass streets, Ashburton October 5 to October 9: 9am-5pm October 10: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 14: 9am-5pm October 15: 9am-7pm October 16: 9am-4pm



Ashburton Intermediate School

144 Cass St, Ashburton October 5 to October 9: 9am-5pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Ashburton Trust Event Centre

211A Wills St, Ashburton October 3 to October 4: 10am-3pm October 5 to October 9: 9am-6pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm October 15: 9am-8pm October 16: 9am-4pm



Barrington Mall Shop (former NZ Post shop)

256 Barrington St, Spreydon October 3: 9am-6pm October 4: 10am-5pm October 5 to October 10: 9am-6pm October 11: 10am-5pm October 12 to October 16: 9am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Broadfield School

Corner Shands and Robinsons roads, Broadfield October 17: 9am-7pm



Brookside St. Luke's Sunday School Hall

73 Brookside and Burnham roads, Brookside October 17: 9am-7pm



Burnham School Hall

Corner Chaytor Ave and Godley Rd, Burnham October 10: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Burnside Bowls Club

330 Avonhead Rd, Avonhead October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm October 16: 10am-3pm



Bush Inn Centre (Old Post Shop)

Corner Riccarton and Waimairi roads, Upper Riccarton October 3 to October 10: 10am-5pm October 11: 10am-4pm October 12: 10am-5pm October 13 to October 15: 10am-7pm October 16: 10am-3.30pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Business Park

100 Orchard Rd, Harewood October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm October 16: 10am-3pm



Cashmere Early Learning Centre

192 Cashmere Rd, Hoon Hay October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Christchurch Adventure Park

225 Worsleys Rd, Cracroft October 3 to October 4: 9am-4.30pm October 10 to October 11: 9am-4.30pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Christchurch Public Hospital Great Escape Café

Level 1, 2 Riccarton Ave, central city October 3 to October 16: 9am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Clearview Primary Hall

20 Broadlands Drive, Rolleston October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Darfield High School Hall

7 McLaughlins Rd, Darfield October 17: 9am-7pm



Dunsandel Community Centre

1456 Tramway Rd, Dunsandel October 10: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Eastgate Mall

Upper Level, 20 Buckleys Rd, Linwood October 17: 9am-7pm



Fendalton Community Centre

170 Clyde Rd, Fendalton October 3 to October 10: 10am-4pm October 11: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 15: 10am to 4pm October 16: 10am to 3.30pm



Glentunnel Community Centre

2652 Homebush Rd, Glentunnel October 17: 9am-7pm



Greendale Hall

166 Greendale Rd, Greendale Domain, Greendale October 17: 9am-7pm



Halswell School Hall

Corner Kennedys Bush and School roads, Halswell October 10 to October 11: 9am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Hanmer Springs School Korimako Room

8 Cheltenham St, Hanmer Springs October 17: 9am-7pm



Harewood Playcentre

719 Harewood Rd, Harewood October 17: 9am-7pm



Hei Hei Community Centre

12 Wycola Ave, Hei Hei October 3 to October 4: 9am-4pm October 5 to October 8: 9.30am-4pm October 9: 9.30am-4pm October 10 to October 11: 9am-4pm October 12 to October 14: 9.30am-4pm October 15 to October 16: 9.30am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Hornby Community Care Centre

8 Goulding Ave, Hornby October 3 to October 4: 10am-4pm October 5 to October 9: 12pm-4pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 12 to October 14: 12pm-6pm October 15 to October 16: 10am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Hororata Community Hall

