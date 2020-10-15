Election debate verdict: Jacinda Ardern edges out Judith Collins with warmth and anger in final clash

In a rare moment, the two party leaders thanked each other in their final debate before election day.

OPINION: Both Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins are fiddlers.

They both played around with their rings as they sat waiting for the final debate of this campaign to start on Thursday night, under studio lights deep in the bowels of TVNZ.

Some nerves make sense. TV debates are more about risk than reward. Even after all these debates and all these media appearances, a serious mistake here could really hurt your campaign, while a “win” is hard to really make hay of. Just ask Collins, who won the first two debates and still lags well behind in the polls.

Ardern would have come in with two big goals: Shut down any confusion about the Green Party’s wealth tax on prime-time TV, and attack the National Party without looking like you’re kicking an underdog.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins in the TVNZ Final Leaders Debate with host Jessica Mutch McKay.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern says she will resign from leadership if Labour loses

* Election 2020: Exhausted Jacinda Ardern, Judith Collins clash in final debate

* Election 2020: Labour still ahead but can't govern without Greens in latest poll

* Election 2020: Who won the leaders debates - TVNZ or Newshub?



She succeeded in both, broadcasting a cocktail of warmth and anger.

You can tell how good Ardern is at turning on the warmth for the cameras by how good she is at turning it off. In most of the ad breaks she looked at her phone, presumably texting an aide, while Collins cracked jokes about her staffers – one of whose phones went off during the debate.

But when the lights were up and the cameras were on, Ardern switched readily through political moods, slamming down her hands on the table when she wanted to make a point, cocking her head when she needed to portray humour, and reaching over to Collins for moments of warmth.

Ardern’s best moment of anger came in the second half, when host Jessica Mutch McKay raised the issue Collins has been trying to make happen all week – the Green Party’s wealth tax policy.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern showed both warmth and anger in the debate.

Ardern will likely need the Green Party to govern, but has absolutely and repeatedly ruled out implementing this policy. Collins has repeatedly said Ardern will, while asking people to believe her when she says she won’t enact the austerity ACT is pushing for.

The prime minister clearly came prepared for this moment, and was very forceful with a direct “No.”

She moved on to say it was a desperate strategy from Collins, who she said was calling her a liar to her face – attempting to take the high ground by saying she kept her attacks to National’s actual policy. (The attacks of late have actually been more about National’s revolving cast of leaders.)

You could tell that Collins could see the moment had been lost when she tried to pivot to asking Ardern whether she might take on the Green Party’s much less dramatic income tax hike instead, but Mutch McKay kept her from muddying this moment – she had spent the entire week talking about the wealth tax, and would have to defend this on stage. It didn’t quite stick.

Ardern ended the segment switching from anger to something close to warmth, saying the attack was “frankly sad”.

More warmth was on display in the following segments, when both leaders were asked what they liked about each other (cue boring answers) and what they wanted to do outside of politics (cue boring answers.)

Another segment where a schoolkid asked what each leader could bring to the job was quite awkward, but Ardern handled it better than Collins by basically saying lots of people could do her job, so she would give it “everything”. Collins said business experience, among other things.

Which isn’t to say Collins had a bad debate. She is excellent at listing government failures, at making the whole Government look like a hollow shell of failure behind Ardern – particularly on issues like child poverty.

But the closing statements proved how weak Collins' overall position is currently. Both leaders asked for the support of different groups of soft National voters.

Phil Walter/Getty Images National Party leader Judith Collins was fighting for undecided voters.

Ardern, with the centre mostly captured, asked for long-time John Key and Bill English fans.

Collins fought for the votes on National’s right - the people who are voting for ACT or New Conservative right now.

These people are unlikely to win her the election, but they could save enough furniture to keep her job safe should she lose on Saturday, which she is likely to do.

Indeed, the most powerful moment of the debate for Ardern was a barely-veiled attack on Collins, when she was asked if she would resign if she lost the election.

Yes, she said. Talk about a contrast.