Election 2020: Selwyn voting booth locations
In the lead up to the 2020 election, Stuff is keeping voters up to date with what’s happening in their electorate through Neighbourly. Here’s what you need to know about where to vote on Selwyn.
The election date has been set and the campaign trail is back up and running.
At the upcoming election on October 17, enrolled voters will have a few boxes to tick.
There are two referenda on the cards, as well as the regular party and candidate selections.
Here’s a breakdown of what you’re voting for and where you can vote.
What you’re voting for
At this year’s election there are two optional referenda to vote on regarding cannabis legalisation and euthanasia.
The End of Life Choice referendum gives voters two choices – to support it or not. If the majority vote in favour of it, the End of Life Choice Act 2019 will pass within 12 months. The law gives terminally ill people the option of requesting an assisted death.
The cannabis legalisation and control referendum, which asks people to vote on whether recreational use of cannabis should be legalised, works a little differently. If the majority vote “yes”, the Government has the option of passing a law, it isn’t required to.
The final referendum results will be released on November 6.
Enrolled voters will also get to vote for their chosen party and electorate representative. These votes will choose how many seats a party gets in Parliament and who sits in them.
The Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system is used in New Zealand to elect 120 MPs, 72 of which are from individual electorates.
The party vote is for the political party you want to hold Government, the electorate candidate vote is for the person who you want to represent your region.
You have the choice of voting for both the party and electoral candidate or just one or the other.
What regions are part of the Selwyn electorate?
The electorate includes the settlements of West Melton, Templeton, Prebbleton, Lincoln, Rolleston, Burnham, Leeston, Southbridge, Kirwee, Darfield, Springfield and Lake Coleridge.
Where to vote in Selwyn
Now you know what you’re voting on, here’s where you can do it in the Selwyn electorate.
Some locations will be open for advanced voting from October 3.
Aidanfield Christian School
- 2 Nash Rd, Halswell
- October 10: 9am-5pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Air Force Museum of NZ
- 45 Harvard Ave, Wigram
- October 17: 9am-5pm
Akaroa Area School Gymnasium
- 141 Rue Jolie (Selwyn Ave entrance), Akaroa
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Aldersgate Centre (Garden entrance)
- 309 Durham St North, central city
- October 17: 9am-7pm
All Saints Church Hall
- 1-7 Blakes Rd, Prebbleton
- October 12 to October 14: 12.30pm-6pm
- October 16: 10am-4pm
Ara Institute of Canterbury (Rakaia Building)
- 130 Madras St, central city
- October 5 to October 9: 9.30am-4.30pm
- October 12 to October 16: 9.30am-4.30pm
Ararira Springs Primary School
- 18 Russ Drive, Lincoln
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Arthur’s Pass Community Centre
- 76 School Terrace, Arthur’s Pass
- October 10: 10am-1pm
Arts Centre (Maker Workshop)
- Corner Rolleston Ave and Hereford St, Central City
- October 3 to October 16: 9am-5pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Ashburton Baptist Church Foyer
- Corner of Havelock and Cass streets, Ashburton
- October 5 to October 9: 9am-5pm
- October 10: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 14: 9am-5pm
- October 15: 9am-7pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
Ashburton Intermediate School
- 144 Cass St, Ashburton
- October 5 to October 9: 9am-5pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Ashburton Trust Event Centre
- 211A Wills St, Ashburton
- October 3 to October 4: 10am-3pm
- October 5 to October 9: 9am-6pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm
- October 15: 9am-8pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
Barrington Mall Shop (former NZ Post shop)
- 256 Barrington St, Spreydon
- October 3: 9am-6pm
- October 4: 10am-5pm
- October 5 to October 10: 9am-6pm
- October 11: 10am-5pm
- October 12 to October 16: 9am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Broadfield School
- Corner Shands and Robinsons roads, Broadfield
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Brookside St. Luke's Sunday School Hall
- 73 Brookside and Burnham roads, Brookside
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Burnham School Hall
- Corner Chaytor Ave and Godley Rd, Burnham
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Burnside Bowls Club
- 330 Avonhead Rd, Avonhead
- October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm
- October 16: 10am-3pm
Bush Inn Centre (Old Post Shop)
- Corner Riccarton and Waimairi roads, Upper Riccarton
- October 3 to October 10: 10am-5pm
- October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 12: 10am-5pm
- October 13 to October 15: 10am-7pm
- October 16: 10am-3.30pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Business Park
- 100 Orchard Rd, Harewood
- October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm
- October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm
- October 16: 10am-3pm
Cashmere Early Learning Centre
- 192 Cashmere Rd, Hoon Hay
- October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Christchurch Adventure Park
- 225 Worsleys Rd, Cracroft
- October 3 to October 4: 9am-4.30pm
- October 10 to October 11: 9am-4.30pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Christchurch Public Hospital Great Escape Café
