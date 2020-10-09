Election 2020: RNZ caught out for multi-million dollar budget bungle

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Our government debts skyrocketed to minimise the damage of our economy during the pandemic, and Kiwis should take notice about how we pay it off.

RNZ was caught out by Treasury for getting its budget wrong in 2019, after it believed that a short term increase of $7.25 million in 2019 and 2020 would last forever, when the funding was in fact only temporary.

The mistake – which RNZ has denied was a mistake – was a fairly obvious one. The budget document explicitly says “[t]he funding is time limited, pending decisions on the future of public media in New Zealand”.

But documents worked-up by RNZ assumed that funding would continue on forever, something Treasury described as an “error”.

RNZ’s board has disputed the characterisation, saying the Government’s big talk about the importance of public media led it to believe the funding increase would be permanent.

The error, revealed by an Official Information Act request from Stuff, came from two documents put together by RNZ, which needed the sign-off of the board, Treasury, and ministers.

Back in 2019, RNZ put together a Statement of Intent (SOI) for 2020-2023, and a Statement of Performance Expectations (SPE) that showed the funding continuing indefinitely.

When those two documents were passed to Treasury, it pointed out the mistakes to Finance Minister Grant Robertson, and Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi, and asked the board to correct the mistakes.

A terse Treasury report, released under the Official Information Act said that “RNZ had assumed that the two years of operating funding provided in Budget 2019 would continue indefinitely”.

The board made another mistake – this time assuming the $3.5m given to the broadcaster for capital funding would be paid out as day-to day operational funding.

“RNZ had assumed that the capital funding agreed in Budget 2019 would be paid as operating i.e. an increase in RNZ’s revenue rather than an increase in its share capital”.

Monique Ford/Stuff RNZ disputes that it made any mistake when it calculated how much funding it would get from the government.

“Three minor typographical error were also corrected,” the report said.

The chair of RNZ’s board Dr Jim Mather disputed Treasury’s characterisation of the issue as an “error”, and suggested the lofty language used to describe the temporary increase in funding suggested it might continue forever.

“No mistake was made,” he said.

“RNZ was well aware that the funding increase was for two years only. However, for our draft SPE we initially prepared financial projections for three years into the future, and for the third year had to make an assumption as to whether this funding would be maintained or not.

“We decided to make an assumption that it would be continued as this was considered to be the more likely scenario given the funding appropriation in the Budget was provided under the policy title Strengthening RNZ – The cornerstone of public media in Aotearoa.

“This assumption was clearly highlighted in the notes to the financial projections provided with the SPE,” he said.

Mather also disputed that a mistake was made with the way RNZ booked its capital funding.

“We were initially advised that this would be added to the operating funding we would receive from NZ on Air, and again, prepared our financial projections on this basis.

“Our annual funding agreement from NZ on Air was also updated on this basis,” Mather said.

“It was only after our first draft was approved by the minister and Treasury, that Treasury subsequently advised us that this was not correct and different accounting treatment was required. A new SPE then had to be prepared and the funding agreement with NZ on Air amended,” he said.

According to RNZ’s latest annual report, its annual budget from NZ on Air is $42.4m, although it also receives $1.9m from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage for RNZ Pacific.