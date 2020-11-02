Cabinet reshuffle: The winners and losers from Jacinda Ardern's new lineup

OPINION: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has started the term with her most dramatic Cabinet reshuffle yet.

Her new Cabinet is the first controlled entirely by Labour in thirty years, meaning she has a lot of room to promote new blood and recognise talent.

But even with 20 spots to allocate there have still been several losers.

Stuff Kiri Allan, Phil Twyford, and Ayesha Verrall are moving up and down in the new lineup.

Winners

Ayesha Verrall

Infectious diseases expert Dr Ayesha Verrall has been parachuted straight into Cabinet after only being elected last month. Indeed she will be sworn in as a minister before even being sworn in as an MP. New Zealand hasn’t had a first-term MP go straight into Cabinet since Steven Joyce joined John Key’s first Cabinet in 2008.

Verrall will be Minister for Seniors and Food Safety - two relatively light portfolios - and be the associate health minister with responsiblity for public health, which is a lot meatier. She enters Cabinet at rank 20.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nanaia Mahuta is the first woman to hold the foreign affairs portfolio.

Nanaia Mahuta

An MP since 1996, Nanaia Mahuta is, along with Damien O’Connor and David Parker, one of Cabinet’s most seasoned ministers. She’s been given the Foreign Affairs portfolio. It’s one of the most important positions in Cabinet, and is especially important in the current environment with tensions running hot overseas.

Mahuta is the first woman to hold the portfolio.

Abigail Dougherty Labour MP Michael Wood is the new Transport and Workplace Relations minister.

Michael Wood

Michael Wood has been an MP since 2016 and long-pegged as an MP to watch. He’s been a Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities and held the prestigious chair of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee before becoming senior whip.

He’s gone straight into Cabinet at number 17 and been given the important portfolios of Transport and Workplace Relations, held by Phil Twyford and Iain Lees-Galloway in the last term. They’re two of the most important portfolios for any government, but with progress stalled on light rail and fair pay agreements last term, they’ll be especially important in the next three years.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Grant Robertson will be deputy PM.

Grant Robertson

Grant Robertson has long been Jacinda Ardern’s closest ally. Indeed, she was once the deputy on a failed Robertson leadership ticket. In the last term of Parliament he’s often felt like the deputy PM in all but name, ably filling in for the Prime Minister when needed.

Even so, his elevation to deputy prime minister is a big deal, and makes him the obvious choice to succeed Ardern whenever she does decide to retire. For years pundits queried whether the public would accept an openly gay man leading the country. Those questions have entirely faded away now.

Dominion-Post David Clark has returned to Cabinet after a short spell out of it.

David Clark

The former health minister has managed to come back from the dead after being demoted to the bottom of Cabinet and eventually resigning his ministerial warrant. His portfolios of Commerce, Digital Economy, Statistics, and State Owned Enterprises are nothing to be sniffed at - particularly Commerce, given the Government are about to embark on a market study of the supermarket industry.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Poto Williams has entered Cabinet and taken the Police portfolio.

Poto Williams

Poto Williams has been an MP since 2013, but her career is believed to have suffered thanks to her support for former leader David Cunliffe, who is not well-liked by current caucus. Her big break came Ardern’s 2019 reshuffle, when she was made Community and Voluntary Sector Minister and Associate Minister for Christchurch Regeneration.

She’s now number 10 in the Cabinet rankings, and she’s been given the tough job of Minister of Police, as well as Building and Construction.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jan Tinetti is one of the 2017 class entering Cabinet.

Jan Tinetti

One of two big climbers from the class of 2017, Jan Tinetti will go straight into Cabinet as Minister of Internal Affairs and Minister for Women.

She’ll also have an associate education portfolio.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A stoked Kiri Allan has entered Cabinet.

Kiri Allan

The class of 2017’s other big mover is East Coast MP Kiri Allan. She’s had a very good fortnight, having won her formerly staunchly blue seat from the National Party.

Allan was always pegged for promotion and has long been regarded as someone on the rise in Labour - her relationship with Ardern goes back to before their time as MPs. Allan gets the conservation portfolio. She also gets Emergency Management (the renamed civil defence portfolio).

Diversity

Ardern made sure to tell the media her Cabinet was appointed on merit rather than on box-ticking, but that doesn’t stop it being probably the most diverse Cabinet ever.

Women are 8 of the 20 Cabinet ministers, up from 6 in the last Cabinet. Māori make up five of the ministers, three are of Pacific descent, and one is South Asian. Three of the Cabinet ministers are gay or lesbian.

But numbers miss something that seemed more intentional. Several operational ministries where communities of colour often feel unfairly attacked are now controlled by ministers of colour. Kelvin Davis, who is Maori, now controls Oranga Tamariki. Poto Williams, who is of Cook Islands descent, controls Police.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Phil Twyford has taken a nasty fall.

Losers

Phil Twyford

How the mighty have fallen. Twyford was given huge power when Labour first came to Government after a very successful stint in Opposition, with control of both housing and transport. It’s clearly not his sole fault that KiwiBuild and Auckland Light Rail so spectacularly failed, but the public certainly associated those failures with him.

His demotion to a minister outside of Cabinet with two lightweight international-facing portfolios is a brutal fall.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Jenny Salesa has completely left the executive.

Jenny Salesa

Jenny Salesa was one of Cabinet’s quiet underachievers in the last term, making little noticeable impact on the often troubled construction sector. She’s the only previous Labour minister to not just be booted from Cabinet but to lose any role in the executive. Her assistant-speakership will be cold comfort.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Parker retains a lot of power – but a minister this good could get more.

David Parker

David Parker goes up two spots in the rankings and picks up revenue and the new Oceans and Fisheries portfolio. He loses trade to his associate Damien O’Connor.

This might not seem like loser-territory, but for a minister as experienced and intellectually nimble as David Parker it isn’t much of a new challenge. Especially as Parker was widely tipped as an option to take on Foreign Affairs.

Loren Dougan/Stuff Kieran McAnulty has a big promotion to chief whip. But he was likely looking for a portfolio in the executive.

Kieran McAnulty

Alongside Allan, Kieran McAnulty has been talked up all of the last term as a new entrant with Cabinet credentials. He’s affable, smart, and is one of the few Labour MPs able to credibly come across as provincial. His clear intention to win Wairarapa in 2020 was a great test for his political viablity but the win was somewhat blunted by just how many other long-shot seats Labour won in 2020.

McAnulty has been given the most senior role outside of the executive as chief whip, which is a very serious job for a party of 64 MPs. But it’s still not a ministership.