61 Hororata Rd, Hororata October 17: 9am-7pm



Ilam School Hall

66 Ilam Rd, Ilam October 17: 9am-7pm



John Burns Gallery

State Highway 73, Otira October 10: 2pm-4pm



Kirwee Model School

34 School Ln, Kirwee October 10: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Killinchy Community Centre

658 Leeston-Dunsandel Rd, Killinchy October 17: 9am-7pm



Knights Stream School

1 Killarney Ave, Halswell October 10: 10am-5pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Ladbrooks School

9 Barnes Rd, Labrooks October 17: 9am-7pm



Lakeside Soldiers Memorial Hall

Harts Rd, Lakeside October 17: 9am-7pm



Leeston Consolidated School

19 Selwyn St, Leeston October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm



Lemonwood Grove School

14 Lemonwood Drive, Rolleston October 17: 9am-7pm



Leeston Library

19 Messines St, Leeston October 5 to October 9: 12pm-6pm October 12 to October 15: 12pm-6pm October 16: 9am-4pm



Lemonwood Grove School

14 Lemonwood Drive, Rolleston October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Lincoln Event Centre

15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln October 3 to October 13: 9.30am-4.30pm October 14: 9.30am to 7.30pm October 15: 9.30am-4.30pm October 16: 9.30am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Lincoln High School Waiora

25 Boundary Rd, Lincoln October 10: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Lincoln University

George Forbes Memorial Library, Corner Ellesmere Junction and Springs roads, Lincoln October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Lyttelton Fire Station

59 London St, Lyttelton October 3: 10am-4pm October 6 to October 9: 10am-6pm October 10: 10am-4pm October 13 to October 15: 10am-6pm



Lyttelton Primary School Hall

34 Oxford St, Lyttelton October 17: 9am-7pm



Motukarara Community Hall

Park Rd, Motukarara October 17: 9am-7pm



Mt Hutt College Hall

Corner Main and McDonald streets, Methven October 17: 9am-7pm



Mt Hutt Memorial Hall

160 Main St, Methven October 8 to October 9: 9am-4pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 13: 9am-4pm October 14 to October 15: 9am-5pm October 16: 9am-3pm



Northlands Mall

Near Farmers, 55 Main North Rd, Papanui October 3 to October 7: 9am-6pm October 8 to October 9: 9am-9pm October 10 to October 14: 9am-6pm October 15: 9am-9pm October 16: 9am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Northlands Mall

Sissons Road car park (opposite ASB), 55 Main North Rd, Papanui October 3 to October 7: 9am-6pm October 8 to October 9: 9am-9pm October 10 to October 14: 9am-6pm October 15: 9am-9pm October 16: 9am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Oxford Jaycee's Hall

56 Main St, Oxford October 10 to October 13: 10am-4.30pm October 14 to October 16: 10am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Our Lady of the Assumption

89a Sparks Rd, Hornby October 17: 9am-7pm



Pioneer Recreation & Sport Centre Lounge

1st Floor, 75 Lyttelton St, Somerfield October 3 to October 4: 9am-5pm October 5 to October 9: 9am-2pm October 10 to October 111: 9am-5pm October 12 to October 16: 9am-2pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Powell Fenwick Building

383 Colombo St, Sydenham October 3 to October 11: 9am-5pm October 12 to October 16: 9am-6pm



Prebbleton School Hall

2-8 Blakes Rd, Prebbleton October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Rakaia Community Centre

Corner Elizabeth Ave and Mackie St, Rakaia October 10: 10am-4pm October 11: 10am-3pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Russley School Hall

75 Cutts Rd, Avonhead October 17: 9am-7pm



Saint Peter & Paul's Church Hall Halswell (formerly Our Lady of the Apostles)

56 Nicholls Rd, Halswell October 10: 9am-5pm October 11: 12.30pm-5pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Selwyn District Council

2 Norman Kirk Drive, Rolleston October 3 to October 13: 9am-5pm October 14 to October 15: 9am-7.30pm October 16: 9am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Sheffield School Library

Wrights Rd, Sheffield October 17: 9am-7pm



South Christchurch Library

66 Colombo St, Cashmere October 3 to October 4: 10am-4pm October 5 to October 9: 9am-7pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 12 to October 15: 9am-7pm October 16: 9am-4pm



South Hornby School Hall

35 Aymes Rd, Hornby October 10 to October 11: 10am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Southbridge School

