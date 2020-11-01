Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern says new Government will look at allowing pill testing of illicit drugs at festivals

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her new Government is keen to allow more legal pill testing at music festivals.

Her comments come after Justice Minister Andrew Little ruled out further liberalisation of drug laws following the preliminary “no” vote on the cannabis referendum.

Pill testing allows companies like Know Your Stuff NZ to test illicit drugs at festivals and tell users what is in them. It currently exists in a legal grey area, with festival hosts technically liable for prosecution if they knowingly allow a venue for illicit drug use.

NZ First blocked attempts at changing the law in the last term, although a workaround was eventually established with a pilot scheme being funded by the Government.

Asked if the new Labour Government could move on the issue now that NZ First was no longer in the way, Ardern said yes.

“I would say this is something we can move on. That is a basic safety issue. That is about saving lives, and I do think people appreciate that,” Ardern said.

“It is not about changing the legal framework for those individual drugs, it’s about saying that actually there is evidence overseas that those regimes save young people’s lives. And who would we be to turn away from that.”

Asked if this could happen ahead of the summer festival season, Ardern said she would have to check whether that was doable, but the workaround found during the last term could certainly be used.

Ardern was speaking shortly after signing a “cooperation agreement” with the Green Party, who have long-supported pill testing.

The agreement has no firm policy commitments but the parties have both said there is much they could work on together.

National were against pill testing when the issue last came up, saying it sent the wrong message to young people.

“Legalising the pill testing sends the wrong message to young people,” then-leader Simon Bridges said when the issue was last raised.

However, tThe youth wing of the party supports legal pill testing.

ACT leader David Seymour has spoken in support of the practice.