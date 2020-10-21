Election 2020: 'We’re not stupid': Judith Collins was bracing for loss on election night

National leader Judith Collins says she went into election night knowing the party was probably going to lose.

Collins, speaking to Stuff on Wednesday morning, after a thumping defeat at the election, said New Zealand generally gave first-term governments another shot, and having three leaders in four months didn’t help.

Asked if on Saturday night, as the polls closed, she thought she was likely to lose, Collins said yes.

“Yeah, but I was always going to fight all the way through – there’s always a chance, you just never know when there’s undecided voters,” Collins says.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Collins says a first-term opposition under in current voting system had never won more than 30 per cent of the vote.

“We’re not stupid. But you just never know.”

Asked if the scale of the loss surprised her – Labour was 22.3 points ahead of National - Collins noted a first-term opposition under MMP had never beaten 30 per cent.

“It’s always disappointing. These are just numbers, they don’t mean anything to most people,” Collins said.

“But seeing excellent people leaving our caucus [on Tuesday], and today having to deal with the aftermath for our staff who lose their jobs too because you don’t have the funding for them – it makes it all very real.”

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern returns victorious to Parliament, National tries to look 'onwards and upwards'

* Election 2020: Judith Collins suggests National voters in rural areas backed Labour to keep Greens from power

* Election 2020: National's Gerry Brownlee and Nick Smith won't resign after losing long-held seats



Chris McKeen/Stuff National leader Judith Collins has described the election as a “hospital pass”.

Collins is refusing to discuss the defeat in detail, saving that information for a party review of the loss. She has not committed to making that review public.

She has described her leadership of the party – taken on after Todd Muller resigned just weeks after ousting Simon Bridges from the role – as a “hospital pass”.

“I don’t think anyone is going to say that I didn’t put every possible into it – basically a hospital pass,” Collins said.

“I don’t think that people want me to tell them what the review should find... Most people aren’t interested in the entrails of the National Party,” Collins said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Collins says her party can still win in 2023.

Looking back at the campaign, Collins said she wasn’t sure if her performance in the debates helped the campaign, but she didn’t think it hurt.

She has given some credence to a theory from some in Federated Farmers that National voters switched to Labour to keep the Greens from being needed in Government.

“I think it was a very unwise strategy, but that’s what they decided to do,” Collins said, saying some in the media had also suggested the theory.

She said National likely lost some voters to ACT because of gun law reform and because they would have seen the party as “too centrist” on some things.

Collins said there was still no reason National couldn’t win in 2023, despite the fact every Government since 1990 has been given three terms.

“We will wait and see, but there’s every chance of us getting there. We almost won in 2005,” Collins said.

“There’s no reason why we couldn’t win. It’s just a matter of making sure everyone’s really focused on what the role is.”

She noted big wins came with problems for leaders and Government had a way of “shining up the arrogance gene”.

Collins also discussed the prospect of Labour’s deputy leader, Kelvin Davis, being prime minister, saying: “I don’t think the public of New Zealand think he should be deputy prime minister, but he’s not my problem, he’s Jacinda Ardern’s problem.”

“If she wants to put Kelvin Davis as deputy prime minister she needs to tell the public why.”

She also spoke about a report Ardern was pushing to allow ousted NZ First leader Winston Peters a chance to deliver a valedictory speech in Parliament, something that would likely need National’s support, saying she would have to put the matter to her caucus.