- Level 1, 2 Riccarton Ave, central city
- October 3 to October 16: 9am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Clearview Primary Hall
- 20 Broadlands Drive, Rolleston
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Darfield High School Hall
- 7 McLaughlins Rd, Darfield
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Dunsandel Community Centre
- 1456 Tramway Rd, Dunsandel
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Eastgate Mall
- Upper Level, 20 Buckleys Rd, Linwood
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Fendalton Community Centre
- 170 Clyde Rd, Fendalton
- October 3 to October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 15: 10am to 4pm
- October 16: 10am to 3.30pm
Glentunnel Community Centre
- 2652 Homebush Rd, Glentunnel
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Greendale Hall
- 166 Greendale Rd, Greendale Domain, Greendale
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Halswell School Hall
- Corner Kennedys Bush and School roads, Halswell
- October 10 to October 11: 9am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Hanmer Springs School Korimako Room
- 8 Cheltenham St, Hanmer Springs
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Harewood Playcentre
- 719 Harewood Rd, Harewood
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Hei Hei Community Centre
- 12 Wycola Ave, Hei Hei
- October 3 to October 4: 9am-4pm
- October 5 to October 8: 9.30am-4pm
- October 9: 9.30am-4pm
- October 10 to October 11: 9am-4pm
- October 12 to October 14: 9.30am-4pm
- October 15 to October 16: 9.30am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Hornby Community Care Centre
- 8 Goulding Ave, Hornby
- October 3 to October 4: 10am-4pm
- October 5 to October 9: 12pm-4pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 12 to October 14: 12pm-6pm
- October 15 to October 16: 10am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Hororata Community Hall
- 61 Hororata Rd, Hororata
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Ilam School Hall
- 66 Ilam Rd, Ilam
- October 17: 9am-7pm
John Burns Gallery
- State Highway 73, Otira
- October 10: 2pm-4pm
Kirwee Model School
- 34 School Ln, Kirwee
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Killinchy Community Centre
- 658 Leeston-Dunsandel Rd, Killinchy
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Knights Stream School
- 1 Killarney Ave, Halswell
- October 10: 10am-5pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Ladbrooks School
- 9 Barnes Rd, Labrooks
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Lakeside Soldiers Memorial Hall
- Harts Rd, Lakeside
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Leeston Consolidated School
- 19 Selwyn St, Leeston
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
Lemonwood Grove School
- 14 Lemonwood Drive, Rolleston
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Leeston Library
- 19 Messines St, Leeston
- October 5 to October 9: 12pm-6pm
- October 12 to October 15: 12pm-6pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
Lemonwood Grove School
- 14 Lemonwood Drive, Rolleston
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Lincoln Event Centre
- 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln
- October 3 to October 13: 9.30am-4.30pm
- October 14: 9.30am to 7.30pm
- October 15: 9.30am-4.30pm
- October 16: 9.30am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Lincoln High School Waiora
- 25 Boundary Rd, Lincoln
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Lincoln University
- George Forbes Memorial Library, Corner Ellesmere Junction and Springs roads, Lincoln
- October 5 to October 9: 10am-4pm
- October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Lyttelton Fire Station
- 59 London St, Lyttelton
- October 3: 10am-4pm
- October 6 to October 9: 10am-6pm
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 13 to October 15: 10am-6pm
Lyttelton Primary School Hall
- 34 Oxford St, Lyttelton
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Motukarara Community Hall
- Park Rd, Motukarara
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Mt Hutt College Hall
- Corner Main and McDonald streets, Methven
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Mt Hutt Memorial Hall
- 160 Main St, Methven
- October 8 to October 9: 9am-4pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 13: 9am-4pm
- October 14 to October 15: 9am-5pm
- October 16: 9am-3pm
Northlands Mall
- Near Farmers, 55 Main North Rd, Papanui
- October 3 to October 7: 9am-6pm
- October 8 to October 9: 9am-9pm
- October 10 to October 14: 9am-6pm
- October 15: 9am-9pm
- October 16: 9am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Northlands Mall
- Sissons Road car park (opposite ASB), 55 Main North Rd, Papanui
- October 3 to October 7: 9am-6pm
- October 8 to October 9: 9am-9pm
- October 10 to October 14: 9am-6pm
- October 15: 9am-9pm
- October 16: 9am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Oxford Jaycee's Hall
- 56 Main St, Oxford
- October 10 to October 13: 10am-4.30pm
- October 14 to October 16: 10am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Our Lady of the Assumption
- 89a Sparks Rd, Hornby
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Pioneer Recreation & Sport Centre Lounge
- 1st Floor, 75 Lyttelton St, Somerfield
- October 3 to October 4: 9am-5pm
- October 5 to October 9: 9am-2pm
- October 10 to October 111: 9am-5pm
- October 12 to October 16: 9am-2pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Powell Fenwick Building
- 383 Colombo St, Sydenham
- October 3 to October 11: 9am-5pm
- October 12 to October 16: 9am-6pm
