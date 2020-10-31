Election 2020: Labour caught selling off state homes to tenants after rubbishing National policy

The median weekly rent for the Wellington-area town has shot up to a record $625, according to the latest Trade Me data.

Labour has been caught quietly selling as many as 105 state houses to tenants despite spending time during the election campaign rubbishing a National policy to do the same thing.

On October 5, National leader Judith Collins unveiled a plan to let state housing tenants buy their own properties.

Moments after the policy was released, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern weighed in, saying that “to suggest as an answer to the housing troubles that New Zealand has experienced that we should sell off state houses I think is absolutely wrong”.

Housing spokesperson Megan Woods was also staunchly critical.

"Commitments to sell off state houses, remove restrictions on property speculation, and roll back protections for tenants show what's at stake this election," Woods said.

But, despite the criticism, Labour has itself quietly sold as many as 105 state houses to tenants since it took office.

The sell-offs were made under a little-known policy launched by the John Key Government in 2009.

The then-Housing minister Phil Heatley said it would let state housing tenants get on the property ladder.

“Many families in state houses aspire to achieve home ownership. This policy provides a pathway from state housing to home ownership, as a tenant’s circumstances improve,” Heatley said.

The number of state houses sold has declined under Labour, but the annual number of houses sold to tenants is only just below what National used to sell – between 49-20 a year. For the current year (2020-21) 8 have been sold.

The issue is a politically evocative one for the Left. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher famously gave public housing tenants the right to buy their homes. Tenants were grateful, but the sell-off left the state without much-needed public housing.

It’s no secret the current Labour Government has sold some state homes since taking office, with about $30m worth of stock sold. These homes were sold because they were no longer fit for purpose and the money raised was spent on further housing.

And the party has an impressive record when it comes to state house building. The latests statistics show it has built 3558 state homes and a further 603 homes through community housing providers since June 2018.

But until now, Labour hadn’t been speaking about the continuation of a policy to let state house buy their own homes – the policy National proposed at the election.

Housing Minister Megan Woods told Stuff that the tenant buyouts were infrequent.

“The Tenant Home Ownership option is used infrequently and has trended a lot lower under the Labour-led Government.

Tom Kitchin/RNZ Jacinda Ardern criticised a National plan to sell state homes to tenants despite Labour doing the same thing.

“It has not been stopped completely as there are circumstances where selling a home to an existing, established tenant makes sense for the tenant and Kāinga Ora,” Woods said.

She said this was different to what National had previously done.

“This is completely different to National’s policy of wholesale sell-offs of public housing stock which resulted in thousands of homes being sold.

“Labour remains committed to building up the public housing stock, not tearing it down. One of the first things we did in Government was to stop the wholesale sell off of public housing, and we have already built and acquired over 4,000 more housing places, and are on track to deliver 18,350 public housing places by 2024,” Woods said.

“We also do not see selling off state houses as a way to increase the supply of affordable homes, as National does,” she said.

This is true of the previous National Government, although National's 2020 policy was to continue building state homes.

Woods said that Kāinga Ora homes would not be sold to tenants if, for example, the homes were leased, strategically useful in the future or if they were subject to Right of First Refusal under Iwi Deed of Settlement.

Kāinga Ora might also refuse to sell a home if it was part of a multi-unit development.