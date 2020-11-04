National Party reshuffle coming next week, as Collins says Shane Reti is safe - but no one else

National leader Judith Collins says she will announce her reshuffled front bench at the end of next week.

Speaking to Stuff on Wednesday morning, Collins said she’d be conducing interviews with her caucus about what they would like their roles to be.

Collins would not confirm whether finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith will keep his job – the only person with a guaranteed place in Collins’s next lineup will be Health Spokesperson Shane Reti.

“I can say for people who want to know that Dr Shane Reti will be our spokesperson for health,” Collins said.

Goldsmith came under pressure during the campaign for repeated budget blunders.

Other portfolios appear to be up for grabs.

“In terms of the shadow lineup and shadow portfolios I'm conducting interviews of each of our MPs,” Collins said. “We are talking about everything they want to tell me.”

She said the final shape of her caucus will be confirmed by the release of the final election count this Friday, which will confirm whether National has lost seats on special votes.

“We will have the normal caucus that we have following that next Tuesday, where leadership and whips will be confirmed by the caucus,” Collins said.

Collins said she’d likely announce her reshuffle “next week, probably now the end of next week”.

She said the party had not yet appointed someone to review its 2020 election loss, but said a decision would be made by the board and announced by party president Peter Goodfellow.

She said the reshuffle would be “interesting” rather than dramatic.

“I think there will be some changes that people find interesting. I hope people will be pleased by them, but every reshuffle ends up with people being labelled winners and losers, which is really harsh because sometimes it's just the way we need to put our team together,” Collins said.

Collins had some kind words to say about Labour’s Cabinet reshuffle.

“Phil Twyford dropped out of Cabinet, we’ve got David Clark clearly demoted anyway, and Jenny Salesa so personally for them they will be going through some quite tough personal times and so people should always remember that and so will their families and that’s sad for them,” Collins said.

But Collins said the demotions (Clark was put back into Cabinet, but demoted earlier in the year) were an acknowledgement of Labour’s problems delivering Kiwi Build and light rail.

“But it is an acknowledgement of total failure to deliver on KiwiBuild, light rail, and transport generally,” Collins said.