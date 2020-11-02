Election 2020: The Government's dramatic plan to fix planning laws that's a lot less dramatic than you think

Environment Minister says a long awaited overhaul of the RMA's planning laws will put new dairy farm conversions off the agenda in some regions. (First published July 25, 2020)

You might have missed it in the melee of pre-election policy dumping, but in the last months of the former Parliament, the Government rushed out two of its most significant policy achievements.

The first was a plan from Phil Twyford to make it much easier to add density to our biggest cities, abolishing councils’ ability to force developers to include a minimum number of car parks for their buildings, and getting rid of minimum height limits below six storeys in big city centres.

The second was a plan by David Parker to clean up waterways, imposing limits on the sorts of farming practices that are harming some rural waterways. It was accompanied by another document, setting out minimum standards for water quality.

The two changes are both misunderstood – many people (including at least one MP) think the Government has been busy passing legislation to clean up waterways.

But these two dissimilar policies aren’t new legislation and, though they appear to be different, they’re actually very similar. They’re both National Policy Statements, which are essentially a list of rules to govern what a minister would like to see happen in a certain area like urban development or freshwater.

The legislation that gives a minister the ability to draw up an NPS is the Resource Management Act. Three decades old and 838 pages long, it governs everything from rules about how cities expand, to environmental protection, to consenting.

John Bisset/Stuff Labour’s Environment spokesperson David Parker has campaigned on repealing and replacing the RMA.

And its time is up.

This term Labour has promised to repeal and replace the RMA with a new resource management system based around two new laws. The new system will be roughly along the lines of a 531-page report by Tony Randerson, QC.

Two acts

The proposals have confounded the public and have been subject to some misreporting. The National Party has also proposed to repeal the RMA and replace it with two new pieces of legislation, leading to some suggestions that the two plans are similar.

They are actually starkly different.

National’s policy, formulated by former RMA spokesperson Judith Collins, was to split the RMA up into two laws: one dealing with environmental standards, which would set out environmental bottom lines, and the other dealing with the planning and consenting needed to build infrastructure.

They’d be called the Environmental Standards Act, and the Urban Planning and Development Act.

It would likely mean taking those two previously mentioned National Policy Statements and splitting them up so that they were governed by different laws.

A lot of that makes sense. A Productivity Commission report into our planning laws from 2017 backed Collins’ approach. It said that natural and built environments were fundamentally different and required different approaches to ensure we got the most out of our built environments while protecting our natural ones.

“[T]he natural environment needs a clear focus on setting standards that must be met, while the built environment requires assessments that recognise the benefits of development and allow change,” the report said.

Reform along those lines would be a fundamental change to our resource management system, which has for 30 years managed all resources in all environments under the same framework.

To understand this, you need to go back to the birth of the RMA. It was born out of frustration with Robert Muldoon’s “Think Big” infrastructure projects of the 1970s. Muldoon passed the National Development Act of 1979, which as originally introduced, provided for 28 Acts of Parliament to be suspended by Cabinet for any national development project.

Critics called that regime unconstitutional – Cabinet could ride roughshod over existing protections to build on a whim with little regard to the environment.

Geoffrey Palmer, as part of the fourth Labour Government that followed Muldoon, designed a resource management system that would take a different approach – protecting the environment and allowing development all within the one law. In 1988, an outline of reform was published as People, Environment, and Decision Making: The Government’s Proposal for Resource Management Reform. In 1989, Palmer introduced the Resrource Management Bill to Parliament, but didn't pass it before Labour lost the election in 1990. His successor, Simon Upton, picked up the bill, which finally passed in 1991.

The current Labour Government’s proposal builds on Palmer's original idea. Urban and natural environments are covered under the same regime. In fact, many of the ideas that have made it into the Randerson suggestions were put forward by Palmer in a 2016 submission to the Productivity Commission for review of the RMA.

Despite the difference Collins has said she has an open mind about supporting Labour’s plan, although she’s a sceptic.

“When they bother to send it to us we’ll look at it,” she said.

We’ll not support anything that makes it harder to get development done and puts more cost onto housing and business,” Collins said.

Fewer small plans, more big plans

The two laws that will replace the RMA don’t operate side-by-side like National’s plan. They operate in concert: one informing the other.

The first law is the most significant. It’s the one that will actually replace the RMA. Called the Natural and Built Environments Act (NBEA), it will take the parts of the RMA that allow for the creation of resource management plans and the setting of environmental standards and strengthen them.

Currently, a lot of the RMA’s planning and standard setting is voluntary, meaning central and local government only start thinking long term when they absolutely have to. These changes will force government and councils to plan and set minimum environmental standards and targets.

One of the criticisms of the RMA is there is both too much planning and too little. A patchwork of more than 100 RMA policy statements and plans cover the county. Some plans are voluntary – for example, Wellington City Council isn’t required to come up with a spatial plan, as it is currently doing.

As far back as 2007, critics of the RMA said this meant local authorities were encouraged “to take bite-sized pieces rather than adopt a high-level vision”. This was exacerbated by the fact that central government too often left local authorities to their business. Until about 2013, it was incredibly uncommon for central governments to issue a nationwide direction, essentially leaving councils to their own devices.

The NBEA will try to fix these problems, not by taking a vastly different direction to the RMA, but by consolidating what the RMA already does and forcing central and local government to the same table.

The patchwork of more than 100 policy statements will be replaced by just 14 “combined plans”.

These could be politically contentious as they’re put together, but should streamline development once the various parties agree to what they want. The combined plans will be put together by a panel made up of delegates from every local authority in a region, plus central government, the Department of Conservation and mana whenua.

