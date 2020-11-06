Election 2020: National's Matt King wants recount as Northland, Whangārei go red

National MP Matt King is asking for a judicial recount of the Northland electorate results.

National’s Matt King is asking for a judicial recount after his election night win was overturned by Labour in special votes, creating worry for new electorate MP Willow-Jean Prime.

Prime took the Northland seat by just 163 votes, the first time Labour has won the seat since it was established in 1996.

King told Stuff it is worth doing a recount just to be sure of the results, but denied he is following in the footsteps of United States President Donald Trump, who claims, without evidence, he was cheated in the US elections.

There are still undecided seats in New Zealand's Parliament after our election less than three weeks ago. Later today the results of an estimated 480,000 special ballots are due to be released, about 17 per cent of the country's total vote.

“It’s unlikely to be overturned, but I owe it to Northlanders just to be sure,” King said. “I’m not saying for a second that it’s dodgy.”

King believed his loss of the Northland seat was part of the “red wave” sweeping the country in what was an election dominated by Covid-19, but he admitted National made some missteps.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime, who was already secured as a list MP, has taken the Northland seat. (File photo)

“At the end of the day, we had a set of circumstances that worked out well for the incumbent and didn’t work out well for us [National],” he said. “That’s just politics for you.”

King is unsure what he will do now, other than look after his farm, but said he “definitely” will be back to contest the 2023 election.

Prime said the results were a complete surprise, and she admitted being a bit nervous a recount could flip the results once again.

“When I got the phone call that I had won in the final count I was speechless; I didn’t believe it,” the mother-of-two from Moerewa said.

Denise Piper/Stuff National’s Matt King, left, and Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime, right, have worked together for the benefit of Northland, alongside Labour’s Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis and New Zealand First's Shane Jones.

“I’m celebrating [the win] with my whānau and my team but, of course, in the back of my mind there’s always that little bit of worry if my results, which were unexpected, could be overturned.”

Prime said she respected King’s right to ask for a judicial recount, but she would be relieved when the results are confirmed.

“Whether I’m the MP for Northland or the Labour list MP based in Northland doesn’t change who I am, but it would be a privilege to have that title and what it means to be elected as the MP for the area.”

Meanwhile, family court lawyer Dr Emily Henderson took Whangārei off high-profile National MP Dr Shane Reti in special votes, signalling a significant change in party allegiances in the north.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Dr Emily Henderson had her fingers crossed to enter Parliament – now she will represent Whangārei.

Henderson is putting her win down to Labour’s “brilliant response” during the Covid-19 pandemic and its desire to look after the most vulnerable.

Her 431 vote win in Whangārei is the first time Labour has won the seat since 1972.

Henderson told Stuff on Friday afternoon that becoming an MP was an exciting privilege, but also a bit overwhelming.

But she was clear on why she thought voters got behind Labour: Its response during the global pandemic and its desire to look after the most vulnerable.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Shane Reti has lost the Whangārei seat, but Dr Emily Henderson credits him for fighting a fair fight. (File photo)

“I think the fundamental Labour ethos or kaupapa is looking after people, and we’ve proven that it is a viable thing, it’s not naive,” Henderson said.

As Whangārei is a relatively poor place, many people agree with the idea of looking after vulnerable people in society, she said.

Henderson said her own experiences as a local also helped her campaign.

“I know Whangārei’s hopes and dreams and fears – it’s been my home since I was 7.”

She credited Reti for running a fair and courteous campaign, and said she hoped to work with him, as he will stay in Parliament through National’s list.

As MP, Henderson said she wants to get the Government to focus on alleviating Whangārei’s social needs.

She will also be advocating for five major infrastructure projects, backed by Northland’s mayors in a camapign called Kia Kaha Northland, which includes an expansion of Northport.

Reti has been contacted for comment.