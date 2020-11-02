The full list of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's new Cabinet
Here’s what the new government looks like - Cabinet Ministers:
1. Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister
Minister for Child Poverty Reduction
Minister for National Security and Minister Responsible for Ministerial
Intelligence Services
Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage
2. Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance
Minister for Infrastructure
Minister for Racing
Minister for Sport and Recreation
3. Kelvin Davis
Minister for Māori Crown Relations
Associate Minister of Education (Māori education)
Minister for Children
Minister of Corrections
4. Megan Woods
Minister of Housing
Associate Minister of Finance
Minister of Energy and Resources
Minister of Research, Science and Innovation
5. Chris Hipkins
Minister for Covid-19 Response
Leader of the House
Minister of Education
Minister for the Public Service
6. Carmel Sepuloni
Minister for Social Development and Employment
Minister for ACC
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage
Minister for Disability Issues
7. Andrew Little
Minister of Health
Minister Responsible for the GCSB
Minister Responsible for the NZSIS
Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry
8. David Parker
Attorney-General
Associate Minister of Finance
Minister for the Environment
Minister for Oceans and Fisheries
Minister of Revenue
9. Nanaia Mahuta
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Associate Minister for Māori Development
Minister of Local Government
10. Poto Williams
Minister for Building and Construction
Associate Minister for Children
Minister of Police
Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing)
11. Damien O’Connor
Minister of Agriculture
Minister for Biosecurity
Minister for Land Information
Minister for Rural Communities
Minister for Trade and Export Growth
12. Stuart Nash
Minister for Economic and Regional Development
Minister of Forestry
Minister for Small Business
Minister of Tourism
13. Kris Faafoi
Minister of Justice
Minister for Broadcasting and Media
Minister of Immigration
14. Peeni Henare
Minister of Defence
Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)
Minister for Whānau Ora
Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing)
Associate Minister of Tourism
15. Willie Jackson
Minister for Māori Development
Associate Minister for ACC
Associate Minister of Justice
16. Jan Tinetti
Minister of Internal Affairs
Minister for Women
Associate Minister of Education
17. Michael Wood
Minister of Transport
Deputy Leader of the House
Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety
18. Kiri Allan
Minister of Conservation
Minister for Emergency Management
Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage
Associate Minister for the Environment
19. David Clark
Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications
Minister for State Owned Enterprises
Minister of Statistics
Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission
20. Ayesha Verrall
Minister for Food Safety
Associate Minister of Health
Minister for Seniors
Associate Minister of Research, Science and Innovation
Ministers outside cabinet:
Aupito William Sio
Minister for Courts
Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minister for Pacific Peoples
Associate Minister of Education (Pacific Peoples)
Associate Minister of Justice
Associate Minister of Health (Pacific Peoples)
Meka Whaitiri
Minister of Customs
Associate Minister of Agriculture
Minister for Veterans (Animal Welfare)
Associate Minister of Statistics
Phil Twyford
Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control
Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth
Associate Minister for the Environment
Associate Minister of Immigration
Priyanca Radhakrishnan
Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector
Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment
Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities
Minister for Youth
Co-operation agreement ministers
Marama Davidson
Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence
Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness)
James Shaw
Minister of Climate Change
Associate Minister for the Environment (Biodiversity)
Parliamentary under-secretaries:
Rino Tirikatene
Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries
Minister for Trade and Export Growth (Māori Trade)
Deborah Russell
Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Revenue