25 Hastings St, Southbridge October 17: 9am-7pm



Springston Primary School Library

16-20 Leeston Rd, Springston October 17: 9am-7pm



St Joseph's Parish Centre

1981 Telegraph Rd, Darfield October 5 to October 9: 12.30pm-5pm October 10: 10am-4pm October 11: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 14: 12.30pm-5pm October 15: 10am-5pm October 16: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Springston South Soldiers Memorial Hall

433 Days Rd, Springston South October 17: 9am-7pm



St Mary's Anglican Church Hall

329 Halswell Rd, Halswell October 10: 9am-5pm October 17: 9am-7pm



St Martin's Church

Neave Room, 50 Lincoln Rd, Spreydon October 17: 9am-7pm



St Mary’s Anglican Church Hall

329 Halswell Rd, Halswell October 17: 9am-7pm



St Stephen’s Methodist Church

376 Yaldhurst Rd, Russley October 17: 9am-7pm



Sudeley Park Sports Clubrooms

Sudeley Park, Selwyn Lake Rd, Irwell October 17: 9am-7pm



Tai Tapu School

Corner School Rd and Main Akaroa Highway, Tai Tapu October 10: 9am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Tawera Memorial Hall

State Highway 73 West Coast Rd, Springfield October 17: 9am-7pm



Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Piharau Room, 341 Halswell Rd, Halswell October 3 to October 4: 10am-4pm October 5 to October 9: 9am-7pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 12 to October 15: 9am-7pm October 16: 9am-4pm



Templeton Primary School Auditorium

40 Kirk Rd, Templeton October 10: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



The Hub Hornby Shop 56 (opposite Pascoes)

418 Main South Rd, Hornby October 3: 9am-6pm October 4: 10am-6pm October 5 to October 7: 9am-6pm October 8: 9am-9pm October 9 to October 10: 9am-6pm October 11: 10am-6pm October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm October 15: 9am-9pm October 16: 9am-6pm



Tinwald War Memorial Hall

Corner Graham and McMurdo streets, Ashburton October 8 to October 9: 10am-6pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm October 15: 9am-8pm October 16: 9am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Tūranga Library (Spark Place Ground floor)

60 Cathedral Square, central city October 3 to October 4: 10am-5pm October 5 to October 9: 9am-6pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-5pm October 12 to October 16: 9am-6pm



University Canterbury

Student Association Haere-Roa, Ilam Rd, Ilam October 5 to October 7: 10am-4pm October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm October 16: 10am-3pm

James Hight Library, Ilam Campus, Ilam Rd, Ilam October 5 to October 10: 11am-5pm October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm October 16: 11am-3pm



Upper Riccarton Community & School Library

71 Main South Rd, Upper Riccarton October 3 to October 7: 10am-4pm October 8 to October 10: 10am-6pm October 11 to October 14: 10am-4pm October 15 to October 16: 10am-6pm



Weedons School

135 Weedons Ross Rd, Weedons October 17: 9am-7pm



Walnut Ave Pavillion

71 Main South Rd, Upper Riccarton October 5 to October 9: 10am-6pm October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm October 12 to October 13: 10am-6pm October 14: 9am-6pm October 15: 9am-8pm October 16: 9am-4pm



West Melton Community and Recreation Centre

1163 West Coast Rd (State Highway 73), West Melton October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 12 to October 15: 12pm-6pm October 16: 12pm-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



West Rolleston School

327 Dunns Crossing Rd, Rolleston October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Westfield Mall Riccarton

Level 2, 129 Riccarton Rd, Riccarton October 3: 9am-6pm October 4: 10am-6pm October 5 to October 7: 9am-6pm October 8 to October 9: 9am-9pm October 10: 9am-6pm October 11: 10am-6pm October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm October 15: 9am-9pm October 16: 9am-5pm



Wharenui School Hall

32 Matipo St, Riccarton October 10 to October 11: 9am-6pm October 17: 9am-7pm



Windwhistle School

11 Rakaia Gorge Rd, Windwhistle October 17: 9am-7pm



Wigram Primary School

5 The Runway, Wigram October 10 to October 11: 10am-5pm



Yaldhurst Model School

48 School Rd, Yaldhurst October 17: 9am-7pm



