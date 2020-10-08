Election 2020: What to do if your voting pack hasn't arrived

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 general election.

There're just days until election 2020, but have you received your voting pack yet?

If, not, don’t panic. Here’s what you need to do if you are in this position, and how you can still cast your vote.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Port Waikato voting booth locations

* Talk on Tainui Street: Red and blue behind the shopfronts

* Tick. Tick podcast: The dos and don'ts of voting in a Covid election



Why hasn’t my voting package arrived yet?

There are a few reasons as to why you may have not yet received a voting pack in your mailbox.

The first is that you did not enrol to vote by September 13, which was the cut off date to receive one.

The most common reason for not getting one is that you have recently changed address.

If you move house, and don’t update your details on the electoral roll, the voting package is likely to have been delivered to your old property.

The electoral commission encourages people to update their details online at vote.nz using your driver’s licence, passport or Real Me verified identity.

You can also fill out a form at any voting location.

Christine Cornege/stuff This year people can still vote in the election even if they are not enrolled on Election Day.

Can I vote without one?

The voting package includes an EasyVote card, which makes it faster to vote, but you do not need to have one to take part.

All you have to do is give your name and address to the issuing officer at your local voting place, and you can cast your vote just like everyone else.

The voting package also contains information on the locations of local voting places as well as facts on the candidates standing in the electorate.

But these details can all be accessed on the electoral commission website vote.nz or at the Stuff website.

What if I’m not enrolled to vote?

This will be the first election in New Zealand history where people can enrol and vote on election day on October 17.

So even if you leave it to the very last minute, you will still be able to participate.

You just need to fill out a special vote declaration, which can be done online at vote.nz.

Alternatively, fill in a form at any voting place and tell the issuing officer you are casting a special vote.

The same applies for voting in the referendums.

One is on the End of Life Choice Act which is legally binding and would make assisted dying legal for terminally ill patients, under special conditions, if New Zealanders vote yes.

The other is on the legalisation of cannabis but would need parliament to pass a law first before it becomes legal.