Election 2020: Three year terms, 5 per cent threshold, and coat-tailing could all change under electoral law shake-up

A maximum four-year parliamentary term, lowering the five per cent threshold and abolishing the coat-tail rule could be on the way as part of the Labour-Greens cooperation agreement.

The changes, if implemented, would mean the most widespread alteration to our electoral laws since the first MMP election in 1996 and might dramatically alter the shape of our Parliament.

Unlike the coalition and confidence and supply agreements that bound parties together in the last government, this agreement is light on policy.

But one area that Labour and the Greens have agreed to look at is the reform of our electoral laws.

The agreement says the reforms will fall under three areas: the recommendations of the 2012 report into MMP, electoral finance law, and the length of the parliamentary term.

The 2012 review dates back to a referendum on whether to keep MMP, held at the 2011 election. When a majority of voters opted to keep MMP, it triggered an Electoral Commission review into ways to make MMP work better.

Peter Drury/Stuff A shakeup of electoral law could be on its way.

The key recommendations were the abolition of the coat-tailing rule and lowering the five per cent threshold to a four per cent threshold.

Coat-tailing allows minor parties to get additional MPs in parliament by winning an electorate seat. It isn’t often triggered in New Zealand; minor parties like ACT, Mana or the Māori Party that win just one, two or three electorate seats, tend to have low party votes that don’t allow them to top up the number of MPs from the party list.

ACT benefited from the rule in 2005 and 2008, when its support dipped below five percent. In 2008, it won five seats from 3.65 per cent of the vote thanks to leader Rodney Hyde winning the seat of Epsom.

NZ First also made use of the rule, getting five seats from 4.19 per cent of the party vote thanks to leader Winston Peters winning the seat of Tauranga in the 1999 election.

Lowering the five per cent threshold to four per cent would have helped Peters in 1999 (and in 2008, when NZ First polled four per cent but missed out on a place in Parliament after failing to win a seat).

That threshold would nearly have been enough for have paved the way for Colin Craig’s Conservative Party to enter Parliament in 2014, when the party polled 3.97 per cent.

Laine Moger/Stuff Lowering the threshold, getting rid of the coat-tailing rule and making a government term four years instead of three could be on the cards.

Lowering the threshold could have other effects. The five per cent threshold is so high for some minor parties that it’s thought voters don’t bother giving them a look in out of fears their votes might be wasted if the party doesn’t clear the threshold.

Lowering the barrier to four per cent could encourage voters to take a punt on a new party without this concern.

Supporters of high thresholds argue that they prevent Parliament from becoming fragmented. Having too many parties in Parliament could lead to instability as it would become more difficult for a government to cobble together a mandate.

The Labour-Green deal says the parties will look to work with other parties on the changes, although with a large majority, Labour doesn’t need anyone else’s support to get changes over the line.

ACT’s David Seymour says he is against changes to the threshold and coat tailing rules.

“To change the electoral laws you have to have a really good problem to solve other than political parties’ fortunes,” he said.

Current National leader Judith Collins was justice minister at the time the 2012 recommendations were made. Then, National opposed both the change to the coat tailing rule and dropping the threshold.

Collins said at the time, it was difficult to get consensus on change.

"If these parties want changes, they should come and talk to each other. It's not my role, for goodness sake.

“I've asked them what they would like, and they were utterly free to go and discuss things with other party leaders. But I'm not in charge of these other parties."

Stuff “If these parties want changes they should come and talk to each other,” National leader Judith Collins previously said.

Changing the length of the term has more consensus in Parliament. It’s likely politicians could opt to extend the parliamentary term from a maximum of three years to a maximum of four years.

National leader Judith Collins backed the change on the campaign trail. ACT doesn’t have a position on the change, but Seymour said he personally backed it.

The length of the parliamentary term is one of the few entrenched provisions in New Zealand law. Changing it would require a 75 per cent majority in Parliament or a referendum (a particularly mischievous government could repeal the provision entrenching the entrenched provision).

Changing the length of the term looks like it would have the numbers to get through Parliament on its own, although there would likely be some outrage if it were not also put to a referendum.

This would put politicians in a difficult position, given New Zealanders have twice rejected changing the length of a term, first in 1967 (68.1 in favour of three years), and again in 1990 (69.3 per cent in favour of three years).

Letting politicians give themselves an extra year in the job without again putting the vote to Kiwis could be seen as bad form.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff David Seymour was against changing the coat-tailing rule and changing the threshold.

Campaign finance is a little murkier. Finance scandals embroiled every party in Parliament bar the Greens and ACT.

The Greens have long wanted to increase state financing for elections. This would allow parties increased access to public funds to use for campaigning.

Just how this would work remains to be seen. New Zealand has no shortage of registered parties. Giving everyone access to public funds could be a recipe for disaster, but it might look like an unfair embedding of the status quo if only big parties or parties in Parliament were able to use public funding for campaigning.

We already have a system for dividing up public funds for parties to spend on broadcast advertising based on their level of support. This could become the basis for a broader regime.

Expect some resistance though. An argument made against state funding from the right is that it's important to ask some people to put some of their own money behind the politicians they back to run the country.