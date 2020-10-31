Election 2020: The Green Party would find it hard to truly attack Labour under this deal - but it's not clear if it wants to

OPINION: Throughout the last term, pundits decried how polite the Green Party was being.

In Government for the first time, the party was far less likely to attack Labour than NZ First, despite being part of a much looser confidence and supply agreement.

The reasoning went that the Green Party needed to be loud and antagonistic to not have the party’s votes swallowed up by Labour.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A lot will hinge on how loudly the Green Party can oppose things.

The Green Party proved them wrong by increasing its vote at the election.

But again the ability of the party to oppose Labour while governing with them is at the centre of discussions surrounding the proposed cooperation agreement, which is being voted on by the Green Party membership as this piece is written.

The situations are quite different.

If the Green Party had rejected the last deal National would probably have ended up in Government with NZ First. This time a rejection would simply mean a Labour government with no Green Ministers – a less scary prospect for Green members.

The nature of the arrangement is also very different.

At the last term the Green Party were a confidence and supply partner, meaning their MPs basically had to vote for the Budget and to keep the Government itself going. A “good faith” clause that meant the party had to support the strictures of the separate agreement with NZ First ended up forcing the party to swallow a dead rat and support the Waka Jumping bill.

In the new agreement the Green Party are able to abstain on confidence and supply matters and will presumably be able to vote against any other bill outside of the portfolios it holds.

This means the Green Party could actually abstain on the Government’s budget – a pretty big signal of dissatisfaction if the party felt said budget didn’t do enough for various issues. In fact this is somewhat likely, given the Green Party have not been offered any associate finance portfolio or wider “supply” portfolio that controls a lot of cash.

James Shaw seems keen to set up the Greens as a demanding ally of Ardern’s – not an enemy.

If the Greens take up the offer, the ability of the party to go very hard against Labour on some of its key issues would be curtailed by the fact of it having ministers in those areas.

James Shaw would not be able to heavily criticise the Government on climate change or biodiversity matters given he would be the minister of those areas, and thus bound by “collective responsibility” to the Cabinet making calls on those matters. This means Cabinet could force a decision on climate change that he personally hates, but he would have to implement it and not spend a lot of time in the media criticising it.

Similarly, Marama Davidson’s associate housing portfolio and sexual violence portfolio would stop her from criticising the Government on those matters.

At first glance this could keep the Green Party quite constrained on some of the matters it cares the most about. But there is some grey here.

The agreement would allow the Green Party to formally register where a policy deviated from Green Party policy, even having it included in the Cabinet minute on the matter. There is also the “agree to disagree” provision from the last Government. Presumably this would allow Shaw or Davidson to make quite clear where a big decision made had been one they disagreed with, but would stop constant critiques of their own portfolio decision-making.

There’s also the fungibility of various issues. Davidson’s associate portfolio for homelessness presumably wouldn’t stop her criticising Labour for not doing enough to keep rents low. And Julie Anne Genter would presumably be well within her rights to attack the Government on its record with electric vehicles – a climate change issue in the broader sense, but more narrowly a transport issue. (It looks like Genter will be the associate chair of the Transport Select Committee – giving her a good bully pulpit for this.)

Still, there is a lot of criticism that would be off the table. It would seem hard for Shaw to truly attack the Labour Government when it inevitably bows to the rural sector and keeps them from the Emissions Trading Scheme. And on the face of it Davidson would not be able to use the state house waiting list as an indictment on Labour. In general under this agreement it’s hard to see tens of red meat speeches attacking Labour delivered by Green MPs in Parliament, given the key Green issues will have Green ministers.

The uniqueness of this situation gives the Green Party an exit plan not usually available to governing partners. If something comes up the party truly can not swallow, it can just quit. Because Labour don't need the Green Party to govern, doing so would be a lot less dramatic than what Winston Peters did in the late 1990s – the Greens would be tearing a version of this Government down, not the Government itself. Jacinda Ardern would still be prime minister and another election would not be needed. You could even in the back of your mind plan such a thing for 2022.

But that presumes that the party wants to set itself up as an opponent of Ardern, the most popular politician in the country. Shaw and others in the party seem keener to portray themselves as a demanding ally to Ardern. This agreement gives the party a lot of scope to do that.