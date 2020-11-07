Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern promises to govern for all Kiwis as new Government sworn in

Ministers were sworn in at Government House yesterday, as the new government swung into gear.

The new Cabinet met for the first time later that afternoon, although it was just a brief one hour meeting. Cabinet will meet properly on Monday, its traditional timeslot.

Ardern met her new Ministers and Parliamentary under secretaries at Government House in the morning.

The appointment ceremony had a couple of new additions. Ministers were welcomed into the Government House ballroom by a karanga – usually seen when guests are welcomed onto a marae.

This was followed by a karakia, which is also new to the ceremony.

Ministers then took turns to swear their oaths or affirmations of allegiance and to be sworn in as ministers. Dame Patsy Reddy, the Governor General led proceedings.

The only hitch was when Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was called up as the “Right Honourable Grant Robertson”. Robertson, despite his elevation to the deputy role, only has the “Honourable” honorific.

For the first time, the ministerial warrants that appoint Ministers to their portfolios were produced in both English and te reo Māori.

After the swearing-in was complete, Ardern noted the diversity of her new Ministry.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The new Government ahead of being sworn in.

“This group of people have been described in public in many different ways, I’d say simply that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand, they collectively represent the range of different perspectives, they represent huge talent, they represent an enormous experience, and as you would expect in a time of crisis as New Zealanders they have a huge commitment to serving this country,” Ardern said.

Arden said that despite leading an entirely Labour Cabinet, things didn’t feel much different.

“In a way there are some things that never change with a Cabinet and the magnitude, the gravity of the responsibility, that remains the same.

“I sense that amongst all of those members of Parliament they understand they have an enormous responsibility, that it is a privileged position and that we are here to govern through one of the biggest crises that New Zealand has faced, and we don’t take that job lightly,” Ardern said.

With formalities out of the way, Ardern announced that Parliament would open on November 25, with the state opening of Parliament the next day.

Reddy will also make an appearance at the state opening, reading the speech from the throne. This is when the new Government will outline its agenda for the next term. It will give the clearest indication yet of what the government wants to accomplish this term.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The new Cabinet ahead of its first meeting.

This is more significant under multi-party governments where the speech from the throne comprises policies for many parties. Given Labour’s majority and its slightly weaker cooperation agreement with the Greens, the speech will be mainly Labour manifesto commitments.

Ardern also confirmed yesterday that Parliament would rise for the year on Wednesday December 9.

That gives Parliament a little under three full sitting weeks. Ardern said this would include the address and reply debate and the maiden speeches of new MPs.