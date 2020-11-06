The National Party's electoral fortunes could go from bad to worse when the results from the special votes are revealed today. There's almost 500,000 of them, around 17 per cent of all votes cast.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

National's election fortunes could go from bad to worse when the results from the almost 500,000 special votes are revealed today.

Historically these votes have favoured the left which could see National's caucus shrink and Labour's grow further.

Election 2020: Special votes could make National Party loss worse

Today's results will also confirm whether the Māori Party will return to Parliament and if the Green Party has secured its first electorate win in more than 20 years.

A red wave swept through the National Party on election night and today's results will confirm who Judith Collins has left.

RNZ There are still undecided seats in New Zealand's Parliament after our election less than three weeks ago. Later today the results of an estimated 480,000 special ballots are due to be released, about 17 per cent of the country's total vote.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: Special votes could change the election results

* Election 2020: A bit of swearing but no sausage rolls were thrown

* Election 2020: Labour is in, but will the special votes change some things?

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern claims biggest Labour victory in 50 years



"I've learnt over the years, don't worry about things I can't control, and it's out of my hands, but the National Party will obviously accept what we receive and we'll do so in the best possible way that people would expect from us," she said.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Matt King says: “No seat is safe.”

Collins's approach isn't likely to have calmed Matt King's nerves.

The National MP defeated Labour's Willow-Jean Prime in Northland by only 742 votes on election night.

But if the special votes turn his seat red, King will be out of Parliament.

"The way things have played out in this election nothing is safe, no seat is safe. So yeah, I'm waiting and hoping for a good outcome," he said.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff National MP Maureen Pugh and National leader Judith Collins on the campaign trail in Greymouth.

His colleague, Maureen Pugh, will also be hoping for a good outcome.

On election night, she was the last MP to make it in on the party list and would be the first out.

For King the "red tsunami" that has seen him lose so many colleagues defies logic.

"I've said goodbye to really good MPs from the National side who did lots of work in their electorates and were well known, and they've been beaten by no-name first-up candidates," he said.

RNZ In this episode of The Detail, Emile Donovan speaks to Newsroom political editor Sam Sachdeva about why it takes so long to get a final vote count.

Whangārei on a knife-edge

The tightest race is in Whangārei - with National's Shane Reti ahead of Labour's Emily Henderson by just over 160 votes.

He will return to Parliament even if he loses the seat, with a safe spot on National's list.

"It will be a challenge. I'm very proud to be the victor on the night, but I do understand that it's a slim margin," Reti said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National's Shane Reti.

Henderson said it's been a long few weeks waiting to see if she'll be joining Labour's largest-ever caucus.

"It's an out-of-body experience. It's been surreal to think that we've got this close in Whangārei. More lately it's been like being about a week and a half overdue with a baby - just really wanting a result no matter what it is," she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be keeping a close eye on the seat too.

"I don't want to make any predictions there. Of course it's not a seat we necessarily expected to take, but a very strong candidate, so only time will tell," she said.

Much at stake for Māori Party

Waiariki is another electorate to watch with just 400 votes separating the frontrunners.

If Rawiri Waititi can retain his lead over Labour's Tamati Coffey - the Māori Party will secure its return to Parliament.

"I think we've sent a strong message to the Māori members of parliament, in those Māori seat that there is an independent, a strong, true Māori voice keeping them accountable to ensure that they deliver as they campaigned on to our people," he said.

Te Aniwa Hurihanganui/Mei Heron/RNZ/Supplied The MÄori Party's Rawiri Waititi and Labour's Tamati Coffey.

Chloe Swarbrick's success in Auckland Central was one of the surprises on election night.

Despite public polls showing she was trailing behind in third place, Swarbrick took the seat for the Greens by almost 500 votes.

If today's results confirm that win, she will be the first Green MP to have won an electorate since 1999.

"There's every potential that anything can happen, but I also think that we need to extrapolate based on how things have landed so far," she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cannabis reform advocate Chloe Swarbrick responds to the 'no' vote.

Hopes for cannabis vote

The final results from the recreational cannabis and euthanasia referenda will also be confirmed today.

While the End of Life Choice Bill passed with a strong margin according to the preliminary results, the cannabis referendum failed to get across the line.

But Swarbrick hopes that might change.

"There has to be about 67 per cent votes in favour on those specials and I've said, of course, you know, it is an uphill battle. But nonetheless it currently sits within the realm of plausability," she says.

The final election and referenda results will be released at 2pm.

Until then, it'll be a nervous wait for candidates.

RNZ Chlöe Swarbrick will soon find out if she has held on to her Auckland Central seat now that special votes have been counted. Her success was one of the surprises on election night, winning by just under 500 votes.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.