Prebbleton School Hall
- 2-8 Blakes Rd, Prebbleton
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Rakaia Community Centre
- Corner Elizabeth Ave and Mackie St, Rakaia
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Russley School Hall
- 75 Cutts Rd, Avonhead
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Saint Peter & Paul's Church Hall Halswell (formerly Our Lady of the Apostles)
- 56 Nicholls Rd, Halswell
- October 10: 9am-5pm
- October 11: 12.30pm-5pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Selwyn District Council
- 2 Norman Kirk Drive, Rolleston
- October 3 to October 13: 9am-5pm
- October 14 to October 15: 9am-7.30pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Sheffield School Library
- Wrights Rd, Sheffield
- October 17: 9am-7pm
South Christchurch Library
- 66 Colombo St, Cashmere
- October 3 to October 4: 10am-4pm
- October 5 to October 9: 9am-7pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 12 to October 15: 9am-7pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
South Hornby School Hall
- 35 Aymes Rd, Hornby
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Southbridge School
- 25 Hastings St, Southbridge
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Springston Primary School Library
- 16-20 Leeston Rd, Springston
- October 17: 9am-7pm
St Joseph's Parish Centre
- 1981 Telegraph Rd, Darfield
- October 5 to October 9: 12.30pm-5pm
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 14: 12.30pm-5pm
- October 15: 10am-5pm
- October 16: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Springston South Soldiers Memorial Hall
- 433 Days Rd, Springston South
- October 17: 9am-7pm
St Mary's Anglican Church Hall
- 329 Halswell Rd, Halswell
- October 10: 9am-5pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
St Martin's Church
- Neave Room, 50 Lincoln Rd, Spreydon
- October 17: 9am-7pm
St Mary’s Anglican Church Hall
- 329 Halswell Rd, Halswell
- October 17: 9am-7pm
St Stephen’s Methodist Church
- 376 Yaldhurst Rd, Russley
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Sudeley Park Sports Clubrooms
- Sudeley Park, Selwyn Lake Rd, Irwell
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Tai Tapu School
- Corner School Rd and Main Akaroa Highway, Tai Tapu
- October 10: 9am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Tawera Memorial Hall
- State Highway 73 West Coast Rd, Springfield
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Piharau Room, 341 Halswell Rd, Halswell
- October 3 to October 4: 10am-4pm
- October 5 to October 9: 9am-7pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 12 to October 15: 9am-7pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
Templeton Primary School Auditorium
- 40 Kirk Rd, Templeton
- October 10: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
The Hub Hornby Shop 56 (opposite Pascoes)
- 418 Main South Rd, Hornby
- October 3: 9am-6pm
- October 4: 10am-6pm
- October 5 to October 7: 9am-6pm
- October 8: 9am-9pm
- October 9 to October 10: 9am-6pm
- October 11: 10am-6pm
- October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm
- October 15: 9am-9pm
- October 16: 9am-6pm
Tinwald War Memorial Hall
- Corner Graham and McMurdo streets, Ashburton
- October 8 to October 9: 10am-6pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm
- October 15: 9am-8pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Tūranga Library (Spark Place Ground floor)
- 60 Cathedral Square, central city
- October 3 to October 4: 10am-5pm
- October 5 to October 9: 9am-6pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-5pm
- October 12 to October 16: 9am-6pm
University Canterbury
- Student Association Haere-Roa, Ilam Rd, Ilam
- October 5 to October 7: 10am-4pm
- October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm
- October 16: 10am-3pm
- James Hight Library, Ilam Campus, Ilam Rd, Ilam
- October 5 to October 10: 11am-5pm
- October 12 to October 15: 10am-4pm
- October 16: 11am-3pm
Upper Riccarton Community & School Library
- 71 Main South Rd, Upper Riccarton
- October 3 to October 7: 10am-4pm
- October 8 to October 10: 10am-6pm
- October 11 to October 14: 10am-4pm
- October 15 to October 16: 10am-6pm
Weedons School
- 135 Weedons Ross Rd, Weedons
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Walnut Ave Pavillion
- 71 Main South Rd, Upper Riccarton
- October 5 to October 9: 10am-6pm
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-3pm
- October 12 to October 13: 10am-6pm
- October 14: 9am-6pm
- October 15: 9am-8pm
- October 16: 9am-4pm
West Melton Community and Recreation Centre
- 1163 West Coast Rd (State Highway 73), West Melton
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 12 to October 15: 12pm-6pm
- October 16: 12pm-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
West Rolleston School
- 327 Dunns Crossing Rd, Rolleston
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-4pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Westfield Mall Riccarton
- Level 2, 129 Riccarton Rd, Riccarton
- October 3: 9am-6pm
- October 4: 10am-6pm
- October 5 to October 7: 9am-6pm
- October 8 to October 9: 9am-9pm
- October 10: 9am-6pm
- October 11: 10am-6pm
- October 12 to October 14: 9am-6pm
- October 15: 9am-9pm
- October 16: 9am-5pm
Wharenui School Hall
- 32 Matipo St, Riccarton
- October 10 to October 11: 9am-6pm
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Windwhistle School
- 11 Rakaia Gorge Rd, Windwhistle
- October 17: 9am-7pm
Wigram Primary School
- 5 The Runway, Wigram
- October 10 to October 11: 10am-5pm
Yaldhurst Model School
- 48 School Rd, Yaldhurst
- October 17: 9am-7pm
