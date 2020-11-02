Cabinet reshuffle: Andrew Little new Health Minister but Chris Hipkins will take on Covid-19 response

Jacinda Ardern has named Andrew Little as the new Minister of Health in her gigantic reshuffle of Cabinet following Labour’s landslide win at the election.

But current minister Chris Hipkins will take on a new role overseeing the Covid-19 response, including oversight of managed isolation, which is currently handled by Megan Woods.

Newcoming MP Dr Ayesha Verrall will immediately be promoted to Cabinet as an associate Minister of Health with a focus on public health, with the prime minister saying she didn’t want to wait to tap Verrall’s experience as a public health expert.

Ardern said Hipkins’ new role would oversee the entire health Covid-19 response.

“This is a new role that will give the Minister responsibility for all aspects of our ongoing response, including the running of managed isolation facilities, our border defences as well as our health response including our testing and contact tracing systems and managing any resurgence of the virus,” Ardern said.

Hipkins is a relative newcomer to health, taking the portfolio on after David Clark resigned under serious public pressure.

He retains his education portfolio.

Ardern said Little would focus on the Government’s plan to completely reform the DHB system following the Heather Simpson review.

“Andrew Little will become the Minister of Health, driving overdue reforms of the system aimed at improving health outcomes for all New Zealanders,” Ardern said.

“In what will be a difficult environment it’s critical we have our most experienced Ministers leading the ongoing Covid response to keep New Zealanders safe from the virus and to accelerate our plan for economic recovery,“ Ardern said.

Little will hand over his Justice portfolio to Kris Faafoi.

HUGE RESHUFFLE

The new health team comes as part of a huge Cabinet reshuffle following Labour’s election win, with eight new Cabinet ministers set to be sworn in.

Michael Wood will become the Minister of Transport, picking up the role from Phil Twyford who will no longer be in Cabinet but will keep some small portfolios as a minister outside of Cabinet.

Environment Minister and Attorney General David Parker has kept those roles while picking up the Revenue portfolio from Stuart Nash.

Nash has picked up both the economic development portfolios and the forestry portfolio, while keeping small business.

He will hand the Police portfolio to new Cabinet minister Poto Williams.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor will pick up the trade portfolio from Parker.

Two MPs from the class of 2017 have entered Cabinet as ministers: Kiri Allan will become Conservation Minister while Jan Tinetti will hold Internal Affairs.

THE NEW CABINET