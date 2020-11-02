The full list of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's new Cabinet

Grant Robertson replaces Winston Peters as deputy prime minister, while Chris Hipkins heads a newly created Covid-19 portfolio.

Here’s what the new government looks like - Cabinet Ministers:

1. Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern says her new government will have strong focus on Covid-19.

Prime Minister

Minister for Child Poverty Reduction

Minister for National Security and Minister Responsible for Ministerial

Intelligence Services

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

2. Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Minister for Infrastructure

Minister for Racing

Minister for Sport and Recreation

3. Kelvin Davis

Phil Walter/Getty Images Deputy Labour Leader Kelvin Davis.

Minister for Māori Crown Relations

Associate Minister of Education (Māori education)

Minister for Children

Minister of Corrections

4. Megan Woods

Minister of Housing

Associate Minister of Finance

Minister of Energy and Resources

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

5. Chris Hipkins

Minister for Covid-19 Response

Leader of the House

Minister of Education

Minister for the Public Service

6. Carmel Sepuloni

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Minister for Social Development and Disability Issues Hon Carmel Sepuloni.

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Minister for ACC

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Minister for Disability Issues

7. Andrew Little

Minister of Health

Minister Responsible for the GCSB

Minister Responsible for the NZSIS

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry

8. David Parker

Attorney-General

Associate Minister of Finance

Minister for the Environment

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Minister of Revenue

9. Nanaia Mahuta

Stuff Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Associate Minister for Māori Development

Minister of Local Government

10. Poto Williams

Minister for Building and Construction

Associate Minister for Children

Minister of Police

Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing)

11. Damien O’Connor

Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Biosecurity

Minister for Land Information

Minister for Rural Communities

Minister for Trade and Export Growth

12. Stuart Nash

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash.

Minister for Economic and Regional Development

Minister of Forestry

Minister for Small Business

Minister of Tourism

13. Kris Faafoi

Minister of Justice

Minister for Broadcasting and Media

Minister of Immigration

14. Peeni Henare

Minister of Defence

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

Minister for Whānau Ora

Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing)

Associate Minister of Tourism

15. Willie Jackson

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson.

Minister for Māori Development

Associate Minister for ACC

Associate Minister of Justice

16. Jan Tinetti

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister for Women

Associate Minister of Education

17. Michael Wood

Minister of Transport

Deputy Leader of the House

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

18. Kiri Allan

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New minister Kiri Allan.

Minister of Conservation

Minister for Emergency Management

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Associate Minister for the Environment

19. David Clark

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications

Minister for State Owned Enterprises

Minister of Statistics

Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission

20. Ayesha Verrall

Minister for Food Safety

Associate Minister of Health

Minister for Seniors

Associate Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

Ministers outside cabinet:

Aupito William Sio

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Minister for Courts Aupito William Sio.

Minister for Courts

Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Associate Minister of Education (Pacific Peoples)

Associate Minister of Justice

Associate Minister of Health (Pacific Peoples)

Meka Whaitiri

Minister of Customs

Associate Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Veterans (Animal Welfare)

Associate Minister of Statistics

Phil Twyford

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control Phil Twyford.

Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control

Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth

Associate Minister for the Environment

Associate Minister of Immigration

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities

Minister for Youth

Co-operation agreement ministers

Marama Davidson

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson.

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness)

James Shaw

Minister of Climate Change

Associate Minister for the Environment (Biodiversity)

Parliamentary under-secretaries:

Rino Tirikatene

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Minister for Trade and Export Growth (Māori Trade)

Deborah Russell

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Revenue