The public would have the ability to submit, and can appeal decisions to the Environment Court, in a process similar to the one adopted for Auckland’s Unitary Plan.

It would make high-level planning compulsory, rather than voluntary. Central government would be forced to take an active role in telling councils what it wants done. Councils would no longer be left to work out what they think the central government wants.

Central government will set minimum standards and targets for environmental improvement. The government will fund a group of public servants to make sure that those minimum standards are being adhered to.

If it all sounds a bit like RMA plus, that’s because it is. There’s still planning, and all resources are all dealt with under the same law, but now parties are regularly forced to the table to plan. There’s still the ability to set standards, but now the government will be forced to set and monitor them, and all resources will still be managed under the same framework.

Albert McCabe/auckland star The current RMA came out of dissatisfaction with how the Muldoon Government steam rolled environmental protections

The goal is to get the best of both worlds. Having fewer plans, but making planning mandatory and adding direction from central government, should mean central and local government have a greater incentive to encourage development. Amalgamating plans will mean developers won’t have to contend with a patchwork of consenting rules up and down the country.

Setting enforced environmental standards would mean that this pressure to build bigger and faster doesn’t lead to environmental degradation.

With Labour’s unstoppable majority in Parliament, this plan will face little real objection, but local government representatives have raised some criticisms.

Local Government NZ vice-president and Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall says it has the potential to alienate people who want to submit on local plans.

“A key concern is whether any reform will come at the expense of local people having input into their tūrangawaewae.

“It’s important that people have a say on the future of their local areas, whether towns, cities or their countryside.”

McDouall is sceptical that Randerson’s plan to streamline and centralise planning will deliver better planning.

“There is a tendency in the Randerson Report to say that, if we consolidate more power into fewer hands, that will deliver the efficiency we’re after. We’re not so sure about this – it looks a bit like deciding form without truly understanding function.

“As well as potentially weakening local democracy, the type of efficiencies and benefits realised through centralising resourcing and decision-making come at the cost of other types of efficiency that are essential for a dynamic, responsive and continuously improving system.”

… and the other law

The other big proposal is to create something called the Strategic Planning Act. This is mainly focused on central government and what it plans to build.

The Beehive, its ministries and agencies are responsible for some of the biggest decisions taken on resource management. It’s in charge of large infrastructure projects like the building of roads and hospitals.

The SPA takes the planning parts of several laws – the new NBEA, the Local Government Act, the Land Transport Management ACT, and the Climate Change Response Act – and makes sure all of the planning parts of those laws work cohesively.

It will charge the Beehive with creating 30-year plans for what it would like to build and develop. These plans would be called regional spatial strategies.

The key difference is that they’ll look at a much longer timeframe. What this will look like is a long-term pipeline of work such as new hospitals and roads.

Tying up the planning parts of those disparate acts is an enormous task. The hierarchy of what laws influence what plans is complicated. The SPA strategies must be consistent with the direction of the NBEA priorities, but the NBEA priorities presumably have to make way for the infrastructure direction outlined in the long-term SPA plans.

The scope of the SPA is enormous too. Bringing land transport into the fold of resource management could be hugely complicated at first, but it has the potential to bring about massive change to the way we plan transport projects.

Every three years, under the Land Transport Management Act, the government puts together a Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport. It essentially tells the NZ Transport Agency roughly how much money it would like spent on certain transport goals over the next 10 years.

The government decides the rough budget – a few billion dollars on road safety, a few billion on new highways, a few billion on fixing old highways – and NZTA takes that budget and uses it to create a pipeline of projects it will build in the future.

That way of working won’t change under the SPA, but instead of the Transport Minister putting together a GPS by themselves, they’ll have to put it together with an eye to the long-term goals set out in the SPA, with the SPA potentially prevailing in the case of a conflict.

Another suggestion put forward is to force the government to think more long term about infrastructure in the way it currently does with transport. The GPS forces a minister to contemplate what they’d like to do over the next ten years. Noone ever thinks that the one minister will see out that entire decade, but it forces the government to think long term, and it means future administrations have something to pick up and run with.

This isn’t done in other parts of the government, which have less of a long term focus. Randerson suggests the government as a whole could put out a long term vision along the lines of the transport GPS.

Change is slow

Don’t expect any of these changes to come quickly. Labour has committed to the repeal and replace model, but it is likely to be a long journey.

Despite widespread support for reform, there will certainly be points of controversy as the bill passes through select committee.

Māori, for example, will have a greater role in drafting the top-level plans, with a seat at the table when NBEA and SPA plans are drawn up, but that could mean less influence over individual decisions taken later.

Local government leaders welcome reform, but they’re nervous it could lead to further responsibilities lumped onto revenue-starved councils that are struggling to resource the jobs they already have.

McDouall welcomes the focus on long-term thinking, but cautions that it needs to be properly resourced.

“We think there are ways the RMA can be reformed, but it’s simplistic to think that doing so will solve all our infrastructure deficit, planning and resource allocation issues

“There are a range of areas outside the RMA that need improvement. For example, we need long-term spatial plans that guide sustainable urban growth, and funding and financing tools to support these plans.

“If done well, both of these measures would mean that existing residents aren’t overburdened with the costs of infrastructure growth, and those who benefit from the development can contribute.”

Local government leaders have persistently complained that an over-reliance on ratepayers for revenue has discouraged development, regardless of RMA problems.

A proposal put forward by LGNZ last year suggested allowing local government to keep a portion of the GST from their catchments, which would encourage them to develop more land.

Passing laws that smooth the relationship between central and local government in all things planning is a laudable goal, but it will mean policymakers having to work through a lot of those conflicts as the legislation works its way through Parliament.

Expect it to be a defining issue of the current term.