Election 2020: The National MPs who will be booted out if the polls are accurate, and how it will make the party less racially-diverse

Labour remained steady on 47 per cent while National fell one per cent to 32, in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

ANALYSIS: As hundreds of thousands of votes pour in and the polls remain mostly static, many MPs will be worried about whether or not they will have a job on October 18.

Based on Thursday night’s 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll a whole lot of current MPs would be on the way out – all nine NZ First MPs, 13 current National MPs, and Jami-Lee Ross.

With a slightly different poll result more or fewer National MPs could leave, as could the entire Green Party caucus, or its bottom-ranked MP Golriz Ghahraman.

Stuff/Stuff Left to right Dan Bidois, Agnes Loheni, Brett Hudon, Lawrence Yule, and Jo Hayes – all likely to exit Parliament at this election if the polls are accurate.

Raw numbers hide a lot of complexity.

You might look at the fact that 13 National MPs have decided to resign at the election, and think that means that no National MP currently in Parliament is going to lose against their will.

But many of those retiring MPs are in “safe” National seats, meaning they will be replaced by newbies. And National will likely win two seats where MPs have either left the party or left Parliament – Botany, where Jami-Lee Ross left the party, and Rangitata, when Andrew Falloon resigned from Parliament.

Based on the 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll released on Thursday, National would have just 41 MPs after the election.

Because of the alchemy of MMP, you can’t just count to number 41 on the list and assume everyone above that line is in and everyone below is out.

Stuff/Stuff Left to right, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Alfred Ngaro, Parmjeet Parmar, Paulo Garcia, and Harete Hipango.

This is because electorate MPs count for part of a party’s list allocation. For example: Christopher Luxon is way way down at 61 on the list, but is almost sure to win Botany – so he will come to Parliament and take the place of a list MP who doesn’t win their seat.

Indeed, if National held every electorate it currently holds it wouldn’t have any list MPs. That means Paul Goldsmith, ranked at number 3, would be out, as he traditionally doesn’t try to win Epsom, and every list MP ranked below him. (There would actually be an “overhang,” with National granted several more seats than it would be allocated from the party vote, meaning Parliament would be larger.)

This is unlikely however – the party vote swing against National will likely mean it loses quite a few electorate seats as well.

Making assumptions about which electorates National are likely to lose is difficult. Each electorate race is different and some MPs with tight margins could still pull off wins by running more as local champions than representatives of the National Party.

National’s Hutt South MP Chris Bishop, for example, has campaign ads that clearly seek to distance himself from the party and put him forwards as a strong local voice instead.

For the sake of argument, let’s assume that every National MP with a majority of less than 5000 votes loses their electorate race, apart from two seats that I will mention in a minute. Let’s also assume National wins the new electorate of Takinini, which is drawn fairly favourably for the party.

This would mean National would lose Hutt South, Northcote, Auckland Central, Whanganui, Tukituki, Wairarapa, Nelson, and the East Coast.

Two seats with tight margins are left off this list – Northland, which was a very different race in 2017 as Winston Peters was the incumbent, and Maungakiekie, which has had become far more National-friendly thanks to the boundaries being redrawn.

If National were to lose all those electorate seats, it would lose ten current MPs: Alfred Ngaro, Harete Hipango, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Paulo Garcia, Parmjeet Parmar, Agnes Loheni, Lawrence Yule, Brett Hudson, Dan Bidois, and Jo Hayes. Several MPs who lost their electorate seats would still make it on the list – like Bishop in Hutt South and Nick Smith in Nelson.

Despite all the loss, because of all the retirements there would still be some significant new blood in the party.

Luxon would win Botany, Jake Bezzant would win Upper Harbour, Nicola Grigg would win Selwyn, Penny Simmonds would win Invercargill, Simon Watts would win North Shore, Tim Costley would win Otaki, and Rima Nakhle would win Takanini.

This would make National’s caucus significantly less racially-diverse. Only two of the ten MPs exiting involuntarily under this scenario is Pakeha. Only two of the new MPs coming in (Nakhle and Bezzant) is not Pakeha.

This isn’t caused by any kind of ill-intent on the part of the National Party as a whole, but more by the fact that their safe seats are typically in very Pakeha parts of the country, and each local electorate in those areas typically picks Pakeha candidates. Selywn, National’s safest electorate, is the fifth most European in the country. Other safe National seats like Waimakariri, Waitaki, and Kaikoura are also among the most European in the country.

In terms of gender balance, not much would change. About a third of the party would be women – and about a third of the party are women now.

The above analysis is entirely conjecture based on a single poll, although it was a poll that broadly agrees with others. Election night could look quite different – particularly if the Green Party drops below five per cent, as that would mean a lot more “wasted vote,” which would give both Labour and National quite a few more MPs.